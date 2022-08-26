Nintendo Download Updates (Week 34) Yar Rite
There’s a lot of games there below, one of the biggest weeks we’ve had in a long while in fact. While most of you will probably be checking out the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere on Sunday there’s still a few others worthy of your time.
90s kids will rejoice in seeing Pac-Man World there, the Aussie made RITE looks like a lot of fun and amongst all of the other stuff there’s some stand outs we’ve listed below.
As usual if we forgot your favourite or there’s something you think people should check out – let them know in the comments.
Highlights: PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, RITE, Islets, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist and Yars: Recharged.
✚ Alice’s Warped Wonderland:REcollection – $33.00
✚ ALIEN WAR – $3.00 (Usually $6.00)
✚ An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs – $28.99
✚ Aquadine – $23.99 (Usually $29.99)
✚ Arcade Archives Super Volleyball – $10.50
✚ Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – $42.95
✚ Back Again – $3.60 (Usually $4.50)
✚ Beach Boys: You and Me – $6.00
✚ Blob Quest – $7.99
✚ Blossom’s Bloom Boutique – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Cannon Fodder and Green Game Bundle – $18.00
✚ Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition – $42.00
✚ Enduring Mountain – $3.60 (Usually $9.00)
✚ Escape game & Card search game R01M – $1.39
✚ Fashion Girls – $1.99 (Usually $7.49)
✚ Forest Camp Story – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Guns at Dawn: Shooter Arena – $6.00
✚ HAAK – $27.60
✚ Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag Online Multiplayer Simulator Games Driving Sim. – $29.99
✚ Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West – $6.00
✚ I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – $36.00
✚ Idol Manager – $37.45
✚ Islets – $28.95
✚ Kid Ball Adventure – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Kofi Quest – $22.50 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books – $24.00
✚ Mahjong Minimal – $2.25 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Mixolumia – $22.50
✚ Modern War: Tank Battle – $22.99
✚ Moorhuhn X – Crazy Chicken X – $8.40 (Usually $10.50)
✚ My Friend Peppa Pig – Complete Edition – $67.50
✚ Narona Sports – $22.50
✚ Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection – $37.50
✚ NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – $75.00
✚ NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Deluxe Edition – $90.00
✚ NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Ultimate Edition – $120.00
✚ PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – $59.95
✚ Pillar Builder Puzzle – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight – $7.83 (Usually $8.70)
✚ PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night – Complete Edition – $67.50
✚ Red Escape Bundle – $10.35
✚ RITE – $7.96 (Usually $9.95)
✚ SD Gundam Battle Alliance – $79.95
✚ SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – $119.95
✚ Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere – Free Download
✚ Super Gravity Ball – $14.50
✚ Tee Time Golf – $35.85
✚ The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands – $9.59 (Usually $11.99)
✚ The Viking’s Games: Madness Fight – $7.35
✚ Witch College Bundle – $11.19 (Usually $13.99)
✚ WorldWide FlightSimulator – $37.50
✚ Yars: Recharged – $13.50