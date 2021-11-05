Nintendo Download Updates (Week 44) Unpacked
A nice and tidy week this week with some really great smaller gamers. Plus there’s the Just Dance train, and World War Z to round out the bigger retail titles. Not much on sale, hopefully they’re saving it all up for Black Friday in a couple of weeks.
New release highlights: The wonderful Unpacking has arrived, and we’ve got a review of it to prove how wonderful it is. There’s also A Boy and His Blob, the promising looking Demon Turf, World War Z which looks like it got a great Switch port. It’s that time of year so we’ve got Just Dance 2022, and from the creators of Calculator comes Popeye. Where Cards Fall and Tunche could also be worth a look at.
New sales highlights: Crysis Remastered for 50% off, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is a massive 75% off, Moving Out is 66% off as well. Also a good chunk of Ubisoft’s catalogue is on sale including Assassin’s Creed, Scott Pilgrim and more.
✚ A Boy and His Blob (Ziggurat) – $22.50
✚ Bloodshore (Wales Interactive) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 16/11)
✚ Bloody Rally Show (Digerati) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 18/11)
✚ Box that ball (Kistler Studios) – $3.00
✚ Circa Infinity (RedDeerGames) – $10.05 ($15.00 after 29/11)
✚ Cupid Parasite (Reef Entertainment) – $75.00
✚ Demon Turf (Playtonic) – $35.95
✚ Destructivator SE (Thalamus Digital) – $10.00
✚ Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $14.99 ($22.50 after 15/11)
✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (Pixelmob) – $15.75 ($21.00 after 02/12)
✚ Encodya ( Assemble Entertainment) – $36.00 ($45.00 after 21/11)
✚ Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (Outright Games) – $60.00
✚ Galaxy Shooter (Fantastico Studio) – $7.50
✚ Instant Sports Winter Games (Plug In Digital) – $37.50
✚ JUST DANCE 2022 (Ubisoft) – $79.95
✚ Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure (Flynns Arcade) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 10/11)
✚ Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $14.40 ($18.00 after 10/11)
✚ My Universe – Interior Designer (Microids) – $69.95
✚ Occult Interrogation: The ritual of little nightmares (Cooking & Publishing) – $6.99
✚ Om Nom: Run (QubicGames) – $7.50
✚ One Last Memory (EpiXR) – $14.99
✚ Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic (Headup Games) – $22.50
✚ Popeye (Sabec) – $21.60
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 ($8.99 after 24/11)
✚ QB Planets (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ SPACETIME ODISSEY (Pix Arts) – $8.99
✚ Skeletal Avenger (10tons) – $25.50
✚ Stilstand (Nakana.io ) – $3.29 ($4.50 after 04/12)
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $19.80 ($22.00 after 14/11)
✚ Super Sami Roll () – $18.75
✚ The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios) – $11.07 ($12.30 after 05/11)
✚ The Legend of Tianding (Neon Doctrine) – $30.00
✚ The Prince of Landis (Ratalaika Games) – $12.00
✚ The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf (Microids) – $69.95
✚ Tunche (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $25.50 ($30.00 after 21/11)
✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $28.95
✚ Where Cards Fall (Snowman) – $25.80
✚ World War Z (Saber Interactive Incorporated) – $69.95
✚ 1912: Titanic Mystery (Ocean Media) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $7.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ A Night at the Races (Nakana.io) – $8.85 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/12) – 41% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/11) – 75% off
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ Amazing Princess Sarah (Haruneko Entertainment) – $5.85 (Usually $9.75, ends 11/11) – 40% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/11) – 75% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 15/11) – 63% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 15/11) – 60% off
✚ Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/11) – 70% off
✚ Bloodshore (Wales Interactive) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 10% off
✚ Bloody Rally Show (Digerati) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 20% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/12) – 75% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ Bomb (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $21.99 (Usually $31.42, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/11) – 60% off
✚ Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $1.60 (Usually $22.90, ends 03/12) – 93% off
✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle (Ubisoft) – $18.13 (Usually $54.95, ends 15/11) – 67% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 70% off
✚ Circa Infinity (RedDeerGames) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/11) – 33% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/12) – 80% off
✚ Cosmic Top Secret ( Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Creaks (Amanita Design) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Crown Trick (Team17) – $17.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/11) – 42% off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/11) – 50% off
✚ Cube Creator X (Big John Games) – $16.99 (Usually $26.90, ends 01/12) – 37% off
✚ Curved Space (Maximum Games) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/11) – 35% off
✚ Dadish (Thomas K Young) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/12) – 89% off
✚ Dadish 2 (Thomas K Young) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/12) – 89% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/11) – 66% off
✚ Destrobots (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/12) – 80% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $22.94 (Usually $32.78, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Dogfight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Lapis (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 40% off
✚ Dragon Question (Game Museum) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Sinker (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/11) – 40% off
✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ EQQO (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/12) – 83% off
✚ Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 33% off
✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (Pixelmob) – $15.75 (Usually $21.00, ends 02/12) – 25% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/12) – 90% off
✚ Fight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Filament (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $8.92 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/11) – 65% off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 16/11) – 10% off
✚ From Earth to Heaven (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 21/11) – 30% off
✚ GEMINI ARMS (MoonGlass) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 20% off
✚ GRIP (Wired Productions) – $10.79 (Usually $59.99, ends 16/11) – 82% off
✚ Ghost: Elisa Cameron (Ocean Media) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/11) – 80% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Going Under (Team17) – $9.84 (Usually $28.95, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/11) – 80% off
✚ Grave Danger (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ H.I.C.H. (Limkernel) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 10% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/11) – 66% off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $14.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/11) – 60% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 15/11) – 70% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $67.47 (Usually $149.95, ends 15/11) – 55% off
✚ Illusion of L’Phalcia (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ In Celebration Of Violence (Dolores Ent.) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/11) – 60% off
✚ Indigo 7 Quest for love (Dolores Ent.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 60% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/12) – 92% off
✚ InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (T-Bull) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Jeopardy!® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Joojee’s Journey (DigiPen Game Stu) – $10.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/11) – 22% off
✚ Journey of the Broken Circle (Nakana.io) – $1.59 (Usually $13.00, ends 04/12) – 88% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 30/11) – 25% off
✚ Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/11) – 40% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Reika (Edia) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $47.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Legend of the Tetrarchs (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 40% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/11) – 75% off
✚ Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure (Flynns Arcade) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.63 (Usually $7.90, ends 21/11) – 67% off
✚ Mandalas (Kistler Benjamin) – $3.26 (Usually $4.90, ends 23/11) – 33% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/11) – 63% off
✚ Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask (Orange One) – $14.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 18/11) – 33% off
✚ Missile Dancer (MoonGlass) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 20% off
✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/11) – 75% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $14.75 (Usually $59.00, ends 02/12) – 75% off
✚ Monster Viator (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 40% off
✚ Moonshades (Viktor Domonyi) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/11) – 20% off
✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/11) – 66% off
✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 30% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/11) – 66% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $4.00, ends 24/11) – 63% off
✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.04 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/11) – 66% off
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $15.29 (Usually $22.99, ends 04/12) – 33% off
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $59.46 (Usually $84.95, ends 19/11) – 30% off
✚ Neon Hell (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/11) – 50% off
✚ Nerf Legends (Game Mill) – $55.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 19/11) – 20% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/11) – 40% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/12) – 65% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/12) – 25% off
✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Pancake Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/12) – 80% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Paradox Error (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 40% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/11) – 66% off
✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/11) – 80% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/11) – 25% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/11) – 20% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $28.95 (Usually $41.37, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.52 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/11) – 76% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 60% off
✚ RPG Maker MV (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/11) – 50% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (eastasiasoft) – $5.61 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 25% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/11) – 75% off
✚ Retrace: Memories of Death (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/11) – 60% off
✚ Road Racing: Highway Car Chase (T-Bull) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 60% off
✚ Rush Rally Origins (Brownmonster) – $5.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/11) – 33% off
✚ SHAPE SUITABLE (liica) – $3.37 (Usually $11.25, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/12) – 80% off
✚ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.91 (Usually $22.95, ends 15/11) – 35% off
✚ Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut (QUANTIC DREAM) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Season Match HD (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/11) – 90% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/12) – 75% off
✚ Slide Stars (Orange One) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/11) – 75% off
✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Speed 3: Grand Prix (Orange One) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/11) – 75% off
✚ Splatter (LLC KURENTER) – $4.41 (Usually $6.30, ends 23/11) – 30% off
✚ SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/11) – 80% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Stilstand (Nakana.io ) – $3.29 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/12) – 27% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $0.99 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/11) – 92% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $0.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 89% off
✚ Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/11) – 78% off
✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/11) – 75% off
✚ Super Fowlst 2 (Thomas K Young) – $1.50 (Usually $13.65, ends 02/12) – 89% off
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $9.99 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/11) – 63% off
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $19.80 (Usually $22.00, ends 14/11) – 10% off
✚ Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 23/11) – 50% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $18.74 (Usually $67.50, ends 18/11) – 72% off
✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 21/11) – 60% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Taxi Chaos (Orange One) – $34.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Team Troopers (Kistler Benjamin) – $7.17 (Usually $23.90, ends 23/11) – 70% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/11) – 80% off
✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $4.91 (Usually $19.65, ends 23/11) – 75% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ The Survivalists™ (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Time Recoil (10tons) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 10/11) – 70% off
✚ Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/11) – 75% off
✚ Titans Black Ops (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.22 (Usually $8.90, ends 24/11) – 75% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 60% off
✚ Tunche (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/11) – 15% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 15/11) – 60% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $2.00 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/11) – 87% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 70% off
✚ Vectronom (ARTE Experience) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/11) – 60% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/12) – 75% off
✚ Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $4.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/11) – 78% off
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 60% off
✚ Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/11) – 66% off
✚ Wheel of Fortune® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/11) – 40% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/11) – 75% off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 33% off
✚ Xenoraid (10tons) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/11) – 70% off
✚ Xylophone (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/11) – 75% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $22.84 (Usually $32.63, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 88% off