Nintendo Download Updates (Week 30) Piknic Basket
Advertisement
It’s Pikmin week of course, which is the big release of the week – but there’s always a little side dish on the side. But if you haven’t already, you should read our review of the game, find out where to get it cheaper or just go straight for the demo.
New release highlights: Pikmin 4, Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes : Definitive Edition, NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening, Punch a Bunch, Oaken
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments