Nintendo Download Updates (Week 42) Bussin
The wallet pain continues as October drags on, just one more week to go until November – and then well it’s still kind of going after that too.
Below are 59 different SKUs released this week, some are bundles some are the gold or premium editions of games but there’s just to so much there to work through. Let’s see if we can highlight some of the bigger titles.
New release highlights: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, (review), Persona 5 Royal (review), New Tales from the Borderlands, The Jackbox Party Pack 9, and Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. Alan Wake Remastered also dropped but since it did, we’ve only got early reports of how the port is and so far – it’s looking a bit rough. Maybe wait for more coverage on that one.
Oh yeah and don’t buy the $99 cloud game. If something else is a big release for you, share it with everyone in the comments.
✚ A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version – $99.94
✚ Aery – Last Day of Earth – $14.99
✚ Alan Wake Remastered – $35.96 (Usually $44.95)
✚ Apré Lapli [After the rain] – $13.50
✚ Arcade Archives TOUKI DENSHOU ANGEL EYES – $10.50
✚ Backgammon: Board Game Puzzle – $15.00
✚ Beholgar – $12.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ BYTE CATS – $14.64 (Usually $18.30)
✚ Construction Site Driver 2 – $14.62 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony – $15.00
✚ CubicBan – $4.05 (Usually $4.50)
✚ Daardoa – $4.50
✚ Dead Secret Circle – $23.40
✚ Doomed to Hell – $7.50
✚ Family Chess Special Edition – $2.99 (Usually $30.15)
✚ Flying Neko Delivery – $25.95
✚ Forest Pop – $3.99
✚ Gas Station Simulator – $22.49 (Usually $29.99)
✚ H1.Jack – $7.50
✚ Harmonia – $37.50
✚ Hatchwell – $7.38 (Usually $12.30)
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Forbidden Garden – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party – $60.00
✚ Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book: Deluxe Edition – $2.98 (Usually $15.15)
✚ Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery – $22.50
✚ MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE – $79.95
✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $119.95
✚ Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – $67.50 (Usually $75.00)
✚ METAL NINJA – $12.00
✚ My Lovely Family Bundle – $42.75
✚ New Tales from the Borderlands – $59.95
✚ New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition – $79.95
✚ Once Upon a Time on Halloween – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ One More Island – $30.00
✚ One True Hero – $15.99 (Usually $19.99)
✚ Persona 5 Royal – $99.95
✚ Pnevmo-Capsula – $7.50
✚ Puzzle Book: Furry Friends Bundle – $5.62 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Puzzle by Nikoli S Akari – $7.50
✚ RichMan 11 – $27.00
✚ RUNOUT – $7.99
✚ Sea Horizon – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Seduced in the Sleepless City – $42.99
✚ She Wants Me Dead – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition – $16.87 (Usually $18.75)
✚ Sigma Theory – $21.60 (Usually $27.00)
✚ Spinfrog: All aboard the Frogcopter – $19.89 (Usually $23.40)
✚ TEMPUS – $9.99
✚ The Akupara Classics Bundle – $37.65
✚ The Artful Adventures Bundle – $36.60
✚ The Darkside Detective – The Series Edition – $33.00
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 9 – $45.00
✚ The Walking Zombie 2 – $14.40 (Usually $18.00)
✚ Them’s Fightin’ Herds – $29.95
✚ Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Deluxe Edition – $59.95
✚ Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World. – $32.40 (Usually $36.00)
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef – $26.05 (Usually $28.95)
✚ World Soccer Cup 2022 – $7.99
✚ 純情ギャルと幸せのカタチ ～Shape of Happiness～ – $26.70