Nintendo Download Updates (Week 31) Hot to Frog
Time to kick off August with a tidy amount of new games. There’s no huge releases this month, so it’ll be a little bit of grazing as we go. This week there’s a surprise with MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS, an Aussie made game Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition which plays a lot like Trackmania, Frogun is cute and Before We Leave and South of the Circle also look good.
By the way, whenever a game is in capital letters, it’s the publisher doing it, not us! Anything for you this week?
New release highlights: Before We Leave, Frogun, QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO, Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition, South of the Circle and MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS.
✚ 90” Soccer – $5.99 (Usually $ 7.49)
✚ AAA Clock Platinum Edition – $2.88 (Usually $ 16.95)
✚ After Wave: Downfall – $22.50
✚ Animal Fun Puzzle – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game for toddlers and kids – $11.99
✚ Arcade Archives DIG DUG – $10.50
✚ Before We Leave – $22.39 (Usually $ 27.99)
✚ Celestian Tales – $22.50
✚ Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys – $2.94 (Usually $ 10.50)
✚ Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter – $19.99
✚ fig. – $15.00
✚ Fightro – $9.00 (Usually $ 11.25)
✚ Frogun – $18.00 (Usually $ 22.50)
✚ Frogun Deluxe Edition – $30.00 (Usually $ 37.50)
✚ Gale of Windoria – $20.25 (Usually $ 22.50)
✚ Gigapocalypse – $15.00
✚ Hindsight – $19.95
✚ Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition – $29.99
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Retro House – $6.74 (Usually $ 13.49)
✚ Jump The Car – $15.00
✚ Kells – $7.99
✚ Ki11er Clutter – $15.00
✚ KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 – $25.24 (Usually $ 28.05)
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Comic Coloring Book – Complete Edition – $4.32 (Usually $ 48.00)
✚ Logic Pic – $8.85 (Usually $ 11.80)
✚ MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS – $12.00
✚ My Dangerous Life – $19.50
✚ Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 – $5.70
✚ Pure Crosswords – the best Crossword Puzzle Word Game ever! – $22.50
✚ Quarry Truck Simulator – $11.99 (Usually $ 14.99)
✚ QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO – $11.99
✚ Roll The Cat – $6.39 (Usually $ 7.99)
✚ Sofiya and the Ancient Clan – $9.59 (Usually $ 11.99)
✚ South of the Circle – $17.55 (Usually $ 19.50)
✚ Star Seeker in: the Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff – $8.40
✚ Super Snake Block – $3.00 (Usually $ 7.50)
✚ Super Space Serpent SE / Perpetuum Mobile Bundle – $19.50
✚ Thibalryn – $1.50
✚ Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks :Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 – $39.99
✚ Viki Spotter: Megapolis – $5.25 (Usually $ 7.50)
✚ Wavecade – $8.00 (Usually $ 10.00)
✚ Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relax – $4.50