Nintendo Download Updates (Week 42) Peppering
A bit of a quiet one, but a couple of things to look out for – including an interesting Australian made game in the form of Negative Nancy. The Capcom Arcade Stadium packs are also worth a look in.
New release highlights: Negative Nancy 🇦🇺, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, The Caligula Effect 2, My Friend Peppa Pig, Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
New sales highlights: Dead End Job, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (30% off) and all of the Capcom Arcade Stadium packs are on sale,
✚ Angry Alligator (Orange One) – $45.00
✚ Arcade Archives MAPPY (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad (The Media Indie Exchange) – $12.75
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Benjamin) – $3.90
✚ Cards of the Dead (JanduSoft ) – $11.25 ($22.50 after 20/11)
✚ City Stunt Driver (Pixelmob) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 18/11)
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $26.95 ($29.95 after 26/10)
✚ Crazy Gravity (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 09/11)
✚ Crossroad crash (LLC KURENTER) – $6.50
✚ Dawn of Survivors 2 (WISTONE ENTERTAINMENT) – $13.49
✚ Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 ($22.50 after 31/10)
✚ Donut Match (Digital Game Group) – $12.00
✚ Dracula Frames (QUByte Interactive) – $6.00
✚ Duo Zombies (Refold) – $11.99
✚ Evertried (DANGEN Entertainment) – $25.20
✚ Fantasy General II: Invasion (Slitherine Software) – $51.00
✚ Flaskoman (Flying Islands Team) – $5.40 ($6.75 after 03/11)
✚ Howling Village: Echoes (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $9.00
✚ JARS (Daedalic Entertainment) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 19/11)
✚ Minigolf Adventure (Revulo Games) – $7.50
✚ Monomals (Rogue Games) – $25.50
✚ Murder Diaries 2 (EpiXR) – $14.99
✚ My Friend Peppa Pig (Outright Games) – $60.00
✚ Negative Nancy (Feed Interactive) – $16.99 ($19.99 after 30/10)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.30
✚ Pro Flight Simulator (Pix Arts) – $22.99
✚ Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (PQube) – $52.50
✚ Reminiscence in the Night (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Sakura Nova (Gamuzumi ) – $18.39 ($22.99 after 10/11)
✚ Sheepo (Top Hat Studios) – $16.50
✚ Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $22.95 ($25.50 after 03/11)
✚ Spectacular Sparky (Nicalis) – $22.50
✚ Super Fowlst (Thomas K Young) – $13.65
✚ Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (Hatinh Interactive) – $26.25 ($37.50 after 31/10)
✚ The Caligula Effect 2 (NIS America) – $75.00
✚ The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller (Tayanna Studios) – $16.65
✚ Tomb of the Мask (Happymagenta) – $15.00
✚ Yumeiri (Affility) – $12.00
✚ fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 20% off
✚ while True: learn() (Nival) – $14.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/10) – 26% off
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Koch Media) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/10) – 75% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off
✚ ASOBU Tights (Caerux) – $23.89 (Usually $26.85, ends 04/11) – 11% off
✚ AVICII Invector (Wired Productions) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 30% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids (winterworks) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 04/11) – 75% off
✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Digerati) – $38.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/11) – 15% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/11) – 60% off
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/10) – 75% off
✚ Assault ChaingunS KM (MoonGlass) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/11) – 20% off
✚ Azkend 2: The World Beneath (10tons) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/10) – 70% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 03/11) – 50% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/11) – 50% off
✚ BORIS THE ROCKET (Big Way) – $13.06 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/11) – 33% off
✚ BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Battery Jam (Halseo) – $3.75 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/11) – 80% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/11) – 75% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/11) – 40% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/11) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/11) – 86% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Buildings Have Feelings Too! (Merge Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ CROSSBOW: Bloodnight (Hyperstrange) – $1.50 (Usually $4.99, ends 11/11) – 70% off
✚ Cafeteria Nipponica (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/11) – 40% off
✚ Cake Bash (Coatsink Software) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/11) – 25% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 10/11) – 75% off
✚ Cards of the Dead (JanduSoft ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 20% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/11) – 40% off
✚ City Stunt Driver (Pixelmob) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/11) – 25% off
✚ Close to the Sun (Wired Productions Limited) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/11) – 60% off
✚ Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/11) – 40% off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 60% off
✚ Cooking Star Restaurant (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/11) – 60% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/10) – 10% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Crazy Gravity (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 20% off
✚ Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 03/11) – 50% off
✚ Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 10% off
✚ Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (Spike Chunsoft US) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/12) – 10% off
✚ Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/12) – 10% off
✚ Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 10% off
✚ De: Yabatanien (MoonGlass) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/11) – 20% off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $2.55 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/11) – 90% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Koch Media) – $22.48 (Usually $44.96, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/10) – 70% off
✚ Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 40% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/11) – 20% off
✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ Dice Legacy (Koch Media) – $19.96 (Usually $24.95, ends 26/10) – 20% off
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/11) – 85% off
✚ Divine Ascent (Timothée Paez) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 30% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 04/11) – 40% off
✚ Dungeon Warfare (JAE WON YOO) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/11) – 75% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/11) – 81% off
✚ Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 90% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/11) – 60% off
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/11) – 30% off
✚ Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/11) – 80% off
✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.30 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off
✚ Flashback (Microids) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/11) – 90% off
✚ Flaskoman (Flying Islands Team) – $5.40 (Usually $6.75, ends 03/11) – 20% off
✚ Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/10) – 50% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/11) – 60% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 03/11) – 40% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $60.19 (Usually $85.99, ends 10/11) – 30% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/11) – 70% off
✚ Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection ( CAPCOM) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 19/11) – 33% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/11) – 75% off
✚ Greco’s Hall of Kanji Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 90% off
✚ Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 20% off
✚ Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $4.68 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ HardCube (Big Way) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/11) – 70% off
✚ Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $76.95 (Usually $85.50, ends 16/12) – 10% off
✚ Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/11) – 25% off
✚ Here Be Dragons (Red Zero Games) – $8.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 20/11) – 65% off
