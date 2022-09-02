Nintendo Download Updates (Week 35) Cowabunga Dudes
Goodbye boring August, hello September and the flood games starts. From here until about December except several good releases each week. Probably more will even be announced or confirmed making it really hard to figure out what to buy.
It’s TMNT though, that’s the top pick this week for sure.
This week’s highlights: The big one this week is clearly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Not only a great collection of games but a collection done right. Ooblets is also on our radar as well. Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, LEGO Brawls, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Tribes of Midgard and Tinykin is cute and even has a demo.
✚ 2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 (Red Octopus) – $28.00
✚ ANNO: Mutationem (Lightning Games) – $33.00
✚ Arcade Archives PAC & PAL (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Battleship War: Time to Sink the Fleet (Cooking & Publishing) – $6.00
✚ Canfield Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $11.45
✚ Chenso Club (Aurora Punks) – $21.99
✚ Chess Brain: Dark Troops (QUByte Interactive) – $6.00
✚ City Traffic Driver 2 (BoomHits) – $14.62 ($19.50 after 29/9)
✚ City Wars: Tokyo Reign – $13.60 ($17.00 after 7/9)
✚ Cyber Protocol: RETRO POWER – $2.91
✚ Draw Rider Remake (17Studio) – $22.50
✚ Dusk Diver 2 (Reef Entertainment) – $75.00
✚ Easy Red 2 (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco) – $8.99 ($11.99 after 08/09)
✚ Fashion Princess (RuWaMo Games) – $14.99
✚ Fairy Elements (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 08/09)
✚ Gerda: A Flame in Winter (DONTNOD Entertainment) – $26.95 ($29.95 after 08/09)
✚ Golazo! 2 (Purple Tree) – $17.59 ($21.99 after 15/09)
✚ Here Comes Niko! (Gears for Breakfast) – $31.50
✚ Into The Dark (Esenthel) – $36.00
✚ JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (Bandai Namco) – $69.95
✚ LEGO Brawls (LEGO System) – $60.00
✚ Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (Spike Chunsoft US) – $81.00 ($90.00 after 02/09)
✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 25/09)
✚ Mechapunk (Weakfish Studio) – $12.00
✚ Mini Kart Racing (Ultimate Games) – $4.50
✚ Murder on the Marine Express (Rainy Frog) – $7.50
✚ Onsen Master (Whitethorn Digital) – $17.29
✚ Ooblets (Glumberland) – $30.11 ($44.95 after 07/09)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking R (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.10 ($9.00 after 08/09)
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (NIS America) – $60.00
✚ Project Snaqe (Cube Games) – $6.00
✚ Ramp Bike Jumping (BoomHits) – $15.00
✚ Restless Soul (Graffiti Games) – $17.40 ($21.75 after 14/09)
✚ Rick Henderson (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 ($11.99 after 20/09)
✚ Robby’s Adventure (DillyFrame) – $3.00
✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 25/09)
✚ Space Tanks (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ Super Sunny Island () – $7.99
✚ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.) – $60.00
✚ Tinykin (tinyBuild Games) – $35.99
✚ Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing) – $29.95
✚ United Assault – Normandy ’44 (Polygon Art) – $15.00
✚ Viki Spotter: Zoo (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Void’s Ballad (Nameless Studio) – TBC
✚ Wood Block Escape Bundle (Kistler Studios) – $13.90
✚ Zombies in City: Apocalypse Survival (Megame) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 25/09)