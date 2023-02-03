Nintendo Download Updates (Week 5) Gourmand
Right, just going to say it – there are too many damn games on the eShop each week. There are nearly 60 this week, and while some of them are bundles of previous things, and some are clearly keyword-stuffing rubbish – it’s still just too much. Nintendo’s going to figure out how better to get the good games surfaced for the next console – this is just too much.
Anyway, the least we can do is help and see what’s out and recommend the highlights. We’ve also filtered out the genuine jank.
This week’s highlights: A good wide range of games this week, let’s start with the Aussie-made Gunscape which has a launch discount too. Then there’s The Pathless (also with a launch discount), it’s from the creators of ABZÛ. What’s strange is when they release the third, and the first game in a series and then months later the second – that’s Life is Strange 2. Fashion Police Squad looks on trend, Trek to Yomi really styling up the week as well. Drainus, which sounds like something you put down the loo could also be good, and retro fans will like a bundle of Puzzle Bobble.
