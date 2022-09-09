Nintendo Download Updates (Week 36) Yeah it’s Splatoon
This week was always going to be about Splatoon, that and whoever else was brave enough to release a new game the same week as it.
We all know about Splatoon 3, we’ve got a massive review for it if you’re still on the fence.
Non-Splatoon highlights: Temtem, a
not-Pokémon massive multiplayer monster creature collection adventure. It’s been a long time coming this one. Disney Dreamlight Valley, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Catmaze, NBA 2K23 is back for another year, and isn’t recycled like some other ball sport game.
Anything for you this week
that’s not Splatoon?
✚ Arcade Archives CHAMPION WRESTLER – $10.50
✚ Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle – $52.50
✚ BPM: Bullets Per Minute – $32.35 (Usually $35.95)
✚ Catmaze – $12.79 (Usually $15.99)
✚ Circus Electrique – $30.00
✚ Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Deluxe Edition – $2.95 (Usually $10.35)
✚ Coloring Book: Complete Bundle – 320 drawings – $11.60 (Usually $29.00)
✚ Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: PAINT + – $2.99 (Usually $36.30)
✚ DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – $60.00
✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley – $44.95
✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley — Deluxe Edition – $74.95
✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley — Ultimate Edition – $104.95
✚ Game Type DX – $9.00
✚ Haiku, the Robot – $29.95
✚ JUSTICE SUCKS – $29.99
✚ Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim – $12.75 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Legend of Keepers Collection – $27.61 (Usually $39.45)
✚ MOZART REQUIEM – $44.85
✚ My little Booth Bundle – $9.60
✚ NBA 2K23 – $89.95
✚ NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition – $149.95
✚ Pandaty – $4.49 (Usually $13.50)
✚ PBA Pro Bowling 2023 – $45.00
✚ Pet Shop Snacks Extended Edition – $5.25 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Poly Link – Origins – $3.99
✚ Puzzle Galaxy: Photo Bundle – 90 puzzles – $6.30 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Radical Rex (QUByte Classics) – $12.00
✚ Skycadia – $30.00
✚ Soulsland – $1.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Splatoon 3 – $79.95
✚ Syndrome Deluxe Edition – $2.83 (Usually $35.49)
✚ Temtem – $68.45
✚ Temtem – Deluxe Edition – $98.45
✚ The Hand of Glory – $25.50
✚ To Leave – $7.50 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Tower Princess – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Turn-Based Strategy Bundle – $63.50 (Usually $90.72)
✚ White Day: A Labyrinth Named School – $45.00
✚ Wind of Shuriken – $9.59 (Usually $11.99)
✚ Windmill Engine – $1.50
✚ Zumba Blitz – $3.99