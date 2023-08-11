Nintendo Download Updates (Week 33) Quake Gods
It’s great when there are a number of good releases this week, so we don’t have to talk about the 26th bundle of AAA Clock, or the asset flip junk games with really long names – or the bundles of games that came out last month but now have a deluxe edition with nothing in them. Like a kid bumping a forum thread in the mid 2000s.
New release highlights
A nice little surprise last night with the dropping of Quake II, and it’s a really packed port and it’s only $15! The Roleplaying Musical, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is also out this week from Aussie developers Summerfall Studios and if you’re into American football LEGEND BOWL is better than Madden – because it actually exists on Switch.
It’s another chockers week next week as well – we’re finally past the mid year slump. It’s only going to get busier from here. Go the Matildas.