Nintendo Download Updates (Week 41) Breakin’
The Octoberfest (no relation to Oktoberfest) continues with another big week of game releases, and it’s not going to let up. This week is a little less hard hitting, but don’t worry they’ll get you back twice next. Let’s see the highlights.
New release highlights: Atari Mania is a WarioWare-esqe way to play through some Atari classics, Dragon Ball: The Breakers is Dragon Ball, and it’s online – we’ll have a review soon. Both LEGO Bricktales, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will be a lot a fun too. We’ll have a review on the latter one eventually as well.
So, anything for you this week then?
✚ Aquarist – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Arcade Archives TOY POP – $10.50
✚ Atari Mania – $37.50
✚ Attacker-chan! – $7.50
✚ Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool – $15.00
✚ Bloodwash – $14.49
✚ BOT.vinnik Chess 2 – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Broken Universe – Tower Defense – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Bus Simulator City Ride – $54.95
✚ Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Extended Edition – $2.95 (Usually $10.65)
✚ DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – $30.95
✚ DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition – $44.95
✚ Fallen Knight – $22.50
✚ Fishing Ducks – $6.00
✚ Football Cup 2022 – $15.75 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Fragment’s Note+ – $22.50
✚ Frogy World – $2.99 (Usually $4.50)
✚ God Damn The Garden – $7.99
✚ In Sound Mind – $52.95
✚ JUMANJI: The Curse Returns – Ultimate Movie Game Bundle – $13.50 (Usually $27.00)
✚ Kao the Kangaroo: A Well Good Bundle – $49.99
✚ LEGO® Bricktales – $45.00
✚ Letterbox by POWGI – $11.99
✚ NASCAR Rivals – $75.00
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – $69.95
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition – $79.95
✚ Our Fantasy Quest – $10.83 (Usually $15.48)
✚ Paradise Marsh – $13.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Pink Explorer – $7.50
✚ Poly Link – Battle Heroes – $3.99
✚ Pretty Girls Escape – $7.19 (Usually $8.99)
✚ reky – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Runefall 2 – Collector’s Edition – $15.00
✚ Space Roguelike Adventure – $7.50
✚ Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova – $75.00
✚ SUPER FUNKY BOWLING – $4.99
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – $69.95
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition – $82.50
✚ Temp Zero – $13.50
✚ The Battle of Polytopia – $22.99
✚ The Darkest Tales – $30.00
✚ The Witch’s House MV – $22.50
✚ Tinhead (QUByte Classics) – $7.50
✚ To Leave Deluxe Edition – $3.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Trifox – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Unusual Findings – $30.00
✚ ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – $19.54 (Usually $23.55)
✚ Warpips – $30.00
✚ Winter Games 2023 – $60.00
✚ Witchcrafty – $15.00
✚ Zombies Killer Machine – Car Games,Driving,Dead Mechanic Simulator – $9.99
✚ 異世界最強勇者の悲恋物語 – Isekai Tragic Love – – $23.85