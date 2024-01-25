63
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 4) Ace, Man

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 25, 2024
While this week might not be the biggest week, especially considering how many big games are releasing on the other consoles – we’ve still got some fun here.

First up we’ve got the terrific Apollo Justice games brought to the Switch, and brilliantly so by all accords. Then we’ve got Hitman: Blood Money, it’s a little older but still just as good – we have a review of that one up.

Otherwise there’s just a spattering of goodness below – unless there’s something we missed.

This week’s highlights: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal (review), The Legend of Steel Empire, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

Acrylic Nails!: Complete Edition$10.50
AdventureQuest 8-Bit: Dungeons & Doomknights$22.50$30.00
Anomaly Agent$19.12$22.50
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy$74.95
Arcade Tycoon$25.99
Boaty Tanks 2$10.49$14.99
Brain Memory Training Academy$1.99$7.99
Cherry Tower$3.75
Chip’s Challenge$5.49
Connected Hearts: Fortune Play Collector’s Edition$22.50
Dead Tomb$6.90
Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil$24.89
EGGCONSOLE YOKAI TANTEI PC-8801$9.00
Evil Nun: The Broken Mask$26.99$29.99
Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator$9.99
Fastest Finger First! 3 Hint Quiz$11.60$14.50
Girl Like A Dreaming – Flowering Sacrifice –$11.32
Gnarbike Trials 2$8.55
Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic$16.49
Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal$39.99
Jett Rider$18.75
KOBOLOK$6.00
Lil’ Guardsman$30.00
Monster Truck Freestyle$2.99$5.99
Negligee$14.99
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters$67.50$75.00
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Deluxe Bundle$87.75$97.50
Onion Force$10.00
Oops, I Said Yes?!$43.95
Post-apocalyptic Old man$3.60$7.20
PuzzlePet – Feed Your Cat$7.50
Rescue！DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL!$11.60$14.50
Saga of the Moon Priestess$7.19$8.99
SciFi Racer Simulator$14.99
Silver Falls – Guardians And Metal Exterminators S$30.00
Starward Rogue$22.49
Starward Rogue: Complete Edition$29.99
Sunset Racer$12.00
Sweets Drop$2.99
The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection$13.99
The Legend of Steel Empire$34.99
Tibetan Quest: Beyond The World’s End$13.17$21.95
UFO: Henfield$12.99
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes$69.95
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes Deluxe Edition$90.95

