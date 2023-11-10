Nintendo Download Updates (Week 46) Hold
As we bounce from week full of amazing releases, to the death of the sun the week after – this week we’ve landed somewhere in the middle.
There’s a few new things this week worthy of attention, but the next week is massive so you might want to hold off spending that credit.
It’s also getting a lot harder to figure out the asset flips, but we’ve tidied them up and the bundles as much as possible.
This week’s highlights: Bem Feito, Catan – Console Edition, Double Dragon Advance, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Let’s Sing 2024 with Hits from Australia & NZ, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Risk of Rain Returns, Super Double Dragon
