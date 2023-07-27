Nintendo Download Updates (Week 31) No Illusions
There’s some really great stuff out this week. First up Mickey and friends are back in Disney Illusion Island, Double Dragon gets another run, Q-Games are back on the Switch with a new PixelJunk title, and the well reviewed The Entropy Centre also lands on Switch. Not only did we get two Game Boy Color games yesterday, we’re getting a Game Boy Advance game (sort of) with YGGDRA UNION. Scientists are still trying to figure out how to pronounce that one.
New release highlights: Disney Illusion Island (review), Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, The Entropy Centre, YGGDRA UNION ~WE’LL NEVER FIGHT ALONE~
