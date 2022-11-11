Nintendo Download Updates (Week 45) Outta Money
Right then, where to start this week? We knew it was a big week even before we got a Indie World presentation and some shadow drops. So now we’ve got a mass of new releases, a bunch of indie games and updates to old games too.
This weeks highlights –
- A Little to the Left – Why clean up your desk, or put away toys when you can do it digitally in A Little to Left. A minimalistic puzzle that will tickle the neat freak in you. We’ve been playing it, and it’ll be a pleasant and calming game for some – and an obsession for others.
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Another amazing digital collection of vintage games by the team at Digital Eclipse. You’re really going to want to love Atari for this, because some of these games haven’t aged that well at all. Classics are classics, but obscure games from the Atari Lynx and Jaguar are only for the connoisseur. The package is amazingly well built and presented as you can browse games by year, by console and learn more about them and Atari. It’s how a video game museum should be.
- NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.2 – More retro collection goodness and a great selection of NeoGeo Pocket Games – are they same without that consoles’ amazing thumbtack? Probably.
- Once Upon a Jester – Another Indie World drop this one, and one we’ve been looking forward to. We’ve only just started this one, but it’s a funny game so far. More on this one soon.
- Rogue Legacy 2 – One of the Vooks crew said “Where’s the Rogue Legacy 2 hype”. I said I’d never heard of it before. It looks like I might have to learn more about it.
- Sifu – Hard as nails, but rewarding and now on Switch.
- Sonic Frontiers – Look for our review soon on this one…
- Super Woden GP – A throwback 90s isometric racer like they don’t make anymore. Maybe they should after seeing this.
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn – Tactics is back, and we’ll have our review for it soon (hint: I’ve read the review, it’s very good).
