Nintendo Download Updates (Week 40) Explosion

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 29, 2023
We’re really in the thick of it, below is more than 55 new games – and we’ve already cleared out the absolute AI generated drivel, and pointless bundles. It’s just needed now, there’s too much absolute crap each week.

There’s probably still some rubbish left, but let’s move on and see the good stuff.

This week’s highlights: COCOON, EA SPORTS FC 24, Faerie Afterlight, Gothic Classic, Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, Mineko’s Night Market, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns

Abomi Nation$30.00 
Afterdream$14.39 $15.99 
Ancient Mahjong$4.49 
ANGEL WHISPER – The Suspense Visual Novel Left Behind by a Game Creator.$15.00 
Arcade Archives FINEST HOUR$10.50 
Art Heist – Escape Room Adventure$9.99 
Autumn Hike$5.25 $7.50 
Beach Cafe III: The Escape Room$6.00 
Before the Night$28.35 $31.50 
Betomis$6.00 $7.50 
Boaty Tanks$10.49 $14.99 
Chipmonk!$15.00 
COCOON$36.95 
CounterAttack: Uprising$16.95 $19.95 
Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit$26.05 $28.95 
CyberTD$30.00 
Deflector$20.70 $34.50 
Digitris$14.99 
Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission$39.99 
EA SPORTS FC™ 24$89.95 
Easy Japanesey$6.00 
Easy Japanesey 2$6.00 
Easy Japanesey 3$6.00 
Encore Rally$6.75 
Faerie Afterlight$20.40 $25.50 
Fate/Samurai Remnant$105.00 
Fate/Samurai Remnant Digital Deluxe Edition$165.00 
Firefighting Simulator – The Squad$49.99 
Foot Clinic$3.00 $7.50 
Forgive Me Father$31.87 $37.50 
Freak Crossing$6.99 
Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises$22.99 
Gothic Classic$39.95 
Hidden Gems: Volume One$13.49 
Humans vs Tigers$1.99 $9.99 
Indoor Kickball$18.75 
Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai$90.95 
Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai Digital Deluxe Edition$97.95 
Kumakichi’s Birth ☆ Destruction God$1.50 
Love Kuesuto$7.99 
Mechs V Kaijus$16.57 $19.50 
Mineko’s Night Market$29.95 
MON-YU: DEFEAT MONSTERS AND GAIN STRONG WEAPONS AND ARMOR. YOU MAY BE DEFEATED, BUT DON’T GIVE UP. BECOME STRONGER. I BELIEVE THERE WILL BE A DAY WHEN THE HEROES DEFEAT THE DEVIL KING (no really that’s the name of this one) $67.50 
My Heart Grows Fonder$15.99 
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Ultimate Edition$114.95 
MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLEFree Download
My Name is Mayo 2$1.50 
NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS$32.00 
Paleo Pines$44.45 
PAW Patrol World$60.00 
Pizza Possum$9.45 $10.50 
Retro Kart Rush$7.50 
RoboDunk$19.99 $24.99 
Sentry City$6.00 $7.50 
SHARK! SHARK!$22.49 
Supfly Delivery Simulator$11.25 $15.00 
Tetropunk$4.50 
Tiny Whaley$1.50 
TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 4: Bush Rescue Returns™$29.99 
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong$90.00 
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION$105.00 
WFO World Football Online$14.85 