✚ Highway Haste (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/10) – 95% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/11) – 80% off
✚ In Between (Headup Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Infernium (Undercoders) – $3.45 (Usually $34.50, ends 03/11) – 90% off
✚ Into A Dream (Top Hat Studios) – $8.70 (Usually $17.40, ends 30/10) – 50% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ JARS (Daedalic Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/11) – 20% off
✚ Jump King (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/11) – 50% off
✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothée Paez) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 30% off
✚ King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 90% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality (LKMAD) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 31/10) – 25% off
✚ Let’s Cook Together (Yellow Dot) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 24/10) – 75% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 70% off
✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Magical Girls Second Magic (Caerux) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ Mail Mole (Undercoders) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/11) – 33% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Merrily Perilly (Top Hat Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/10) – 50% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/11) – 20% off
✚ Morphite (Blowfish Studios) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 80% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/11) – 85% off
✚ Mundaun (MWM Interactive) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/11) – 30% off
✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $0.83 (Usually $8.39, ends 18/11) – 90% off
✚ My Hidden Things (Big Way) – $6.03 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/11) – 33% off
✚ My Universe – Fashion Boutique (Microids) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/11) – 75% off
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/11) – 75% off
✚ Mystery Mine (Big Way) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 03/11) – 50% off
✚ NBA 2K22 (2K) – $119.96 (Usually $149.95, ends 26/10) – 20% off
✚ Negative Nancy (Feed Interactive) – $16.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/10) – 15% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/11) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 25% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ One Dog Story (Big Way) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/11) – 60% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Override 2: Super Mech League (Modus Games) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 25/10) – 67% off
✚ Oxenfree (Night School) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 60% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Pippu – Bauble Quest (Chequered Ink) – $3.51 (Usually $5.25, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ Potion Party (Top Hat Studios) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/10) – 50% off
✚ Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/11) – 30% off
✚ Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again (Big Way) – $5.35 (Usually $6.30, ends 03/11) – 15% off
✚ Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $10.42 (Usually $41.70, ends 02/11) – 75% off
✚ Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/11) – 60% off
✚ Pumpkin Jack (Headup Games) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Puzzle 9 (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 16/11) – 20% off
✚ Puzzle Plowing A Field (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 24/10) – 50% off
✚ Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/11) – 30% off
✚ Raiders of the North Sea (Dire Wolf Digital, LLC) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/10) – 30% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/11) – 75% off
✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Koch Media GmbH) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/10) – 75% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $24.59 (Usually $40.99, ends 10/11) – 40% off
✚ Rest in Pieces (Itatake AB) – $1.79 (Usually $11.95, ends 07/11) – 85% off
✚ Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/10) – 30% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $6.55 (Usually $9.79, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Rigid Force Redux (Headup Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 60% off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/11) – 40% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 25/10) – 75% off
✚ Royal Roads (8FLOOR LTD) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/11) – 60% off
✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $12.72 (Usually $18.99, ends 10/11) – 33% off
✚ Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/11) – 60% off
✚ Sagrada (Dire Wolf Digital) – $16.79 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/10) – 30% off
✚ Sakura Nova (Gamuzumi ) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 20% off
✚ Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Marvelous Europe) – $55.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 90% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $22.95 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/11) – 10% off
✚ SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $26.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/11) – 70% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/11) – 60% off
✚ Speed Dating for Ghosts (Copychaser Games Inc.) – $2.97 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/10) – 70% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/10) – 70% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 17/11) – 90% off
✚ Stealth (LLC KURENTER) – $2.46 (Usually $6.15, ends 10/11) – 60% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 25% off
✚ Storm Boy (Blowfish Studios) – $2.37 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/11) – 66% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 10/11) – 75% off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/11) – 86% off
✚ Super Punch (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 24/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 70% off
✚ Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 90% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/11) – 80% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (Hatinh Interactive) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 30% off
✚ Tennis in the Face (10tons) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/10) – 70% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 60% off
✚ The Coma: Recut (Devespresso Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 60% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/11) – 90% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 90% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 17/11) – 90% off
✚ The Magister (Digerati) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 15% off
✚ The Manga Works (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/11) – 40% off
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $10.12 (Usually $67.50, ends 17/11) – 85% off
✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 25% off
✚ The Pyraplex (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/11) – 40% off
✚ The Suicide of Rachel Foster (Daedalic Entertainment) – $24.80 (Usually $31.00, ends 19/11) – 20% off
✚ Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $4.74 (Usually $18.99, ends 24/10) – 75% off
✚ Tiny Racer (IceTorch) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/11) – 80% off
✚ Tiny World Racing (Chequered Ink) – $3.00 (Usually $4.49, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/11) – 90% off
✚ Tomb Sweeper (Piotr Skalski) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/10) – 50% off
✚ Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers. (Phoenixx) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/11) – 25% off
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $17.38 (Usually $25.95, ends 03/11) – 33% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/11) – 35% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 25/10) – 80% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/11) – 30% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/11) – 65% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 66% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ WHIP! WHIP! (Alpha-Unit) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ WRITHE (MissionCtrlStudios) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 31/10) – 30% off
✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $2.71 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 66% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ World Cruise Story (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/11) – 40% off
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 10/11) – 75% off