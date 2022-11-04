Nintendo Download Updates (Week 44) Outta Sight
New month, even more games to play. You’ve got another Square RPG (I think we’re up to like 10 this year), It Takes Two which really does need two people to play it, TABS aka Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, another Doraemon Story of Seasons instalment, Shatter Remastered Deluxe and Pilgrims.
Also there’s the locally made Amazing Chicken Adventures. Well worth a look into.
New release highlights: Harvestella (review soon), It Takes Two, Amazing Chicken Adventures, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom, Shatter Remastered Deluxe and Pilgrims.
✚ 7 Days of Rose – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ AAA Clock 2 – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Adrian’s Tale – $22.50
✚ Aeterna Noctis – $44.95
✚ Amazing Chicken Adventures – $29.95
✚ Arcade Archives ITAZURA TENSHI – $10.50
✚ ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition – $30.00 (Usually $79.95)
✚ Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack – $75.00
✚ Blazing Beaks + Badland Game of the Year Edition – $31.50
✚ Bratz: Flaunt your fashion – $60.00
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon Premium Edition – $2.70 (Usually $9.00)
✚ Car Parking Club – $14.62 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Cat Tales – $3.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Catacomb Kitties – $8.99
✚ Cyber Protocol RETRO MADNESS – $2.94 (Usually $6.15)
✚ Delivery Driver – The Simulation – $27.00
✚ Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – $69.95
✚ Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom Special Edition – $79.95
✚ Dragon Prana – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ ENOH – $11.99 (Usually $16.50)
✚ ET Varginha – $1.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Fantasy Blacksmith – $15.00
✚ Finding America: The Heartland – Collector’s Edition – $15.00
✚ From Space – $15.99 (Usually $19.99)
✚ GARFIELD LASAGNA PARTY – $59.95
✚ Ghost Song – $29.95
✚ Godlike Burger – $24.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Golazo! 2: Soccer Cup 2022 – $19.20 (Usually $24.00)
✚ HARVESTELLA – $84.95
✚ Hatup – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch – $59.95
✚ How To Say Goodbye – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $59.95
✚ Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games – $9.99
✚ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – $114.95
✚ Lonesome Village – $30.00
✚ Master Spy – $14.99
✚ Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo – $22.50
✚ MIDNIGHT Remastered – $3.00
✚ Missile Command: Recharged – $13.50
✚ Mission Commando – $5.99
✚ Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Missing Ballerinas – $22.50
✚ My Life: Riding Stables 3 – $45.00
✚ Paper Bad – $1.50
✚ Pilgrims – $6.99
✚ Pixel Paint – $2.98 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Run Box Run – $7.56 (Usually $8.40)
✚ Sakura MMO 3 – $15.99
✚ Shatter Remastered Deluxe – $11.99
✚ Snow Madness – $15.00
✚ Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home – $21.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre – $42.00
✚ Stack Up! (or dive trying) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Tankorama – $15.00
✚ The Samurai Collection (QUByte Classics) – $15.00
✚ The Vanishing Hitchhiker – $7.50
✚ Timore 5 – $18.41
✚ Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Volleyball Trainer: The Legend of Sports – $6.00
✚ Weedcraft Inc – $37.50