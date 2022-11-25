231
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 47) Brake

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 26, 2022

The week after the Pokémon dust has settled, and well – there’s not a lot here.

It’s a bit of a weird week because there wasn’t much released, but next week we’ve got some good stuff earlier in the week and later in the week – so we’ll make up for it then.

This week’s highlights: Retro Goal, Super Lone Survivor

～ Isekai Bride Hunting ～ 異世界娘と婚活中 Kullulu Edition – $9.15
A Building Full of Cats – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
Aliisha:The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses – $47.69 (Usually $52.99)
Arcade Archives GALAXIAN – $10.50
Arctictopia – $7.99
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Special Edition – $2.96 (Usually $12.15)
Blade of Darkness – $13.50 (Usually $22.50)
Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
Dead Station – $7.50
DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Ultimate Edition – $2.98 (Usually $19.80)
Family Chess Premium Edition – $2.98 (Usually $31.80)
Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition – $12.00
Furry Hentai Tangram – $4.99
Game of Dragons Deluxe Edition – $87.00
HALF DEAD 3 – $6.74 (Usually $7.49)
How to Fool a Liar King Remastered – $22.99
Jigsaw Art: 100+ Famous Masterpieces – $15.32 (Usually $22.99)
Just Dance – Free Download
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition – $94.95
Just Dance 2023 Edition – $79.95
Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition – $117.95
Kids Vs Parents – $39.99
KnifeBoy Rebooted – $19.50
Legendary Heroes – $7.50
Little Kong Jungle Fun Deluxe Edition – $2.99 (Usually $7.80)
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Ultimate Edition – $2.96 (Usually $19.65)
Monmusu Gladiator – $9.44
My Downtown – $30.00
My Universe – My Baby Dragon – $59.95
NEW Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja – $45.00
Planet Quiz: Bundle Complete – $7.64 (Usually $26.00)
Pocket Pool – $3.00 (Usually $6.00)
Primal Light – $13.50 (Usually $22.50)
Retro Goal – $7.50
Saint Kotar – $52.49
Sausage Bundle: Till the last drop of ketchup – $4.42 (Usually $8.85)
Savior of the Abyss – $13.63 (Usually $15.15)
Ship of Fools – $20.65 (Usually $22.95)
Simon: The Memory Game – $5.99
Super Lone Survivor – $34.99
Swoon! Earth Escape – $49.00
Watch Over Christmas – $25.50

