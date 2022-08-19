91
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 33) Buffet Blossom 

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 19, 2022

Quite a few little games have snuck into this week, lucky for you we’ve reviewed at least one of them but we might be a little while longer on the others.

New release highlights: Kirby’s Dream Buffet so far has been a lot of fun so far, Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince looks to be a fun follow up to the original, Cursed to Golf has been getting a lot of buzz – and you guessed it looks like a lot of fun. Fun week then? There’s also We Are OFK, which we’ve reviewed and that’s something worth looking into as well.

Take your pick, quite a bit this week!

Agatha Christie Collection – $75.00
Asterix & Obelix Collection – $75.00
Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince – $21.50
Chameneon – $6.00
Coloring Book for Adults – $19.99
CrashMetal – $3.44 (Usually $22.99)
Cursed to Golf – $30.00
Drift Horizon Racing – $39.99
Dyna Bomb 2 – $30.00
Family Chess: Ultimate Edition – $2.98 (Usually $30.15)
Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine Deluxe Edition – $2.70 (Usually $9.00)
Hell Blasters – $13.12 (Usually $18.75)
Home Deco Puzzles – $8.90
Irresistible Mistakes – $42.99
Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
Kirby’s Dream Buffet – $22.50
Lair Land Story – $22.50
Light Fairytale Episode 2 – $15.00
Litguy Adventure – $3.30 (Usually $6.00)
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – $75.00
Logic Pic: Complete Bundle – $10.50 (Usually $15.00)
Multi Race: Match The Car – $15.00
Mutropolis – $30.00
My Divorce Story – $9.85 (Usually $10.95)
My Universe Discovery Collection – $120.00
Organic Engine – $1.50
Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade – $10.50 (Usually $15.00)
Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire – $7.19 (Usually $8.99)
PROJECT : KNIGHT™ 2 Dusk of Souls – $7.49 (Usually $9.99)
PunchMan Online – Free Download
Puppy Balloon Ride – $6.60
Puzzle Galaxy: Drawings Bundle – 50 puzzles – $6.65 (Usually $9.50)
Robo Revenge Squad – $25.50 (Usually $30.00)
Romantic Date: The Perfect Boy – $6.00
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – $39.95
Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School – $16.20 (Usually $27.00)
Slaycation Paradise – $24.00 (Usually $30.00)
Smash Boats – $17.99
Spin Path – $1.50
The Room Two – $11.99
Timberman: The Big Adventure – $6.75 (Usually $7.50)
Train Ride Simulator – $15.00
Treehouse Riddle – $22.50
Two Point Campus – $59.99
We Are OFK – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
Webgeon Speedrun Edition – $3.00 (Usually $7.50)
Zumba Garden – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)

