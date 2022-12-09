309
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 49) Drop Free

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 9, 2022

Well we held this one off hoping there might be some awesome shadow-drops from The Game Awards and well, no there was not. But that’s ok, there’s still plenty of newness to go around for everyone.

New release highlights: Dragon Quest Treasures clearly is the big release of the week, there’s been no reviews of it released yet but we are working on one. JellyCar Worlds is a name I’ve not heard in a while, again though – no reviews just yet… sorry not very inspiring so far. Alright so how about Chained Echoes, it’s cheap, it’s got good reviews – you just really want to like turned based strategy games.

Oh and Crisis Core is out early next week, so might as well mention that before this time next week.

Action Games Bundle (5 in 1) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00)
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent – $60.00
Amazing Coloring Books Bundle – $13.50
Arcade Archives PAC-MANIA – $10.50
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Premium Edition – $2.99 (Usually $10.80)
Bot Gaiden – $19.00 (Usually $22.50)
.Cat Nincat Dinogotchi – $22.50
Cat Tales Deluxe Edition – $2.97 (Usually $30.15)
Chained Echoes – $37.50
Coloring Pages: Lumberhill Tales – Free Download
Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 – $10.95
DRAGON QUEST TREASURES – $84.95
DRAGON QUEST TREASURES Digital Deluxe Edition – $92.95
Football Kicks – $5.99
Game of Dragons Coin Edition – $93.00
Hello Neighbor 2 – $59.99
Hello Neighbor 2: Deluxe Edition – $89.99
JellyCar Worlds – $12.00
Jitsu Squad – $39.99
Kardboard Kings – $28.95
Kukoos: Lost Pets – $42.95
Liberated + NecroWorm Bundle – $32.99
Mech Armada – $23.96 (Usually $29.95)
Mojito the Cat Christmas Edition – $2.96 (Usually $15.15)
My Coloring Books – 2 in 1 Bundle – $3.59 (Usually $11.99)
Paper Cut Mansion – $30.00
Path of Ra – $15.60 (Usually $19.50)
Petite Adventure – $7.99
Puzzle by Nikoli S Nurikabe – $7.50
Relaxing Art Bundle – $5.80 (Usually $29.00)
SAMURAI MAIDEN – $90.00
SAMURAI MAIDEN DELUXE EDITION – $112.50
Simona’s Requiem – $12.00
Swordship – $30.00
The Preschoolers: Season 1 Christmas Edition – $2.99 (Usually $30.30)
The Rumble Fish 2 – $45.00
The Rumble Fish 2 – Bundle : Game + Greed (Additional Character) – $51.00
Togges – $28.95
Witch on the Holy Night – $71.49

