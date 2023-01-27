Nintendo Download Updates (Week 4) Onion Eyes
It’s time to send off the first month of the year (already!) with a few new releases of note. We of course have GoldenEye 007 being added to Nintendo Switch Online, but what else is out this week that’s worth a look. There’s actually quite a bit!
New release highlights: Onion Assault is the newest game from the creator of Gunman Clive and Mechstermination Force and inspired by New Super Mario Bros 2. We’ll have a review up for it very shortly! There’s also a new one from Ubisoft, OddBallers. ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, nOS new Operating System (not actually an operating system) and Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection all look worthy of a click as well.
✚ 7 Days to End with You – $17.70
✚ Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023 – $2.99
✚ Anime Girls: Camping Trip – $6.00
✚ Arcade Archives THE NEWZEALAND STORY – $10.50
✚ ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree – $22.50
✚ Beholder 3 – $30.00
✚ Bike Clash – $14.99
✚ Chain Car Stunt Simulator – 3D Extreme Highway Car Driving Games – $2.99
✚ Clunky Hero – $22.99
✚ Cubic Light – $4.05 (Usually $4.50)
✚ Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey – $24.00
✚ Demolish & Build Classic – $22.50
✚ Demolition Inc HD – $18.00
✚ DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure – $6.99
✚ DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Special Edition – $2.98 (Usually $19.80)
✚ Extreme Highway Racing: Real Speed Driver – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Farming Life – $15.00
✚ Fear in Hospital: Escape Horror Story – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Garden of Pets – $12.00
✚ Ginnung – $7.50
✚ Grammarian Ltd – $13.50
✚ Hyper Shapes – $6.37 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Japanese Escape from The Room with Sturdy Door – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Jewel Match Solitaire Collector’s Edition – $22.50
✚ Little Kong Jungle Fun Extended Edition – $2.99 (Usually $7.80)
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Special Edition – $2.98 (Usually $21.30)
✚ Mars Base – $30.00
✚ Match Ventures – $18.00
✚ Nature Escapes Collector’s Edition – $22.50
✚ nOS new Operating System – $3.00 (Usually $60.00)
✚ OddBallers™ – $29.95
✚ Onion Assault – $12.00
✚ Pancake Bar Tycoon Premium Edition – $2.69 (Usually $8.99)
✚ PIPELINE PANIC – $22.50
✚ pixelBOT EXTREME! – $15.00
✚ Poker Legends: Omaha Champions – $14.99
✚ Red Hands – 2 Player Games – $6.00
✚ Right and Down – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Roller Drama – $22.50
✚ Sissa’s Path – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Startup Company Console Edition – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Sunwards – $21.00
✚ Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator – $7.50
✚ The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow – $22.50
✚ Unblock The Brick: Casual Block Puzzle – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Uphill Rush Water Park Racing – $12.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ VELONE – $22.00
✚ Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection – $75.00
✚ Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary – $10.50
✚ Yeah! Fighting Girl – $21.00
✚ Zodiacats – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)