Nintendo Download Updates (Week 46) The Pokémon One
Rightio, you’re all off playing Pokémon but the weekly eShop releases still need to be done. For folks who aren’t fans of Pokémon there’s still some stuff here – but yeah very slim week on the new release front otherwise.
New release highlights: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl obviously, Nerf Legends, BloodRayne: ReVamped, The Wild at Heart and Surviving the Aftermath
New sales highlights: Because there are over 1000 games on sale, and it’s the Cyber Deals sale we’ve got all the discounts in their own article this week. Plus WordPress cries a like a 5 year old who dropped their icecream when trying to edit this story normally.
✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 09/12)
✚ Arcade Archives RAIMAIS (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ BloodRayne 2: ReVamped (Ziggurat) – $30.00
✚ BloodRayne: ReVamped (Ziggurat) – $30.00
✚ City Traffic Driver (Pixelmob) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 16/12)
✚ Dumpy & Bumpy (Screenwave Media) – $7.50
✚ Exertus: Redux (Loneminded) – $5.70
✚ Grow: Song of The Evertree (505 Games) – $39.95
✚ H.I.C.H. (Limkernel) – $15.00
✚ Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) – $7.49
✚ Klang 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $18.39 ($22.99 after 07/12)
✚ Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (LKMAD) – $10.99
✚ MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE (Microids) – $59.95
✚ Mastho is Together (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 07/12)
✚ NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ (Motorsport Games) – $60.00
✚ Nerf Legends (Game Mill) – $55.96 ($69.95 after 19/11)
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $11.78 ($17.59 after 15/12)
✚ New York Mysteries: The Outbreak (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $10.50
✚ Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ RazerWire: Nanowars (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 ($15.00 after 19/12)
✚ Road Z Survival: The Last Winter (Game Mavericks) – $11.99
✚ RoboShark Rampage (Bolder Games) – $7.50
✚ Romeow: in the cracked world (Silesia Games) – $3.59 ($4.49 after 08/12)
✚ Root (Dire Wolf Digital) – $25.80
✚ Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ (Riot Forge) – $44.95
✚ Shapeshooter (QUByte Interactive) – $4.49 ($5.99 after 02/12)
✚ Smoots Golf (JanduSoft) – $13.65 ($19.50 after 18/12)
✚ Space Moth Lunar Edition (Chorus Worldwide Games ) – $10.50
✚ Sports & Wild Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $22.50
✚ Surviving the Aftermath (ParadoxInteractive) – $39.99
✚ The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $37.50
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50
✚ Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.50
✚ Would you like to run an idol cafe? (Gamuzumi) – $14.99