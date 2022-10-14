317
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 41) Breakin’

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 14, 2022

The Octoberfest (no relation to Oktoberfest) continues with another big week of game releases, and it’s not going to let up. This week is a little less hard hitting, but don’t worry they’ll get you back twice next. Let’s see the highlights.

New release highlights: Atari Mania is a WarioWare-esqe way to play through some Atari classics, Dragon Ball: The Breakers is Dragon Ball, and it’s online – we’ll have a review soon. Both LEGO Bricktales, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will be a lot a fun too. We’ll have a review on the latter one eventually as well.

So, anything for you this week then?

Aquarist – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
Arcade Archives TOY POP – $10.50
Atari Mania – $37.50
Attacker-chan! – $7.50
Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool – $15.00
Bloodwash – $14.49
BOT.vinnik Chess 2 – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
Broken Universe – Tower Defense – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
Bus Simulator City Ride – $54.95
Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Extended Edition – $2.95 (Usually $10.65)
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – $30.95
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition – $44.95
Fallen Knight – $22.50
Fishing Ducks – $6.00
Football Cup 2022 – $15.75 (Usually $22.50)
Fragment’s Note+ – $22.50
Frogy World – $2.99 (Usually $4.50)
God Damn The Garden – $7.99
In Sound Mind – $52.95
JUMANJI: The Curse Returns – Ultimate Movie Game Bundle – $13.50 (Usually $27.00)
Kao the Kangaroo: A Well Good Bundle – $49.99
LEGO® Bricktales – $45.00
Letterbox by POWGI – $11.99
NASCAR Rivals – $75.00
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – $69.95
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition – $79.95
Our Fantasy Quest – $10.83 (Usually $15.48)
Paradise Marsh – $13.49 (Usually $14.99)
Pink Explorer – $7.50
Poly Link – Battle Heroes – $3.99
Pretty Girls Escape – $7.19 (Usually $8.99)
reky – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
Runefall 2 – Collector’s Edition – $15.00
Space Roguelike Adventure – $7.50
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova – $75.00
SUPER FUNKY BOWLING – $4.99
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – $69.95
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition – $82.50
Temp Zero – $13.50
The Battle of Polytopia – $22.99
The Darkest Tales – $30.00
The Witch’s House MV – $22.50
Tinhead (QUByte Classics) – $7.50
To Leave Deluxe Edition – $3.00 (Usually $30.00)
Trifox – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
Unusual Findings – $30.00
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – $19.54 (Usually $23.55)
Warpips – $30.00
Winter Games 2023 – $60.00
Witchcrafty – $15.00
Zombies Killer Machine – Car Games,Driving,Dead Mechanic Simulator – $9.99
異世界最強勇者の悲恋物語 – Isekai Tragic Love – – $23.85

