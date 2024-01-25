Nintendo Download Updates (Week 4) Ace, Man
Advertisement
While this week might not be the biggest week, especially considering how many big games are releasing on the other consoles – we’ve still got some fun here.
First up we’ve got the terrific Apollo Justice games brought to the Switch, and brilliantly so by all accords. Then we’ve got Hitman: Blood Money, it’s a little older but still just as good – we have a review of that one up.
Otherwise there’s just a spattering of goodness below – unless there’s something we missed.
This week’s highlights: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal (review), The Legend of Steel Empire, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments