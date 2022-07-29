Nintendo Download Updates (Week 30) Digi-Blades
Banger of a week to end the month, luckily August is pretty quiet because just week alone you’ve got more than several months worth of stuff to play.
New release highlights: Well obvious its Xenoblade Chronicles 3 first up, Ollie gave it an absolutely glowing review (its because is really good). Digimon Survive finally arrived, there’s not much on how it plays but if you’re a Digimon fan as long as its not rubbish you’ll probably be happy. Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 definitely picked the wrong week to release that’s for sure.
What’s on your purchase list this week?
New Releases
✚ Adopt an Animal Near Me – $6.00
✚ amazin’ George 2 Digital Deluxe – $38.73
✚ ANIQUILATION – $19.50
✚ Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER – $10.50
✚ Arsonist Heaven – $6.00 (Usually $7.50 )
✚ Artsy Pixel – $9.75
✚ Avenging Spirit – $8.99
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 – $38.99
✚ Backgrounds for life – $4.50
✚ Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – $31.50
✚ City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator – $14.99
✚ Coloring Book: Adventure Bundle – 90 drawings – $4.49 (Usually $8.99 )
✚ Counter Recon 2: The New War – $22.99
✚ Digimon Survive Month 1 Edition – $69.95
✚ GemaBoy Zero Origins – $14.76 (Usually $18.45 )
✚ Hot“Sento Girls”and love – $10.19 (Usually $12.74 )
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Hospital – $6.74 (Usually $13.49 )
✚ Jigoku Unko Toripuru – $3.84 (Usually $4.80 )
✚ Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony – $45.00
✚ LootLite – $6.37 (Usually $7.50 )
✚ Lord Winklebottom Investigates – $28.50
✚ MADiSON – $53.95
✚ Merge Your Room – $7.49 (Usually $14.99 )
✚ My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book – $2.79 (Usually $6.99 )
✚ Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite – $5.99
✚ Romeow: to the cracked Mars – $3.59 (Usually $4.49 )
✚ Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon for Nintendo Switch – $12.15 (Usually $13.50 )
✚ Solitaire Master VS – $9.75
✚ Strange Horticulture – $15.18 (Usually $20.25 )
✚ STRIKERS 1945 III for Nintendo Switch™ – $12.15 (Usually $13.50 )
✚ Superpanda 2 – $5.99
✚ Train Valley: Console Edition – $17.99
✚ Under the Jolly Roger – Complete Edition – $44.99
✚ Viki Spotter: Professions – $5.25 (Usually $7.50 )
✚ Whack first! – Fight the moles – $6.00
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $79.95
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass – $124.95
✚ Yuoni – $22.50
New sales
