Nintendo Download Updates (Week 39) Gloom

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 22, 2023
Bit of and odd week this week, there’s nothing really too exciting, and there’s the terrible port of Mortal Kombat 1, so there’s just a bit of a funk.

However FRAG Pro Shooter has good reviews on other platforms and is free, and we’ve also got Gloomhaven – Gold Edition. So a little bit of freshness.

But next week there’s Mineko’s Night Market and a bunch others. Maybe hold onto those vouchers until next week.

New release highlights: Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, FRAG Pro Shooter, Gloomhaven – Gold Edition, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission

CurrentlyUsually
Aireo FlightSimulator$37.50 
AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault$19.90 
ALTF4$9.00 
Amanda the Adventurer$13.19 
Arcade Archives STRIKE GUNNER$10.50 
Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance$69.95 
Bro Falls DELUXE$19.50 
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 $29.99 
Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job$1.52 $19.99 
Crimson Song – Yuri Visual Novel$3.00 
Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game$60.00 
Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace$9.99 
Days of Doom$45.00 
Earthshine$7.50 
Evil Wizard$24.00 $30.00 
Evolings$12.99 
Farm Land$3.00 $7.50 
Final Exerion$20.25 $22.50 
FRAG Pro ShooterFree Download
Fragment’s Note2+$30.00 
Galaxy Battle$7.49 
Gloomhaven – Gold Edition$75.00 
Gloomhaven – Mercenaries Edition$60.00 
HammerHelm$18.00 $22.50 
Haunted Zombie Slaughter 2$22.99 
Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS$14.99 
Kind Heart Defenders$5.25 
Loot Box Quest – Mystic Maidens$4.99 
Lost Crystals$5.25 $7.50 
Magic Donut Adventure: Line Match 3 Puzzle$7.49 $14.99 
Mermaid Castle 2$11.99 $14.99 
Mortal Kombat™ 1$99.95 
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission$39.99 
Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori: Anna Holinski saves the universe, alright?!$23.99 
Pan-Dimensional Conga Combat$20.00 
Paperman: Adventure Delivered$44.99 
Persha and the Magic Labyrinth -Arabian Nyaights-$7.25 $14.50 
Playroom Racer$6.00 
Raid on Taihoku$15.00 
RAINBOW HIGH™: RUNWAY RUSH$60.00 
Rayland 2$6.00 $7.50 
River Pirates$7.50 
Samurai – Japan Warrior Fighter$1.57 $18.99 
Shuyan Saga$18.00 $22.50 
Slots Casino Game$18.99 
Sudoku for Kids$3.00 $15.00 
Sugar Tanks$10.49 $14.99 
Super Adventure Hand$19.99 
TAISHO x ALICE: HEADS & TAILS$52.50 
Telenet Shooting Collection$63.00 
The Jelly Adventure$9.99 
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails$60.00 
Tough Law$2.00 
Ugly$26.32 $29.25 
Venatrix$22.50 
Warriors of the Nile 2$15.00 $18.75 
Whateverland$15.75 $22.50 
You Suck at Parking$27.00 $30.00 

