Nintendo Download Updates (Week 48) Retro Show
After the absolute poop week last week, there’s actually something to recommend this week – and to talk about. Not only that, I have something to put in the artwork for this article even.
Aside from acclaimed Inscryption and Railbound, almost everything else this week is retro and retro from all places. You’ve got Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, a remaster of a remake of a PS2 game that was original for the Super Nintendo, Arcade Archives Tetris The Grand Master is a re-release of an arcade game from 1998, and Donut Dodo looks like an old arcade game, but isn’t. There’s also FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake which is another Super Nintendo remake, and finally we’ve got Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute which is a Sega Saturn game.
Highlights: Inscryption, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, Arcade Archives Tetris The Grand Master, Donut Dodo, Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute, FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, Railbound.
✚ AAA Clock Happy Edition – $2.96 (Usually $15.15)
✚ Arcade Archives TETRIS® THE GRAND MASTER – $10.50
✚ Astronite – $17.99 (Usually $19.99)
✚ Cyborg Invasion Shooter 3: Savior Of The World – $1.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Donut Dodo – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Elevator Action™ -Returns- S-Tribute – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Forklift Extreme Deluxe Edition – $19.50
✚ FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – $52.50
✚ Goonya Monster – $24.29 (Usually $26.99)
✚ Goonya Monster – Digital DX – $33.75 (Usually $37.50)
✚ Inscryption – $30.00
✚ Intrepid Izzy – $14.39 (Usually $17.99)
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Lover Pretend – $75.00
✚ MEGALAN 11 – $15.00
✚ Mojito the Cat Deluxe Edition – $2.98 (Usually $13.80)
✚ Papetura – $13.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Pixel Paint Deluxe Edition – $2.98 (Usually $15.15)
✚ Railbound – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud Gameplay Demo – Free Download
✚ Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered – $37.95
✚ Sakura Succubus 6 – $15.99
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon Premium Edition – $2.47 (Usually $8.25)
✚ Silver Nornir – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Siralim Ultimate – $29.99
✚ Soccer Story – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Super Kiwi 64 – $4.49
✚ Super Planet Life – $15.00
✚ Sword of the Vagrant – $15.00
✚ The Cube – $58.50
✚ The Knight Witch – $26.95 (Usually $29.95)
✚ The Outbound Ghost – $37.50
✚ TOMOMI – $11.85
✚ Until the Last Plane – $12.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Warp Drive – $37.50
✚ Work from Home – $29.99