Nintendo Download Updates (Week 4) Round 2

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 4, 2022

We’ve hit February and with no big retail releases this month its time for the eShop to pick up the slack. Our pick this week is Webbed, a game made here in Australia about a happy little spider. Look for our review on it soon too.

Discounts are a plenty this week, the brilliant Unpacking is on sale, Terraria gets its Game Trials discount and Hades is back on sale – all great games.

New release highlights: Webbed 🇦🇺, Magma Lord, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments and Alexio has a duck. Boomerang Fu is this week’s cheap and cheerful discount.

New sales highlights: Unpacking 🇦🇺(20% off), Terraria (60% off), Hades (35% off), Boomerang Fu (87% off), and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (35% off).

✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle — $6.74 (Usually $8.99)
✚ 1CC Games Shmup Collection $18.00
✚ 3 in 1 – Multiplayer Bundle$42.00
✚ ABC Follow Me: Animals$7.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Alexio$7.50
✚ Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X$10.50
✚ Don’t Be Afraid $15.00
✚ Draw a Stickman: EPIC $9.89 (Usually $10.99)
✚ Food Delivery Battle$5.25
✚ Frog Ball Rerolled$5.99
✚ GUNGUNGUN$5.25 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Heroes of Loot 2$13.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Hidden Theft$15.00
✚ Hungry Ball Physics$3.90
✚ Insert before flight$18.75
✚ INVERT$3.00
✚ Jumping Helix Ball$5.99
✚ Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die$17.50
✚ Land of Screens$8.10 (Usually $9.00)
✚ Let it Roll 2$3.90
✚ Luminos$7.50
✚ MAGLAM LORD$54.00 (Usually $60.00)
✚ MAGLAM LORD: Deluxe Edition$81.00 (Usually $90.00)
✚ Mania Fish$5.99
✚ Math Gym$3.00 (Usually $6.00)
✚ McDROID$13.50
✚ Millie and Molly$10.00
✚ Monster Fruit Academy$44.26
✚ Our Winter Sports$17.48
✚ ParaLily$7.50
✚ Phlegethon$3.60 (Usually $12.00)
✚ Pirate’s Gold$10.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Polgar Magic Detective: Murder Mystery Journey$22.50
✚ QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO$11.99
✚ Shark Adventure$1.50
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments$39.05 (Usually $45.95)
✚ Space Party$6.00
✚ Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs$14.85 (Usually $16.50)
✚ Swords & Bones$2.99 (Usually $11.99)
✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna$11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ The Hundred Year Kingdom$18.00
✚ The Sealed Ampoule $22.68 (Usually $25.20)
✚ The Song Out of Space $7.99
✚ Treasure Hunter Man 2$2.99
✚ Treasure Temples $10.35 (Usually $11.50)
✚ Webbed $19.99
✚ Yeah Yeah Beebiss II$13.50

✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3 Publisher) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 10/02) – 80% off
✚ ADVERSE (Loneminded) – $1.59 (Usually $7.95, ends 23/02) – 80% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/03) – 80% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $2.65 (Usually $18.95, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Microids) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/02) – 20% off
✚ Anime Studio Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 50% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.48 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/03) – 88% off
✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/02) – 75% off
✚ BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/02) – 50% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3 Publisher) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 50% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 17/02) – 50% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 87% off
✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $3.45 (Usually $11.50, ends 28/02) – 70% off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/02) – 75% off
✚ Buissons (Seaven Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/02) – 38% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Cafeteria Nipponica (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 50% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 70% off
✚ Castle Morihisa (Thermite Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 10% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 01/03) – 85% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $2.39 (Usually $8.40, ends 10/02) – 72% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Deadlings (ALL IN! GAMES spółka z o.o.) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/02) – 60% off
✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $4.98 (Usually $12.47, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Football (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $4.32 (Usually $10.81, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders (RedDeerGames) – $7.41 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 62% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/02) – 40% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/02) – 20% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 34% off
✚ Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 80% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 10% off
✚ Explosionade DX (Mommys Best Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Fort Triumph (ALL IN! GAMES) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $1.81 (Usually $6.60, ends 05/03) – 73% off
✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/02) – 34% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Gnome More War (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.75, ends 22/02) – 47% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/02) – 93% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ HIX: Puzzle Islands (GAMEDIA) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/02) – 35% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Renante Silvestre) – $1.99 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/02) – 49% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $4.06 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 80% off
✚ It came from space and ate our brains (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/02) – 87% off
✚ Jigsaw Masterpieces EX – Kawaii Cute Goddesses – (BottleCube) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.49, ends 06/03) – 89% off
✚ Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome) – $16.12 (Usually $21.50, ends 13/02) – 25% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ Little Racer (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 80% off
✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 17/02) – 60% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 09/02) – 60% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/03) – 67% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Magazine Mogul (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 40% off
✚ Magic Pen Color Book (Pix Arts) – $5.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/03) – 15% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/02) – 20% off
✚ Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/02) – 70% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 23/02) – 60% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/03) – 67% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 16/02) – 40% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 80% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $9.30 (Usually $18.61, ends 01/03) – 50% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ Paper Dolls Original (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Paradise Lost (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/02) – 20% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Pig Eat Ball (Mommy’s Best Games) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Pocket Arcade Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 40% off
✚ Pocket Harvest (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 40% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/02) – 35% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $20.68 (Usually $41.37, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 06/02) – 50% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 90% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/02) – 75% off
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $8.23 (Usually $32.95, ends 16/02) – 75% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/02) – 40% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.80 (Usually $20.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Shadows of Adam (CIRCLE Ent.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $39.05 (Usually $45.95, ends 10/02) – 15% off
✚ Shoot 1UP DX (Mommys Best Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/02) – 65% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $4.20 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 05/03) – 73% off
✚ Space Cows (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/02) – 75% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ SpyHack () – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Stray Cat Doors2 (PULSMO) – $11.02 (Usually $24.50, ends 01/03) – 55% off
✚ Suicide Guy Collection (ChubbyPixel) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Football (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs (PLiCy) – $14.85 (Usually $16.50, ends 17/02) – 10% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Swords & Bones (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/03) – 75% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/03) – 80% off
✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/02) – 60% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/02) – 20% off
✚ The Golf (D3 Publisher) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/02) – 70% off
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 16/02) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ The Seven Chambers (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/03) – 86% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.19 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/02) – 85% off
✚ Treasure Temples (GAMEDIA) – $10.35 (Usually $11.50, ends 09/02) – 10% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Undead Battle Royale (SAT-BOX) – $4.40 (Usually $11.00, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $23.16 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/02) – 20% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Vesta (FinalBoss Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 80% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $4.17 (Usually $10.44, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $2.42 (Usually $10.55, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ WILL: A Wonderful World (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Weapon of Choice DX (Mommys Best Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $5.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off

