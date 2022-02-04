Nintendo Download Updates (Week 4) Round 2
We’ve hit February and with no big retail releases this month its time for the eShop to pick up the slack. Our pick this week is Webbed, a game made here in Australia about a happy little spider. Look for our review on it soon too.
Discounts are a plenty this week, the brilliant Unpacking is on sale, Terraria gets its Game Trials discount and Hades is back on sale – all great games.
New release highlights: Webbed 🇦🇺, Magma Lord, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments and Alexio has a duck. Boomerang Fu is this week’s cheap and cheerful discount.
New sales highlights: Unpacking 🇦🇺(20% off), Terraria (60% off), Hades (35% off), Boomerang Fu (87% off), and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (35% off).
✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle — $6.74 (Usually $8.99)
✚ 1CC Games Shmup Collection — $18.00
✚ 3 in 1 – Multiplayer Bundle — $42.00
✚ ABC Follow Me: Animals — $7.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Alexio — $7.50
✚ Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X — $10.50
✚ Don’t Be Afraid — $15.00
✚ Draw a Stickman: EPIC — $9.89 (Usually $10.99)
✚ Food Delivery Battle — $5.25
✚ Frog Ball Rerolled — $5.99
✚ GUNGUNGUN — $5.25 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Heroes of Loot 2 — $13.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Hidden Theft — $15.00
✚ Hungry Ball Physics — $3.90
✚ Insert before flight — $18.75
✚ INVERT — $3.00
✚ Jumping Helix Ball — $5.99
✚ Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die — $17.50
✚ Land of Screens — $8.10 (Usually $9.00)
✚ Let it Roll 2 — $3.90
✚ Luminos — $7.50
✚ MAGLAM LORD — $54.00 (Usually $60.00)
✚ MAGLAM LORD: Deluxe Edition — $81.00 (Usually $90.00)
✚ Mania Fish — $5.99
✚ Math Gym — $3.00 (Usually $6.00)
✚ McDROID — $13.50
✚ Millie and Molly — $10.00
✚ Monster Fruit Academy — $44.26
✚ Our Winter Sports — $17.48
✚ ParaLily — $7.50
✚ Phlegethon — $3.60 (Usually $12.00)
✚ Pirate’s Gold — $10.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Polgar Magic Detective: Murder Mystery Journey — $22.50
✚ QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO — $11.99
✚ Shark Adventure — $1.50
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments — $39.05 (Usually $45.95)
✚ Space Party — $6.00
✚ Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs — $14.85 (Usually $16.50)
✚ Swords & Bones — $2.99 (Usually $11.99)
✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna — $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ The Hundred Year Kingdom — $18.00
✚ The Sealed Ampoule — $22.68 (Usually $25.20)
✚ The Song Out of Space — $7.99
✚ Treasure Hunter Man 2 — $2.99
✚ Treasure Temples — $10.35 (Usually $11.50)
✚ Webbed — $19.99
✚ Yeah Yeah Beebiss II — $13.50
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3 Publisher) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 10/02) – 80% off
✚ ADVERSE (Loneminded) – $1.59 (Usually $7.95, ends 23/02) – 80% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/03) – 80% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $2.65 (Usually $18.95, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Microids) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/02) – 20% off
✚ Anime Studio Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 50% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.48 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/03) – 88% off
✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/02) – 75% off
✚ BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/02) – 50% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3 Publisher) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 50% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 17/02) – 50% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 87% off
✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $3.45 (Usually $11.50, ends 28/02) – 70% off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/02) – 75% off
✚ Buissons (Seaven Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/02) – 38% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Cafeteria Nipponica (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 50% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 70% off
✚ Castle Morihisa (Thermite Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 10% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 01/03) – 85% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $2.39 (Usually $8.40, ends 10/02) – 72% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Deadlings (ALL IN! GAMES spółka z o.o.) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/02) – 60% off
✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $4.98 (Usually $12.47, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Football (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $4.32 (Usually $10.81, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders (RedDeerGames) – $7.41 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 62% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/02) – 40% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/02) – 20% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 34% off
✚ Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 80% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 10% off
✚ Explosionade DX (Mommys Best Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Fort Triumph (ALL IN! GAMES) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $1.81 (Usually $6.60, ends 05/03) – 73% off
✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/02) – 34% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Gnome More War (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.75, ends 22/02) – 47% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/02) – 93% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ HIX: Puzzle Islands (GAMEDIA) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/02) – 35% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Renante Silvestre) – $1.99 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/02) – 49% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $4.06 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 80% off
✚ It came from space and ate our brains (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/02) – 87% off
✚ Jigsaw Masterpieces EX – Kawaii Cute Goddesses – (BottleCube) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.49, ends 06/03) – 89% off
✚ Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome) – $16.12 (Usually $21.50, ends 13/02) – 25% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ Little Racer (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/02) – 80% off
✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 17/02) – 60% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 09/02) – 60% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/03) – 67% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Magazine Mogul (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 40% off
✚ Magic Pen Color Book (Pix Arts) – $5.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/03) – 15% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/02) – 20% off
✚ Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/02) – 70% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 23/02) – 60% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/03) – 67% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 16/02) – 40% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 80% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $9.30 (Usually $18.61, ends 01/03) – 50% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ Paper Dolls Original (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Paradise Lost (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/02) – 20% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Pig Eat Ball (Mommy’s Best Games) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Pocket Arcade Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 40% off
✚ Pocket Harvest (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/03) – 40% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/02) – 35% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $20.68 (Usually $41.37, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 06/02) – 50% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 90% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/02) – 75% off
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $8.23 (Usually $32.95, ends 16/02) – 75% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/02) – 40% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.80 (Usually $20.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Shadows of Adam (CIRCLE Ent.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $39.05 (Usually $45.95, ends 10/02) – 15% off
✚ Shoot 1UP DX (Mommys Best Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/02) – 65% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $4.20 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 05/03) – 73% off
✚ Space Cows (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/02) – 75% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ SpyHack () – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Stray Cat Doors2 (PULSMO) – $11.02 (Usually $24.50, ends 01/03) – 55% off
✚ Suicide Guy Collection (ChubbyPixel) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Football (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs (PLiCy) – $14.85 (Usually $16.50, ends 17/02) – 10% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Swords & Bones (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/03) – 75% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/03) – 80% off
✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/02) – 60% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/02) – 20% off
✚ The Golf (D3 Publisher) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/02) – 70% off
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 16/02) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ The Seven Chambers (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/03) – 86% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.19 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/03) – 30% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 02/03) – 72% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/02) – 85% off
✚ Treasure Temples (GAMEDIA) – $10.35 (Usually $11.50, ends 09/02) – 10% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Undead Battle Royale (SAT-BOX) – $4.40 (Usually $11.00, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $23.16 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/02) – 20% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 65% off
✚ Vesta (FinalBoss Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 80% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $4.17 (Usually $10.44, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $2.42 (Usually $10.55, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 01/03) – 77% off
✚ WILL: A Wonderful World (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 86% off
✚ Weapon of Choice DX (Mommys Best Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/02) – 70% off
✚ X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $5.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 72% off