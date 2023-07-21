0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 30) Piknic Basket

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 21, 2023
It’s Pikmin week of course, which is the big release of the week – but there’s always a little side dish on the side. But if you haven’t already, you should read our review of the game, find out where to get it cheaper or just go straight for the demo.

New release highlights: Pikmin 4, Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes : Definitive Edition, NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening, Punch a Bunch, Oaken

Aery – Heaven & Hell$15.00 
Agriculture$6.00 $7.50 
Animal Farm Parking$2.99 $30.00 
Anime Clock$3.00 $30.00 
Arcade Archives KING & BALLOON$10.50 
Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES$12.82 $14.25 
BLEED: Arcade Arena Shooter$11.99 $14.99 
Contraptions 3$10.50 
Cross Tails$40.50 $45.00 
Crowded Mysteries$4.49 $5.99 
D-Corp$7.49 $27.00 
Doomsday Hunters$21.67 $25.50 
Ember Knights$25.50 $30.00 
Forest Fire$9.00 
Haunted Hell House$2.33 $3.34 
Hospital Doctor – Fix me up for KIDS (Boys & Girls)$13.99 
Hypertension$4.50 
Legends of the Eternal Flame$6.75 
LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition$12.00 $15.00 
LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition$24.00 $30.00 
Lucy Got Problems$10.39 $12.99 
Madshot$2.81 $28.15 
Masquerade Kiss$50.95 
MetaDude$3.00 
Metal Storm X$12.00 
Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes : Definitive Edition$22.52 $26.50 
Moto Racer Simulator GT Games$1.99 $14.90 
New York Mysteries: Power of Art$10.50 
NightmareScape$28.50 
NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening$90.00 
NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening Digital Deluxe Edition$150.00 
Oaken$21.00 $30.00 
OMNIMUS$15.99 
Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!$8.40 $10.50 
Pikmin 4$79.95 
Punch a Bunch$13.50 $22.50 
Punch Club 2: Fast Forward$29.99 
Ramp Car Racing$5.99 
REMEDIUM: Sentinels$6.00 $7.50 
Ring Racer$6.99 
Sailing Era$30.95 
Sephonie$30.00 
Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde$15.00 
Super Dinoblasters$4.50 
Sweets Pusher Friends$5.40 
Sword of Glory$4.50 $22.50 
Takoyaki Party Survival$4.20 
THE KITTY in The Spaceship$6.75 $13.50 
The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame$12.00 
Wathitdew Record™ Game Studio BATTLEFIELD$13.50 
Whispike Survivors$4.05 $4.50 
Witch’s Pranks – Frog’s Fortune$22.99 
Wood Cube Block: Classic Casual Puzzle$7.50 $15.00 
Words Of Wisdom$7.50 
World of Machines – Tanks War Operation$1.65 $19.99 
YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!$15.00 

