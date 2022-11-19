Nintendo Download Updates (Week 46) All Monsters
Wait, there are games out this week that aren’t Pokémon? Well of course there is – there’s about 50 of them. So say you’re not interested in Pokémon, what else can you buy this week?
This week’s highlights –
- Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet – No doy
- Wobbledogs – A chill sandbox game for people of all ages – and there’s dogs – and they wobble. What else could you need?
- The Oregon Trail – The game that got ported to everything before Doom even existed.
- McPixel 3 – I got told to put this one in here by a certain Vooks team member.
- Q REMASTERED – Now there’s a name I haven’t heard in a while.
✚ Animal Puzzle Cats – $7.50
✚ Arcade Archives METAL BLACK – $10.50
✚ Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games – $4.99
✚ Bravery and Greed – $29.95
✚ Camper Van Simulator 2 – $14.62 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days – $88.50
✚ Chompy Chomp Chomp Party – $15.00
✚ Corner Driver – $1.87 (Usually $3.75)
✚ Cronostase Electric Collection – $11.99
✚ Desktop Football 2 – $10.39
✚ Extinction Eclipse – $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Finding Paradise – $18.00
✚ GOODBYE WORLD – $18.00
✚ Happy Animals Mini Golf – $6.75 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Heidelberg 1693 – $22.50
✚ In Extremis DX – $7.50
✚ Kids Box – $13.00 (Usually $65.00)
✚ Lament of the Yuppie – $46.50
✚ Let’s Sing 2023 with Hits from Australia & NZ – $59.95
✚ Let’s Sing 2023 with Hits from Australia & NZ Platinum Edition – $129.96
✚ Madorica Real Estate 2 -The mystery of the new property- – $28.50
✚ Martial Knight – $9.90
✚ McPixel 3 – $15.00
✚ My Fantastic Ranch – $60.00
✚ Pid – $3.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Pixel Art Coloring Book – $15.00
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS – $9.72 (Usually $12.15)
✚ Pokémon Scarlet – $79.95
✚ Pokémon Violet – $79.95
✚ Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Q REMASTERED – $7.03 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Quantum Storm – $6.00
✚ Return to Shironagasu Island – $10.50
✚ RWBY: Arrowfell – $45.00
✚ Scar of the Doll: A Psycho-Horror Story about the Mystery of an Older Sister – $15.00
✚ Slime’s Journey – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ SMURFS KART – $69.95
✚ Starsand – $30.00
✚ Succubus With Guns – $15.00
✚ Super Chicken Jumper – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Super Toy Cars Collection – $44.99
✚ THAT’S A COW – $2.99 (Usually $9.00)
✚ The Awakening of Mummies – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ The Bounty Huntress – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ The Closed Circle – $11.99 (Usually $16.50)
✚ The Kingdom of Gardenia – $12.99
✚ The Lost Labyrinth – $18.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ The Oregon Trail – $44.50
✚ The Preschoolers: Season 1 Deluxe Edition – $2.99 (Usually $30.30)
✚ Triangulate – $8.50
✚ Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos – $18.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ War of Ships – $1.87 (Usually $3.75)
✚ Wobbledogs – $29.95
✚ World Class Champion Soccer – $16.99