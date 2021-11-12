Nintendo Download Updates (Week 45) Grand Tensei Republic
Massive week of new releases, some of the biggest names and a couple of them have never been on a Nintendo console before either. Big week, let’s break it down.
Also, there are only 180 odd new games on sale this week; normally, there’s several hundred. Big sale on the way, then? We think so.
New release highlights: In no particular order, we’ve got the arrival of GTA on a home Nintendo console with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. We’re in the process of reviewing it but have some footage up already. Then there’s Shin Megami Tensei V, one of the first announced games for the Switch all the way back in 2017. Guess what – review is underway for that one too. Then we’ve got Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which seems like a very competent port. We’ve got Epic Chef, Football Manager 2022 Touch and Twitch comes to Switch on the smaller side of things.
New sales highlights: Dicey Dungeons is 75% off, PGA TOUR 2K21 for 50% off, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is 20% off.
✚ 890B (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 30/11)
✚ Airborne Kingdom (Freedom Games) – $27.19 ($33.99 after 16/11)
✚ Amazing Princess Sarah (Haruneko Entertainment) – $9.75
✚ American Hero (Ziggurat) – $22.50
✚ Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $90.00
✚ BeatTalk (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $22.50
✚ Dead Effect 2 (BatFields) – $26.99
✚ Epic Chef (Team17) – $33.75 ($37.50 after 17/11)
✚ FishWitch Halloween (Green Sauce Games) – $25.50
✚ Football Manager 2022 Touch (SEGA) – $54.99
✚ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar) – $79.95
✚ GUNKID 99 (Top Hat Studios) – $7.87 ($10.50 after 30/11)
✚ Gynoug (Ratalaika Games) – $9.99
✚ Hoplegs (Limit Break) – $9.45 ($10.50 after 26/11)
✚ Island Farmer (Silesia Games) – $3.59 ($4.49 after 01/12)
✚ Joojee’s Journey (DigiPen Game Stu) – $13.50
✚ Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx (CIRCLE Ent.) – $27.00
✚ My Singing Monsters Playground (Big Blue Bubble) – $60.00
✚ Panmorphia: Enchanted (LKMAD) – $6.99
✚ Pukan, Bye-Bye! (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.50
✚ Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital (Numskull Games) – $40.50 ($45.00 after 25/11)
✚ Real Farm – Premium Edition (Soedesco) – $59.99
✚ Retro Highway (Gearhead Games) – $9.00
✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ (Aspyr) – $18.75
✚ Shin Megami Tensei V (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ TIMINGooo! (MAGES.) – $15.00
✚ The Adventure of Ravi ‘n’ Navi (Mediascape) – $19.50
✚ Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 25/11)
✚ Twitch (Twitch Interactive) – $0.00
✚ Venus: Improbable Dream (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 02/12)
✚ X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $8.00
✚ Zombie Call: Trigger 3D (T-Bull) – $9.00
✚ Zombie Is Planting (TROOOZE) – $16.99
✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/12) – 67% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $3.09 (Usually $9.30, ends 09/12) – 67% off
✚ .Dog (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/12) – 90% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/12) – 75% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/11) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/11) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 28/11) – 50% off
✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/11) – 50% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 85% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 85% off
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $5.16 (Usually $6.45, ends 16/11) – 20% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/12) – 87% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos (Zerouno Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Zerouno Games ) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Brick Breaker (Nacon) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off
✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 78% off
✚ Brunch Club (Yogscast LTD) – $2.14 (Usually $21.40, ends 30/11) – 90% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/11) – 60% off
✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off
✚ CATTCH (ChiliDog Interactive) – $5.77 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/11) – 45% off
✚ Carnival Games® (Take-Two Interactive) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Caveblazers (Yogscast) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/11) – 90% off
✚ Caves and Castles: Underworld (ChiliDog Interactive) – $4.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 45% off
✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/12) – 50% off
✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/12) – 70% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/12) – 90% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/12) – 90% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/11) – 85% off
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 16/11) – 40% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off
✚ Defend the Kingdom (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 60% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 75% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off
✚ Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/11) – 90% off
✚ Drink More Glurp (Yogscast) – $1.73 (Usually $13.35, ends 30/11) – 87% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/11) – 80% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/11) – 40% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/11) – 80% off
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/12) – 33% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off
✚ GLO (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/12) – 50% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/11) – 40% off
✚ Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha ( Three Legged Egg) – $1.51 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/11) – 87% off
✚ Glittering Sword (ChiliDog Interactive ) – $4.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 45% off
✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off
✚ HOLY COW! Milking Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $8.92 (Usually $12.75, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Haustoria (RedDeerGames) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/12) – 40% off
✚ Helheim Hassle (Yogscast) – $8.56 (Usually $25.20, ends 30/11) – 66% off
✚ Her Love in the Force (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/11) – 60% off
✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 75% off
✚ Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome) – $17.20 (Usually $21.50, ends 15/11) – 20% off
✚ Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/12) – 50% off
✚ L.A. Noire (Rockstar Games) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Labyrinth of the Witch (ORANGE CUBE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $1.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/11) – 92% off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/11) – 50% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/11) – 30% off
✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 18/11) – 60% off
✚ LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/12) – 67% off
✚ Lost Dream (Ultimate Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/11) – 60% off
✚ MORTO – Chapter 1 (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.51 (Usually $1.80, ends 11/12) – 16% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/12) – 50% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/12) – 90% off
✚ Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $14.64 (Usually $18.30, ends 23/11) – 20% off
✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/11) – 60% off
✚ Monster Train First Class (Good Shepherd) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/11) – 25% off
✚ Muse Dash (X.D. Network) – $30.06 (Usually $42.95, ends 17/11) – 30% off
✚ My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/11) – 50% off
✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.14 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ My Little Riding Champion (Nacon) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 60% off
✚ My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Take-Two Interactive) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Neverout (Gamedust) – $3.17 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 74% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/11) – 60% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/12) – 50% off
✚ Oh!Edo Towns (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/12) – 40% off
✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/12) – 33% off
✚ Om Nom: Run (QubicGames) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/12) – 20% off
✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $54.97 (Usually $109.95, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/12) – 50% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/12) – 86% off
✚ Plumber Puzzles (Gametry) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/12) – 50% off
✚ Pocket Clothier (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/12) – 40% off
✚ Pocket Stables (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/12) – 40% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Premium Pool Arena (Nacon) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ QB Planets (Ultimate Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $13.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 04/12) – 70% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/11) – 60% off
✚ Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $35.74 (Usually $64.99, ends 28/11) – 45% off
✚ Rainbocorns (Sabec) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 01/12) – 50% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/12) – 80% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/12) – 75% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/11) – 25% off
✚ RoboShark Rampage (Bolder Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 30% off
✚ SPACETIME ODISSEY (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 06/12) – 20% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/11) – 20% off
✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $24.97 (Usually $33.30, ends 21/11) – 25% off
✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $14.38 (Usually $47.95, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/11) – 90% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/12) – 75% off
✚ Solitaire Card Games (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/11) – 50% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.90, ends 22/11) – 83% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/12) – 83% off
✚ Street Power Football (SFL Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/12) – 50% off
✚ Summer Paws (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/11) – 40% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.55 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/12) – 83% off
✚ Super Impossible Road (Rogue Games) – $28.05 (Usually $33.00, ends 08/12) – 15% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/12) – 50% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/12) – 89% off
✚ Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.79 (Usually $4.90, ends 30/11) – 43% off
✚ TENS! (Kwalee) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
✚ Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two Interactive) – $30.36 (Usually $37.95, ends 17/11) – 20% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/12) – 90% off
✚ Tetraminos (Nacon) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ The Kids We Were (GAGEX) – $17.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/12) – 20% off
✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/12) – 90% off
✚ Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $41.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 28/11) – 45% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/11) – 50% off
✚ V-Rally 4 (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ WWE 2K18 (2K) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 17/11) – 33% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/11) – 60% off
✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/11) – 25% off