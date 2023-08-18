Nintendo Download Updates (Week 34) Moving Vampire Redemption
It didn’t take a long, last week we said things were starting to look busier and here we are. This week sees Red Dead Redemption make it’s debut on a Nintendo system (review here), we’ve got Moving Out 2 from the fabulous SMG Studio (review soon), the very fun Vampire Survivors has also made it over to the Switch (and there’s a launch discount) and the I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-Jet-Set-Radio Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is also here this week.
Way Forward’s Game Boy Color game, Xtreme Sports also has a Switch port this week.
Oh and if you own Marble It Up!, you can get Marble It Up! Ultra for free as well.
