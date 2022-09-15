Nintendo Download Updates (Week 37) Wayward
A medium sized week that went up to a large with an injection of Nintendo Direct shadow drops. So what’s the damage?
This week’s highlights: Wayward Strand is the king release this week, not only just because it’s made in Australia but because it’s fantastic – we’ll have a review of it very soon. Then you’ve got Bear and Breakfast, which as the name suggests is a bear trying to run a B&B, Radiant Silvergun is a Treasure, XIII gets a second chance, maybe it’ll be good this time? We’ve also got VARIOUS DAYLIFE, another Square Enix release with the Octopath Traveler font.
We’d be remiss not to mention Return to Monkey Island, it’s out on the 20th which is as far away from next week’s update as today.
So then, anything for you this week?
✚ Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy – $32.35 (Usually $35.95)
✚ Animals Transport Simulator – Car Driving & Parking Games Real Zoo Park – $7.99
✚ Ankora: Lost Days – $25.50 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Arcade Archives ROMPERS – $10.50
✚ Bear and Breakfast – $28.95
✚ Commandos 2 & 3 – HD Remaster Double Pack – $60.00
✚ Cthulhu pub – $14.52
✚ Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D – $9.99
✚ Dead Rain: New Zombie Virus – $16.99
✚ Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch™ Edition – $54.00 (Usually $60.00)
✚ Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving – $6.99
✚ Easy Come Easy Golf – $29.25
✚ Family Man – $13.99 (Usually $27.99)
✚ Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – Complete Edition – $68.75
✚ fault – StP – LIGHTKRAVTE – $22.05 (Usually $25.95)
✚ Foretales – $30.00
✚ Game of Dragons – Free Download
✚ Gold Crusader – $7.50
✚ Gunslingers & Zombies – $9.45 (Usually $13.50)
✚ Innocence Island – $25.50 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Kitten’s Head Football – $2.99 (Usually $11.99)
✚ Last Beat Enhanced – $15.00
✚ Little Orpheus – $19.45
✚ Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls – $3.99
✚ Maggie the Magnet – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle – $33.60 (Usually $42.00)
✚ Paddles – $7.49
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon Deluxe Edition – $2.70 (Usually $9.00)
✚ Puzzle by Nikoli S Sudoku – $7.50
✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season – $16.20 (Usually $27.00)
✚ Radiant Silvergun – $25.50
✚ Reknum DX – $7.50
✚ Resident Evil Village Cloud Gameplay Demo – Free Download
✚ Sacred Valley – $7.50
✚ SAOMI – $6.00
✚ Silent Sector – $17.09 (Usually $18.99)
✚ Space Raiders in Space – $5.99 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Svoboda 1945: Liberation – $22.95 (Usually $27.00)
✚ VARIOUS DAYLIFE – $43.95
✚ Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden – $44.95
✚ Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden ＋ DLC set – $57.45
✚ Wayward Strand – $29.95
✚ XIII – $59.99
