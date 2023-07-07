0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 28) Settlin’

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 7, 2023
You should have seen the list of games below before we removed all the “bundle” duplicates and keyword stuffing rubbish. But hidden amongst all that are a few gems this week. Keep warm.

New release highlights: The Settlers: New Allies, Pinball FX, The Past Within, Gimmick! Special Edition, Arcade Archives POLE POSITION

CurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives POLE POSITION$10.50 
Bunker 21 Extended Edition$12.00 
Calculator Maker : My Calculator$2.00 
City Limits$6.75 $7.50 
EchoBlade$11.99 $14.99 
Family Jigsaw Puzzle: Classic Mosaic Puzzles$4.50 $15.00 
Fastest on the Buzzer$15.00 
Feeble Light$6.00 $7.50 
Full Quiet$13.95 
Garlic$22.99 
Gimmick! Special Edition$22.50 
Illusion$9.94 $14.85 
Mage & Monsters$6.00 
Mahjong Woods$10.50 
Medal of Guardians$5.40 
Mountain Climb Driver: Real Physics Arcade Racing$4.50 $15.00 
Mr. Brocco & Co.$7.50 
Necrosmith$8.99 $9.99 
Paint Ball$7.50 
Pinball FXFree Download
Pinball FX + Crypt of the NecroDancer Pinball Bundle$7.99 
Pinball FX + Godzilla vs Kong Pinball Pack Bundle$21.95 
Rainbow Snake$1.50 
RichMan 4 Fun$16.19 $17.99 
Sandream$34.50 
Side View Golf$7.99 
Silent Paws$5.25 $7.50 
Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon$3.74 $7.49 
Swords & Bones 2$5.99 $15.00 
Tad the Lost Explorer. Craziest and Madness Edition$60.00 
The Past Within$5.40 $9.00 
The Settlers: New Allies$89.95 
The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition$109.95 
Time Of War, Arkano’90$22.50 
Zombie Town$12.00 

