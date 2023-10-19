48
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 43) Wallet Wonder

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 19, 2023
It’s the biggest week of the year for sure – there’s a lot to get through so let’s walk you through it.

The big game, of course is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we gave it 5/5, it’s kind of a big deal. For some reason Sega thought it was as good idea to release Sonic Superstars this week – and charge $94.95 for it as well. We will have a review for that, eventually. Earlier in the week we got Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, we’ll find out how charged it is soon too. The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is also out, now see this trend here – we will have a review for that eventually. Just how it’s been rolling in with reviews lately.

This week’s highlights: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Gargoyles Remastered, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition, A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection and err, that very broken Skull Island: Rise of Kong game is out this week too.

CurrentlyUsually
A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection$14.50 
Acrylic Nails!$3.00 $7.50 
Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express$55.99 
Animal Hospital$60.00 
Another World Mahjong Girl$13.50 $15.00 
Arcade Archives BLANDIA$10.50 
Ball laB II$6.00 $7.50 
Bish Bash Bots$30.00 
Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle$4.49 $14.99 
Bubble Shoot Farm$15.00 
Cats and the Other Lives$30.00 
Choice Clash: What Would You Rather?$3.75 
DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp$60.00 
Druidwalker$4.50 
Foosball League Cup: Arcade Table Football Simulator$7.49 $14.99 
Garden Buddies$7.49 $22.50 
Gargoyles Remastered$22.45 
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition$30.00 
Hellboy Web of Wyrd$30.00 $37.50 
Hentai Tales Vol. 1$6.00 
Hidden Cats in London$3.59 $4.49 
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged$79.95 
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition$99.95 
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition$129.95 
Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue$75.00 
Japan Train Models – JR East Edition$16.56 $20.70 
Jujubos$7.50 
Kingdom Eighties$14.40 $18.00 
Kona II: Brume$45.00 
Lamphead$7.50 
Latte Stand Tycoon+$15.00 
Mail Time$31.00 
MAKOTO WAKAIDO’s Case Files TRILOGY DELUXE$19.20 
NeonPowerUp!$7.99 
Pillars of Dust$3.42 $8.55 
Revenge of Banana$4.50 $6.00 
Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder$24.99 
Silent Paws: Winter Quest$5.25 $7.50 
Skull Island: Rise of Kong$59.95 
Skull Island: Rise of Kong Colossal Edition$69.95 
Sonic Superstars$94.95 
Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition featuring LEGO$112.95 
Soviet Project$6.00 
Space Games Galaxy Attack$7.99 
SQUID COMMANDO$29.99 
Suika Game$4.50 
Super Mario Bros. Wonder$79.95 
Super Ultimate Fighters$2.70 $3.00 
Tales of Mathasia$12.00 
The Jackbox Party Pack 10$52.50 
ToyBox Puzzle$5.99 
Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness$23.96 $29.95 
Warm Snow$27.99 
Witchy Life Story$29.50 
XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2$26.25 

