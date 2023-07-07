Nintendo Download Updates (Week 28) Settlin’
You should have seen the list of games below before we removed all the “bundle” duplicates and keyword stuffing rubbish. But hidden amongst all that are a few gems this week. Keep warm.
New release highlights: The Settlers: New Allies, Pinball FX, The Past Within, Gimmick! Special Edition, Arcade Archives POLE POSITION
