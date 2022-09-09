242
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 36) Yeah it’s Splatoon

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 9, 2022

This week was always going to be about Splatoon, that and whoever else was brave enough to release a new game the same week as it.

We all know about Splatoon 3, we’ve got a massive review for it if you’re still on the fence.

Non-Splatoon highlights: Temtem, a not-Pokémon massive multiplayer monster creature collection adventure. It’s been a long time coming this one. Disney Dreamlight Valley, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Catmaze, NBA 2K23 is back for another year, and isn’t recycled like some other ball sport game.

Anything for you this week that’s not Splatoon?

Arcade Archives CHAMPION WRESTLER – $10.50
Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle – $52.50
BPM: Bullets Per Minute – $32.35 (Usually $35.95)
Catmaze – $12.79 (Usually $15.99)
Circus Electrique – $30.00
Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Deluxe Edition – $2.95 (Usually $10.35)
Coloring Book: Complete Bundle – 320 drawings – $11.60 (Usually $29.00)
Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: PAINT + – $2.99 (Usually $36.30)
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – $60.00
Disney Dreamlight Valley – $44.95
Disney Dreamlight Valley — Deluxe Edition – $74.95
Disney Dreamlight Valley — Ultimate Edition – $104.95
Game Type DX – $9.00
Haiku, the Robot – $29.95
JUSTICE SUCKS – $29.99
Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim – $12.75 (Usually $15.00)
Legend of Keepers Collection – $27.61 (Usually $39.45)
MOZART REQUIEM – $44.85
My little Booth Bundle – $9.60
NBA 2K23 – $89.95
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition – $149.95
Pandaty – $4.49 (Usually $13.50)
PBA Pro Bowling 2023 – $45.00
Pet Shop Snacks Extended Edition – $5.25 (Usually $10.50)
Poly Link – Origins – $3.99
Puzzle Galaxy: Photo Bundle – 90 puzzles – $6.30 (Usually $10.50)
Radical Rex (QUByte Classics) – $12.00
Skycadia – $30.00
Soulsland – $1.50 (Usually $15.00)
Splatoon 3 – $79.95
Syndrome Deluxe Edition – $2.83 (Usually $35.49)
Temtem – $68.45
Temtem – Deluxe Edition – $98.45
The Hand of Glory – $25.50
To Leave – $7.50 (Usually $30.00)
Tower Princess – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
Turn-Based Strategy Bundle – $63.50 (Usually $90.72)
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School – $45.00
Wind of Shuriken – $9.59 (Usually $11.99)
Windmill Engine – $1.50
Zumba Blitz – $3.99

