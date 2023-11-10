38
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 46) Hold

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 10, 2023
As we bounce from week full of amazing releases, to the death of the sun the week after – this week we’ve landed somewhere in the middle.

There’s a few new things this week worthy of attention, but the next week is massive so you might want to hold off spending that credit.

It’s also getting a lot harder to figure out the asset flips, but we’ve tidied them up and the bundles as much as possible.

This week’s highlights: Bem Feito, Catan – Console Edition, Double Dragon Advance, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Let’s Sing 2024 with Hits from Australia & NZ, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Risk of Rain Returns, Super Double Dragon

CurrentlyUsually
9 Years of Shadows$29.50 
Adventure Word: Around the World$22.99 
Air Twister$34.99 
Arcade Archives SHAO-LIN’S ROAD$10.50 
Bem Feito$22.50 
Berzerk: Recharged$15.00 
Bob the Elementalist$7.99 
Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel$6.00 $7.50 
CATAN® – Console Edition$29.95 
CATAN® – Console Edition Deluxe$37.45 
CATAN® – Console Edition Super Deluxe$44.95 
Claire: Extended Cut$22.50 
Cobalt Core$29.25 
Double Dragon Advance$9.55 
Dragon Wings$13.99 $19.99 
Draw and Go!$3.00 
Erogods: Olympus$9.56 $11.25 
Flooded$16.57 $19.50 
Football Manager 2024 Touch$69.95 
ForRace GT2D$12.00 
Grace of Letoile$20.25 $22.50 
Heads Up! Phones Down Edition$45.00 $60.00 
Hot Love Dreams: Classic Hentai Logic Puzzle$11.99 $14.99 
Kumi-Daiko Beatoff$4.99 
Let’s Sing 2024 with Hits from Australia & NZ$54.95 
Let’s Sing 2024 with Hits from Australia & NZ Gold Edition$67.95 
Let’s Sing 2024 with Hits from Australia & NZ Platinum Edition$82.95 
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2$69.95 
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Deluxe Edition$104.95 
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition$119.95 
PeopleWillMoney$3.46 $6.30 
Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu$19.03 $21.15 
Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator$14.99 
Risk of Rain Returns$22.95 
Sakura Alien 2$15.99 
Salt and Sacrifice$29.25 
SANABI$17.20 $21.50 
Slaughter: The Lost Outpost$10.50 
Spells & Secrets$36.00 $45.00 
Super Double Dragon$9.55 
The Trotties Adventure$22.50 
Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator$15.00 
Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation-$75.00 
What The Duck$18.00 $30.00 

