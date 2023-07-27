42
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 31) No Illusions

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 27, 2023
There’s some really great stuff out this week. First up Mickey and friends are back in Disney Illusion Island, Double Dragon gets another run, Q-Games are back on the Switch with a new PixelJunk title, and the well reviewed The Entropy Centre also lands on Switch. Not only did we get two Game Boy Color games yesterday, we’re getting a Game Boy Advance game (sort of) with YGGDRA UNION. Scientists are still trying to figure out how to pronounce that one.

New release highlights:  Disney Illusion Island (review), Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, The Entropy Centre, YGGDRA UNION ~WE’LL NEVER FIGHT ALONE~

Action SuperCross$4.50 
ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT$9.00 $10.00 
Arcade Archives GROWL$10.50 
BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted$40.50 $45.00 
Counter Delta 2: Eastern Crisis$22.99 
Cricket Captain 2023$39.99 
Demonic Supremacy$10.50 
Disney Illusion Island$59.95 
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons$38.32 
Ducky’s Delivery Service$14.50 
Eden’s Last Sunrise$20.85 
Heist Force$14.99 
Hentai Uni 2$3.00 $3.75 
HYPER METEOR$11.04 $12.99 
Hyper Torque Racing$10.28 
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara$25.50 $30.00 
Last Mage Survivors$15.00 
Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom-$5.76 $19.20 
Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel$6.00 $7.50 
Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator$19.99 
Mr. Run and Jump$37.50 
Nova Strike$15.00 
Operate Now: Hospital$11.25 $15.00 
Patrick’s Parabox$30.00 
Pixel Game Maker Series Angel’s Gear$13.50 $15.00 
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe$36.99 
PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL$30.00 
Raccoon Adventure: Animal City Simulator 3D Farm Super Deluxe$1.59 $21.99 
Radiant Tale$75.00 
Skeljump$3.00 $6.00 
Super Intern Story$27.00 
Sword & Fairy Inn 2$25.49 $29.99 
The Entropy Centre$17.97 $35.95 
The Master’s Pupil$19.95 
The Scientists’ Secret – Hidden Object Game$6.00 
This Way Madness Lies$15.00 
Venice 2089$10.50 
Watch$8.25 
Working Hard Collection$7.99 
YGGDRA UNION ~WE’LL NEVER FIGHT ALONE~$37.48 
Zombie Hunter: D-Day$11.47 $12.75 
Zoo Park Story$16.20 $18.00 

