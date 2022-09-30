Nintendo Download Updates (Week 39) Lasso-less
It’s a bit of a fun week this week with several smaller indie titles – but they’re fun! With September coming to an end we’re only going to see things get bigger and better as we head into the holiday period.
New release highlights: Sometimes we get games early enough to review them before they’re out, Penko Park is one such game! Let’s Build a Zoo was also another we have a review up for. PICROSS S8 is always fun, and now has touch screen controls. TUNIC dropped earlier in the week and has a lot of buzz around it, Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection, Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary and RAILGRADE round out the week.
There’s also a $94 version of Skyrim, and a $60 version of FIFA which is basically the same as last year’s. So it can’t all be winners.
✚ 9 Clues 2: The Ward (Artifex Mundi) – $22.50
✚ 4×4 Offroad Driver (BoomHits) – $14.62
✚ Airoheart (Soedesco) – $59.95
✚ Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo (Microids) – $59.95
✚ Arcade Archives ASSAULT (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (Ubisoft) – $199.95
✚ Bullet Soul (MAGES.) – $21.00
✚ Bunny Park (Soedesco) – $29.95
✚ Burger Patrol (Vagabond Dig) – $7.49
✚ C.A.R.L. (Morningstar Game Studio) – TBC
✚ Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy (Ratalaika Games) – $27.00
✚ Casual Challenge Players’ Club (eastasiasoft) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 19/10)
✚ Corrupt – Political Idle City War Strategy Simulator Craft (Midnight Works) – $14.99
✚ Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $29.99
✚ Dinogotchi (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50
✚ Dorfromantik (ToukanaInteractive) – $20.69 ($22.99 after 09/10)
✚ Dropsy (Devolver Digital) – $15.00
✚ EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Xerox) – $59.95
✚ Escape Goat (Adam Spragg Games) – $7.50
✚ Everdell (Dire Wolf Digital) – $29.55
✚ Fashion Friends (RuWaMo Games) – $15.00
✚ Fantasia – $22.50
✚ Frogice (Weakfish Studio) – $3.00
✚ Hokko Life (Team17) – $23.96 ($29.95 after 03/10)
✚ Host 714 (QUByte Interactive) – $7.50
✚ 異世界娘と婚活中 ～ Isekai Bride Hunting ～ Fia Edition (CyberStep) – $9.15
✚ Kids: ZOO Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $5.25
✚ Lemon Cake (Soedesco) – $44.99
✚ Let’s Build a Zoo (No More Robots) – $21.42 ($25.20 after 21/10)
✚ Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures (Mindscape) – $59.99
✚ Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $59.95
✚ Little Kong: Jungle Fun (RedDeerGames) – $2.99
✚ Martian Panic – $42.00
✚ Moon Dancer (Regista) – $14.99 ($25.99 after 21/10)
✚ Mermaid Story (Prison Games) – $7.47
✚ Moonscars (Humble Games) – $29.95
✚ Neon Mine (EntwicklerX) – $7.50
✚ One Hell of a Ride (ChiliDog Interactive) – $10.50
✚ PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (Outright Games) – $60.00
✚ Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Cloud Version (Postmeta Games) – $69.99
✚ Penko Park (Secret Mode) – $19.45
✚ PICROSS S8 (JUPITER) – $15.00
✚ Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls (EpiXR Games) – $3.99
✚ Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (Toxic Games) – $30.00
✚ RAILGRADE (Epic Games) – $27.31 ($30.35 after 05/10)
✚ Sakura MMO 2 (Gamuzumi) – $14.99
✚ Sam & Max Save the World + Beyond Time and Space Bundle (Skunkape Games) – $43.95
✚ School Race GP (SAT-BOX) – $9.31 ($13.30 after 25/10)
✚ Shirone: the Dragon Girl (Flyhigh Works) – $22.50
✚ Shotgun Farmers (Megastorm Games) – $12.30
✚ SWARMRIDER OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $7.50
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – $69.95
✚ Sudoku Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $15.00
✚ TUNIC (Finji) – $42.00
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle (Bethesda) – $94.95
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NIS America) – $60.00
✚ The Spirit and the Mouse (Armor Games Studio) – $28.95
✚ Tip Top: Don’t fall! (Sometimes You) – $15.00
✚ Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories (Mediascape) – $45.00
✚ Treasures of The Roman Empire – $10.50
✚ Undungeon (tinyBuild Games) – $29.95
✚ Virtual Families Cook Off: Chapter 1 Let’s Go Flippin’ (Gogii Games) – $4.49
✚ Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio) – $18.75