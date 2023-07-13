147
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 29) Manic Signals

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 13, 2023
Another week, thick in the weeds of winter. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to play, we’ve got the sequel to Oxenfree, Lost Signals which by all accounts is very good. There’s also The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie also needs a mention. Finally there’s Manic Mechanics which does look like a lot of fun.

New release highlights: OXENFREE II: Lost Signals, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, Manic Mechanics

CurrentlyUsually 
Arcade Archives STRATO FIGHTER$10.50 
Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg$75.00 
Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg Digital Deluxe Edition$97.50 
Beauty and The Beast: Interactive Book$7.50 
Car Detailing Simulator$18.00 $24.00 
Chaos Galaxy$25.49 $29.99 
Crafting Block World: Magic Dungeons Adventure$15.00 
Cramped Room of Death$22.50 
Death or Treat$37.50 
Dogotchi: Virtual Pet Deluxe Edition$2.98 $20.25 
EarthX$25.50 $30.00 
Elder Sister’s Love Training ～年上お姉さんの恋愛トレーニング～$26.90 
Eroblast: Waifu Dating Sim$15.00 $22.50 
Eroblast: Waifu Dating Sim – 37 Waifus$30.00 $45.00 
Fashion Girls: Special Edition$5.77 $8.25 
Food Truck Tycoon Couch Co-op Edition$1.50 $9.75 
Football Cup 2023$11.25 $15.00 
Hollenburg ‘Hell Castle’$22.50 
Jailbreak: The Ultimate Escape$7.50 
Manic Mechanics$34.50 
Needy Princess Nerd Club – メンヘラオタ姫サークル –$26.90 
OXENFREE II: Lost Signals$30.00 
Puzzle by Nikoli S Hitori$7.50 
Risky Woods (QUByte Classics)$15.00 
Road Bustle 2$1.50 
Robot VS$20.98 
Sacred Zodongga Defense$22.50 
Snow White: Interactive Book$7.99 
Sport & Fun: Swimming Premium Edition$2.88 $29.70 
Strike Team Gladius$11.99 $14.99 
Summer Party Time$7.11 $10.17 
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie$90.00 
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Deluxe Edition$135.00 
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Ultimate Edition$165.00 
Toadomination$7.50 
Touhou: New World$31.49 $34.99 
UltraGoodness$7.99 

