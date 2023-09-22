Nintendo Download Updates (Week 39) Gloom
Advertisement
Bit of and odd week this week, there’s nothing really too exciting, and there’s the terrible port of Mortal Kombat 1, so there’s just a bit of a funk.
However FRAG Pro Shooter has good reviews on other platforms and is free, and we’ve also got Gloomhaven – Gold Edition. So a little bit of freshness.
But next week there’s Mineko’s Night Market and a bunch others. Maybe hold onto those vouchers until next week.
New release highlights: Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, FRAG Pro Shooter, Gloomhaven – Gold Edition, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments