Nintendo Download Updates (Week 43) Wallet Wonder
It’s the biggest week of the year for sure – there’s a lot to get through so let’s walk you through it.
The big game, of course is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we gave it 5/5, it’s kind of a big deal. For some reason Sega thought it was as good idea to release Sonic Superstars this week – and charge $94.95 for it as well. We will have a review for that, eventually. Earlier in the week we got Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, we’ll find out how charged it is soon too. The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is also out, now see this trend here – we will have a review for that eventually. Just how it’s been rolling in with reviews lately.
This week’s highlights: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Gargoyles Remastered, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition, A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection and err, that very broken Skull Island: Rise of Kong game is out this week too.