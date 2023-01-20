Nintendo Download Updates (Week 3) Engaged
After a few weeks of just not much coming out, the year has started in earnest with some big releases. The big ones being of course, Fire Emblem and the dual Persona releases. Aside from that there’s a couple smaller releases as well to maybe take a look at.
It’s only going to get busier from here, enjoy.
New release highlights: Fire Emblem Engage, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, A Space for the Unbound, NeverAwake
✚ 2 in 1 Workout – $10.50
✚ A Matter of Principle – $5.03 (Usually $5.59 )
✚ A Space for the Unbound – $30.00
✚ All You Want Bundle – $93.00
✚ Arcade Archives TANK FORCE – $10.50
✚ Arcade Machine: Clown Hunt – $3.03 (Usually $3.79 )
✚ Car Parking Multiplayer – $38.99
✚ Chronicles Of Albian: The Magic Convention – $18.00
✚ Cooking Tycoons 3: 3 in 1 Bundle – $7.49 (Usually $19.50 )
✚ Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol – $5.99
✚ Critical Zone – $4.49
✚ Demolish & Build Classic – $18.00 (Usually $22.50 )
✚ Demon Hunter: New Chapter – $21.95
✚ Drift & Drive – $14.62 (Usually $19.50 )
✚ Elta7 – $9.00
✚ Escape to the Ocean – $16.65
✚ Family Chess Complete Edition – $2.99 (Usually $31.35 )
✚ Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95
✚ Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass – $124.95
✚ Food Truck Tycoon Premium Edition – $2.98 (Usually $8.99 )
✚ Gardenia – $22.50
✚ Graze Counter GM – $15.00 (Usually $18.75 )
✚ Harem Girl Isabella – $4.99
✚ Haunted Zombie Slaughter – $22.99
✚ Last Command – $18.75
✚ Magic Klondike – $7.50
✚ Menhera Girls Ensemble – Needy Girlfriends – – $26.70
✚ Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition – $4.99
✚ Minimal Move – $15.00
✚ Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 – $22.50 (Usually $30.00 )
✚ Mrs.Cat Between Worlds – $6.39 (Usually $7.99 )
✚ NeverAwake – $37.95
✚ OmegaBot – $19.50
✚ Peachy Boy – $6.00
✚ Persona 3 Portable – $29.95
✚ Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle – $58.95
✚ Persona 4 Golden – $29.95
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore – $15.00
✚ RE:CALL – $25.99
✚ Rubber Bandits – $14.99
✚ Simple Mini Golf 3D – $5.90
✚ Sissa’s Path – $7.50
✚ Smilemo – $11.07 (Usually $12.30 )
✚ Switch Sides – $2.00
✚ THAT’S A COW Deluxe Edition – $2.99 (Usually $9.30 )
✚ Through the Years – $15.99
✚ Trenches – $15.99
✚ Void Prison – $4.50
✚ Wings of Bluestar – $18.00 (Usually $22.50 )
✚ XPOSED SWITCHED – $15.00