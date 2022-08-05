216
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 31) Hot to Frog

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 5, 2022

Time to kick off August with a tidy amount of new games. There’s no huge releases this month, so it’ll be a little bit of grazing as we go. This week there’s a surprise with MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS, an Aussie made game Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition which plays a lot like Trackmania, Frogun is cute and Before We Leave and South of the Circle also look good.

By the way, whenever a game is in capital letters, it’s the publisher doing it, not us! Anything for you this week?

New release highlights: Before We Leave, Frogun, QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO, Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition, South of the Circle and MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS.

90” Soccer – $5.99 (Usually $ 7.49)
AAA Clock Platinum Edition – $2.88 (Usually $ 16.95)
After Wave: Downfall – $22.50
Animal Fun Puzzle – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game for toddlers and kids – $11.99
Arcade Archives DIG DUG – $10.50
Before We Leave – $22.39 (Usually $ 27.99)
Celestian Tales – $22.50
Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys – $2.94 (Usually $ 10.50)
Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter – $19.99
fig. – $15.00
Fightro – $9.00 (Usually $ 11.25)
Frogun – $18.00 (Usually $ 22.50)
Frogun Deluxe Edition – $30.00 (Usually $ 37.50)
Gale of Windoria – $20.25 (Usually $ 22.50)
Gigapocalypse – $15.00
Hindsight – $19.95
Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition – $29.99
Japanese Escape Games The Retro House – $6.74 (Usually $ 13.49)
Jump The Car – $15.00
Kells – $7.99
Ki11er Clutter – $15.00
KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 – $25.24 (Usually $ 28.05)
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Comic Coloring Book – Complete Edition – $4.32 (Usually $ 48.00)
Logic Pic – $8.85 (Usually $ 11.80)
MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS – $12.00
My Dangerous Life – $19.50
Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 – $5.70
Pure Crosswords – the best Crossword Puzzle Word Game ever! – $22.50
Quarry Truck Simulator – $11.99 (Usually $ 14.99)
QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO – $11.99
Roll The Cat – $6.39 (Usually $ 7.99)
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan – $9.59 (Usually $ 11.99)
South of the Circle – $17.55 (Usually $ 19.50)
Star Seeker in: the Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff – $8.40
Super Snake Block – $3.00 (Usually $ 7.50)
Super Space Serpent SE / Perpetuum Mobile Bundle – $19.50
Thibalryn – $1.50
Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks :Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 – $39.99
Viki Spotter: Megapolis – $5.25 (Usually $ 7.50)
Wavecade – $8.00 (Usually $ 10.00)
Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relax – $4.50

