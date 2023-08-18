228
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 34) Moving Vampire Redemption

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 18, 2023
It didn’t take a long, last week we said things were starting to look busier and here we are. This week sees Red Dead Redemption make it’s debut on a Nintendo system (review here), we’ve got Moving Out 2 from the fabulous SMG Studio (review soon), the very fun Vampire Survivors has also made it over to the Switch (and there’s a launch discount) and the I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-Jet-Set-Radio Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is also here this week.

Way Forward’s Game Boy Color game, Xtreme Sports also has a Switch port this week.

Oh and if you own Marble It Up!, you can get Marble It Up! Ultra for free as well.

A Castle Full of Cats$4.49 $5.99 
Aery – Flow of Time$14.99 
Airplane Race Simulator – 2 Player Game$1.62 $12.99 
Arcade Archives DARK ADVENTURE$10.50 
Astro Flame: Starfighter$15.00 
Black Skylands$29.99 
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk$60.00 
Cat’s Cosmic Atlas$6.00 $30.00 
Chrome Wolf$20.25 $22.50 
Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance$15.00 
Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator$24.99 
Die After Sunset$30.00 
Duck Race$4.50 
Embraced By Autumn$28.99 
Forklift 2024 – The Simulation$22.50 
FRMaster – Formula Racing Simulator$9.99 
Gauntler$6.75 
Hello Engineer$22.50 
Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats$7.50 
Marble It Up! Ultra$40.45 $44.95 
Moving Out & Moving out 2 Bundle$68.95 
Moving Out 2$44.95 
Neko Journey$11.99 $14.99 
Quantum: Recharged$13.50 
Red Dead Redemption$69.95 
Rescue Team 911 Simulator – Ambulance,Police, Firefighter$19.99 
Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf$9.99 
Satay Shop Tycoon$22.50 
SHINOBI NON GRATA$24.00 
Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat: The Game Simulator$15.99 
Summer Valley Hike$5.25 $7.50 
The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood$23.62 $26.25 
The Nightmare: Serial Killers$9.00 
Vampire Survivors$6.74 $7.49 
Xtreme Sports$13.50 
Zombie Outbreak: Survival in Ancient Egyptian$7.90 

