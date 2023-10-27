384
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 44) Tactical Diving

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 27, 2023
After the explosion of games last week, we’ve got another one but how do you say this politely…. there’s really on a few to take a real good look at.

If you’re wanting to get Metal Gear Solid on the Switch, you’re going to have to download it one way or another, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is out this week or you can pick up any of the three games in it separately. The surprise darling of the year Dave the Diver also is out this week, completely patched and full of new content as well. We’ll have a review on the Switch port soon. We’ve seen a lot of chatter about Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery. There’s also WORLD OF HORROR which if you’re into 1-bit rouguelite Japanese horror and H.P. Lovecraft. RPGs – this is the game for you.

If there’s a game out this week that you’re picking up, that we didn’t talk about but think others should grab – let us know in the comments. It’s the only way to really help wade through the shovelware.

This week’s highlights: Dave the Diver (review soon), Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, WORLD OF HORROR.

CurrentlyUsually
30 Sport Games in 1$37.50 
A Perfect Day$31.31 
Alive Paint$6.00 $7.50 
Animal Kart Racer 2$30.00 
Arcade Archives BURNING FORCE$10.50 
Archetype Arcadia$45.00 
Barbie™ DreamHouse Adventures$69.95 
Castaway of Steel$7.50 
Composer World$28.35 
CRYMACHINA$90.00 
DAVE THE DIVER$29.99 
Deathwish Enforcers$37.93 
DESOLATIUM$44.95 
Dreams of a Geisha$24.00 $30.00 
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue$69.95 
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue Deluxe Edition$89.95 
EGGCONSOLE THEXDER PC-8801mkIISR$9.00 
Enchanted Portals$30.00 
even if TEMPEST: Dawning Connections$71.99 
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery$23.96 $29.95 
Get Me Out, Please$43.50 
Golf: Hole in Two$3.00 
Gordian Quest$30.00 
Great Ambition of the SLIMES$18.00 
Halloween Bubble Shooter$3.00 
Hamster on Rails$21.00 
Hana Awase New Moon -Himeutsugi Volume-$55.84 
Hana Awase New Moon -Iroha Volume-$55.84 
Hana Awase New Moon -Karakurenai/Utsutsu Volume-$55.84 
Hana Awase New Moon -Mizuchi Volume-$55.84 
Hero Survival$6.00 $7.50 
Horror Gallery$10.49 $14.99 
Horror Tale 2: Samantha$14.99 
Illuminaria$22.50 
Just Dance 2024 Deluxe Edition$94.45 
Just Dance 2024 Ultimate Edition$117.95 
Just Dance® 2024 Edition$79.95 
Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier$20.99 
Kraken Odyssey$22.50 
LumiereMagna$21.33 $23.70 
METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version$30.00 
METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version$30.00 
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version$30.00 
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1$90.00 
Murder Is Game Over$7.99 
Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s make a flower garden$1.50 
Paintball 3 – Candy Match Factory$15.40 
Paper Dash – Ghost Hunt$10.49 $14.99 
Pickleball Smash$59.95 
Save The World$12.99 
Seaside Driving$7.50 
SPACE STORESHIP$6.60 
Spin Rhythm XD$29.99 
Springtime Hike$5.25 $7.50 
Swapshot$6.00 $7.50 
Tappy Word$6.00 
Tappy Word 2$6.00 
Tappy Word 3$6.00 
Tappy Word Infinite$6.00 
THE KITTY in The Trapping Garden$6.75 $13.50 
The Little Mermaid: Visual Harmony$6.00 
The Love – Date Simulator with Girls$1.59 $19.99 
Varenje – Don’t Touch The Berries$12.90 
VISCO Collection$30.00 
Wet Steps$8.99 
Wetory$16.20 
WORLD OF HORROR$30.00 

