Nintendo Download Updates (Week 47) Brake
The week after the Pokémon dust has settled, and well – there’s not a lot here.
It’s a bit of a weird week because there wasn’t much released, but next week we’ve got some good stuff earlier in the week and later in the week – so we’ll make up for it then.
This week’s highlights: Retro Goal, Super Lone Survivor
✚ ～ Isekai Bride Hunting ～ 異世界娘と婚活中 Kullulu Edition – $9.15
✚ A Building Full of Cats – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Aliisha:The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses – $47.69 (Usually $52.99)
✚ Arcade Archives GALAXIAN – $10.50
✚ Arctictopia – $7.99
✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Special Edition – $2.96 (Usually $12.15)
✚ Blade of Darkness – $13.50 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Dead Station – $7.50
✚ DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Ultimate Edition – $2.98 (Usually $19.80)
✚ Family Chess Premium Edition – $2.98 (Usually $31.80)
✚ Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition – $12.00
✚ Furry Hentai Tangram – $4.99
✚ Game of Dragons Deluxe Edition – $87.00
✚ HALF DEAD 3 – $6.74 (Usually $7.49)
✚ How to Fool a Liar King Remastered – $22.99
✚ Jigsaw Art: 100+ Famous Masterpieces – $15.32 (Usually $22.99)
✚ Just Dance – Free Download
✚ Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition – $94.95
✚ Just Dance 2023 Edition – $79.95
✚ Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition – $117.95
✚ Kids Vs Parents – $39.99
✚ KnifeBoy Rebooted – $19.50
✚ Legendary Heroes – $7.50
✚ Little Kong Jungle Fun Deluxe Edition – $2.99 (Usually $7.80)
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Ultimate Edition – $2.96 (Usually $19.65)
✚ Monmusu Gladiator – $9.44
✚ My Downtown – $30.00
✚ My Universe – My Baby Dragon – $59.95
✚ NEW Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja – $45.00
✚ Planet Quiz: Bundle Complete – $7.64 (Usually $26.00)
✚ Pocket Pool – $3.00 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Primal Light – $13.50 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Retro Goal – $7.50
✚ Saint Kotar – $52.49
✚ Sausage Bundle: Till the last drop of ketchup – $4.42 (Usually $8.85)
✚ Savior of the Abyss – $13.63 (Usually $15.15)
✚ Ship of Fools – $20.65 (Usually $22.95)
✚ Simon: The Memory Game – $5.99
✚ Super Lone Survivor – $34.99
✚ Swoon! Earth Escape – $49.00
✚ Watch Over Christmas – $25.50