Nintendo Download Updates (Week 38) A Three Headed Monkey
As if there wasn’t enough to buy this week on sale, there’s more than a handful of new games this week that a worthy paying attention to. Whether it’s Beacon Pines, the return of Guybrush Threepwood with Return to Monkey Island, Shovel Knight’s return in Shovel Knight Dig felt like it came out nowhere as well. The Australian made Wylde Flowers dropped this week as well. Finally the 13th game from Square Enix to release in 2022, The DioField Chronicle graced us with its presence.
This week’s highlights: Beacon Pines (review), Camped Out!, Return to Monkey Island, Shovel Knight Dig, Slap City, SongPop Party, The DioField Chronicle and Wylde Flowers.
✚ Alter World – $7.50
✚ Amnesia: Later x Crowd – $75.00
✚ Amnesia: Memories – $75.00
✚ Arcade Archives The Return of ISHTAR – $10.50
✚ Beacon Pines – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ BIRFIA – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Blaloon Blalympia 2 – $15.00
✚ Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – $32.50
✚ Camped Out! – $29.99
✚ Car Mechanic Pinball – $7.49
✚ Counter Crossline: Crime War – $22.99
✚ Cubic Figures – $5.35 (Usually $5.95)
✚ DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII – $2.98 (Usually $19.50)
✚ DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms – $60.00
✚ Drift King – $25.50 (Usually $30.00)
✚ I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition – $15.00
✚ Jack Move – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Japanese Goblins – $3.75
✚ Kids: ZOO Puzzle – $5.25 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Kraken Smash: Volleyball – $7.50
✚ League of Enthusiastic Losers – $2.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Learn & Play: Dino Coloring – $5.25 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Midnight Fight Express – $29.95
✚ Moncage – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ No Place for Bravery – $30.00
✚ OneShot: World Machine Edition – $22.50
✚ Piofiore: Episodio 1926 – $75.00
✚ Piratespoly Gold: Caribbean Treasure – $19.99
✚ Potion Permit – $28.95
✚ Potion Permit – Deluxe Edition – $37.50
✚ Puzzle Battler! Mirai – $11.85
✚ Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022 – $14.99
✚ Return to Monkey Island – $37.50
✚ Roar of Revenge – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ Shovel Knight Dig – $41.25
✚ Slap City – $25.20
✚ SLICE – $7.50
✚ SongPop Party – $26.99 (Usually $29.99)
✚ SpiderHeck – $19.99
✚ The DioField Chronicle – $84.95
✚ The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition – $107.95
✚ The Zombie Smasher – Dead Apocalyptic Killer Car Driving & Parking Games Survival – $7.99
✚ Wylde Flowers – $35.95