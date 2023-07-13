Nintendo Download Updates (Week 29) Manic Signals
Another week, thick in the weeds of winter. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to play, we’ve got the sequel to Oxenfree, Lost Signals which by all accounts is very good. There’s also The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie also needs a mention. Finally there’s Manic Mechanics which does look like a lot of fun.
New release highlights: OXENFREE II: Lost Signals, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, Manic Mechanics
Don’t forget, JB Hi-Fi has 10% off eShop cards until next week.
