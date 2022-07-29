14
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 30) Digi-Blades

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 29, 2022

Banger of a week to end the month, luckily August is pretty quiet because just week alone you’ve got more than several months worth of stuff to play.

New release highlights: Well obvious its Xenoblade Chronicles 3 first up, Ollie gave it an absolutely glowing review (its because is really good). Digimon Survive finally arrived, there’s not much on how it plays but if you’re a Digimon fan as long as its not rubbish you’ll probably be happy. Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 definitely picked the wrong week to release that’s for sure.

What’s on your purchase list this week?

New Releases

Adopt an Animal Near Me – $6.00
amazin’ George 2 Digital Deluxe – $38.73
ANIQUILATION – $19.50
Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER – $10.50
Arsonist Heaven – $6.00 (Usually $7.50 )
Artsy Pixel – $9.75
Avenging Spirit – $8.99
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 – $38.99
Backgrounds for life – $4.50
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – $31.50
City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator – $14.99
Coloring Book: Adventure Bundle – 90 drawings – $4.49 (Usually $8.99 )
Counter Recon 2: The New War – $22.99
Digimon Survive Month 1 Edition – $69.95
GemaBoy Zero Origins – $14.76 (Usually $18.45 )
Hot“Sento Girls”and love – $10.19 (Usually $12.74 )
Japanese Escape Games The Hospital – $6.74 (Usually $13.49 )
Jigoku Unko Toripuru – $3.84 (Usually $4.80 )
Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony – $45.00
LootLite – $6.37 (Usually $7.50 )
Lord Winklebottom Investigates – $28.50
MADiSON – $53.95
Merge Your Room – $7.49 (Usually $14.99 )
My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book – $2.79 (Usually $6.99 )
Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite – $5.99
Romeow: to the cracked Mars – $3.59 (Usually $4.49 )
Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon for Nintendo Switch – $12.15 (Usually $13.50 )
Solitaire Master VS – $9.75
Strange Horticulture – $15.18 (Usually $20.25 )
STRIKERS 1945 III for Nintendo Switch™ – $12.15 (Usually $13.50 )
Superpanda 2 – $5.99
Train Valley: Console Edition – $17.99
Under the Jolly Roger – Complete Edition – $44.99
Viki Spotter: Professions – $5.25 (Usually $7.50 )
Whack first! – Fight the moles – $6.00
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $79.95
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass – $124.95
Yuoni – $22.50

New sales

