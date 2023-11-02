48
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 45) Macro Games

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 2, 2023
Advertisement

Lots of fun this week on the eShop as we head into the penultimate month of the year. The big one is WarioWare: Move It!, which we’ve got a review of here. Fashion Dreamer, or Style Boutique by any other name also drops this week – we’re working on a review for that one. Star Ocean The Second Story R looks absolutely gorgeous, there’s even a demo for it. My Time at Sandrock looks like a great followup to My Time at Portia. Plus the 2000s are back with the return of Alien Hominid.

This week’s highlights: WarioWare: Move It!, Fashion Dreamer, Star Ocean The Second Story R, My Time at Sandrock, Alien Hominid HD, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

CurrentlyUsually
Ace Robot Combat$25.00 
Alien Hominid HD$17.70 
Alien Hominid Invasion$29.50 
Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle$36.88 
Alpha Particle$12.00 $15.00 
Amabilly$7.99 
amazin’ Mage$4.95 
Arcade Archives DAIOH$10.50 
ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross$2.99 $19.99 
Chicken Journey$15.00 
City Parking Driver: Draw The Path Simulator$14.99 
DOG®$30.00 
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing$59.95 
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Rally Edition$69.95 
Ebenezer and the Invisible World$30.00 
Eigengrau$9.45 $13.50 
Fashion Dreamer$62.95 $69.95 
Fusion Paradox$15.00 
FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine$13.50 
Geometric Brothers$6.79 $15.10 
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale$29.50 
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – Digital Deluxe Edition$43.49 
Jigsaw Advent Calendar$15.32 $22.99 
Jumanji: Wild Adventures$60.00 
Little Goody Two Shoes$29.95 
My Little Car Wash – Cars & Trucks Roleplaying Game for Kids$14.85 
My Time at Sandrock$58.35 
Mystery Lover$13.50 $15.00 
Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun$20.65 $22.95 
One Night: Burlesque$2.98 $19.50 
PAWfectly Designed$29.95 
Rally Racing: Cars & Drift Mania$12.00 
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe$60.00 
Silent Paws: Hidden Valley$5.25 $7.50 
Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story$44.95 
STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R$69.95 
Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator$14.99 
The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone$55.99 
Thirsty Suitors$44.95 
WarioWare™: Move It!$69.95 
White Wings$31.58 $38.99 
World War: D-Day PART ONE$22.99 
WRC Collection$150.00 
Yatzi$30.00 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment