Nintendo Download Updates (Week 29) Solo Act
If you hadn’t read the news in the other article, we’ve split up the new releases and new sales into two articles. You can read more about it here.
This means this article might be a little later than you’re used to but who is really up at 1am anyway? Aside from this guy.
We’ll probably have to think of a new name for the article as well…
New release highlights:
Have to start with Live A Live, we’ve got a review of it and there’s a demo as well if you’re not sure. Capcom is back with another retro collection, it’s free to start. This week also sees Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II, Coromon, Redout 2 and Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition. All in all a tidy little week for new releases.
If there’s something you were looking forward to that deserves a mention, let everyone know in the comments.
New Releases
✚ 9 in 1 Puzzles – $5.90
✚ Aery – Vikings – $14.99
✚ Am I Kind Hearted? – $26.70
✚ Animal Rivals: Up In The Air – $14.40 (Usually $18.00)
✚ Arcade Archives Chack’n Pop – $10.50
✚ Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II – $52.50
✚ Bricky to Me – $4.49 (Usually $5.99)
✚ Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition – $29.95
✚ BUNNY MUST DIE! CHELSEA AND THE 7 DEVILS. – $20.77
✚ Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium – Free Download
✚ Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle – $56.99
✚ Construction Ramp Jumping – $15.00
✚ Coromon – $30.00
✚ Dungeon Slime Collection – $7.99
✚ Encounters: Music Stories – $7.50
✚ Endling – Extinction is Forever – $42.95
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition – $15.00
✚ Fallen Angel – $14.99
✚ Farm Manager 2022 – $15.75 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Hazel Sky – $35.95
✚ Hover Racer – $7.49
✚ Inertia: Redux – $5.70
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Koh-Lanta – $59.99
✚ Live A Live – $69.95
✚ Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart – $29.99
✚ Polygraph: Escape from the Lie Detector – $6.00
✚ Redout 2 – $45.00
✚ Redout 2 – Deluxe Edition – $67.50
✚ River City Saga: Three Kingdoms – $46.95
✚ Seduction: A Monk’s Fate – $9.59 (Usually $11.99)
✚ Severed Steel – $33.75 (Usually $37.50)
✚ Solitaire Collection – $10.55
✚ Tiki Party: Quiz Game with Friends – $3.00
✚ Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS – $21.00
New Sales
Sales are now in their own article each week – check it out here.