Nintendo Download Updates (Week 45) Macro Games
Advertisement
Lots of fun this week on the eShop as we head into the penultimate month of the year. The big one is WarioWare: Move It!, which we’ve got a review of here. Fashion Dreamer, or Style Boutique by any other name also drops this week – we’re working on a review for that one. Star Ocean The Second Story R looks absolutely gorgeous, there’s even a demo for it. My Time at Sandrock looks like a great followup to My Time at Portia. Plus the 2000s are back with the return of Alien Hominid.
This week’s highlights: WarioWare: Move It!, Fashion Dreamer, Star Ocean The Second Story R, My Time at Sandrock, Alien Hominid HD, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments