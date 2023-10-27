Nintendo Download Updates (Week 44) Tactical Diving
After the explosion of games last week, we’ve got another one but how do you say this politely…. there’s really on a few to take a real good look at.
If you’re wanting to get Metal Gear Solid on the Switch, you’re going to have to download it one way or another, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is out this week or you can pick up any of the three games in it separately. The surprise darling of the year Dave the Diver also is out this week, completely patched and full of new content as well. We’ll have a review on the Switch port soon. We’ve seen a lot of chatter about Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery. There’s also WORLD OF HORROR which if you’re into 1-bit rouguelite Japanese horror and H.P. Lovecraft. RPGs – this is the game for you.
If there’s a game out this week that you’re picking up, that we didn’t talk about but think others should grab – let us know in the comments. It’s the only way to really help wade through the shovelware.
This week’s highlights: Dave the Diver (review soon), Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, WORLD OF HORROR.