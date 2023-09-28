Nintendo Download Updates (Week 40) Explosion
We’re really in the thick of it, below is more than 55 new games – and we’ve already cleared out the absolute AI generated drivel, and pointless bundles. It’s just needed now, there’s too much absolute crap each week.
There’s probably still some rubbish left, but let’s move on and see the good stuff.
This week’s highlights: COCOON, EA SPORTS FC 24, Faerie Afterlight, Gothic Classic, Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, Mineko’s Night Market, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns
