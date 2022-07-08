Nintendo Download Updates (Week 27) Wahoo
I could write anything here, and I’m sure a few people will pick up the AI game, some will dabble in the Zero Tolerance Collection or whatever Yurukill is. But you’re all already playing Klonoa, and if you can’t find a physical copy of it. Least you know it’s $20 cheaper on the eShop. What a world.
New release highlights: Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative, Zero Tolerance Collection, Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, Railways – Train Simulator, Timber Story
New sales highlights: 80’s OVERDRIVE, Bee Simulator, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, What the Dub?!
✚ – Doki Doki Family – 特異体質者のドキドキ家族生活 – $26.70
✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Spike Chunsoft US) – $90.00
✚ Arcade Archives RABIO LEPUS – $10.50
✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Ultimate Edition – $2.96 (Usually $14.10)
✚ Color Breakers – $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW – $2.99 (Usually $33.30)
✚ Crazy Plane Landing – $15.00
✚ EleMetals Deluxe Edition – $2.97 (Usually $19.80)
✚ Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle – $4.99
✚ Farm Simulator USA Car Games – Driving games & Car 2022 Farming – $19.99
✚ Forklift Extreme – $14.99
✚ GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe – $15.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Harlow – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars – $37.50
✚ Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – $69.95
✚ Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022 – $19.99
✚ Mira : A Bird’s Flight – $6.75
✚ Our Summer Sports – $10.86 (Usually $15.52)
✚ Overrogue – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey – $14.85 (Usually $22.50)
✚ QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO – $15.00
✚ Quintus and the Absent Truth – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Railways – Train Simulator – $8.99
✚ Retro Pocket Rocket – $4.50
✚ Road of Death (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master – $16.20 (Usually $27.00)
✚ Sticks Collection – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Super Rebellion – $5.00 (Usually $10.00)
✚ SuperDuck! – $5.99
✚ The Galactic Junkers – $24.50
✚ Timber Story – $7.50
✚ Understand – $14.99
✚ Yurukill: The Calumniation Games (NIS America) – $60.00
✚ 夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises (Tricore) – $6.59 (Usually $16.49, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/08) – 65% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $6.56 (Usually $18.75, ends 20/07) – 65% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 90% off
✚ AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ ASOBU Tights (Caerux) – $24.16 (Usually $26.85, ends 27/07) – 10% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Leoful) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/08) – 40% off
✚ Alveole (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Another Sight (Nacon) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Nacon) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Azurebreak Heroes (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 17/07) – 86% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 80% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition (Causal Bit Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 30/07) – 80% off
✚ Bee Simulator (Nacon) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Brick Breaker (Nacon) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Car Driver Ultimate (Pixelmob) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Chess Gambit (D-Lo Games) – $5.71 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/08) – 43% off
✚ Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag (HitGrab) – $6.51 (Usually $9.30, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Collapsed (OverGamez) – $6.60 (Usually $22.00, ends 25/07) – 70% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Crowdy Farm Rush (7Levels) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/08) – 83% off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.51 (Usually $8.40, ends 06/08) – 82% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $3.21 (Usually $10.70, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $3.12 (Usually $10.41, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $3.24 (Usually $10.81, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Dragon Caffi (Ddraig House Game Studio) – $10.98 (Usually $36.60, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Dull Grey (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Dungeons & Bombs (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/08) – 86% off
✚ FIA European Truck Racing Championship (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Farmer’s Dynasty (Nacon) – $20.25 (Usually $67.50, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Flaskoman (Flying Islands Team) – $3.03 (Usually $6.75, ends 21/07) – 55% off
✚ GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle (Raw Fury) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Grab 3000 (Matthew Glanville) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/07) – 60% off
✚ Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/07) – 65% off
✚ GraviFire (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN) – $15.93 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/07) – 15% off
✚ Hunting Simulator 2 (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ I, AI (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $5.19 (Usually $14.85, ends 12/07) – 65% off
✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 25% off
✚ Instant Farmer (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 24/07) – 67% off
✚ Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train (Regista) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 29/07) – 50% off
✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $29.74 (Usually $84.99, ends 11/07) – 65% off
✚ Kid’s Art Coloring Book (Soroka Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality (LKMAD) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ MASAGORO (DorsalFin Studio) – $11.34 (Usually $16.20, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ Magical Girls Second Magic (Caerux) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Home Interactive) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/07) – 65% off
✚ Megaquarium (Auroch Digital Ltd) – $13.26 (Usually $33.15, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Monster Truck Championship (Nacon) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 83% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 21/07) – 85% off
✚ Multilevel Parking Driver (Pixelmob) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 27/07) – 80% off
✚ Mushroom Savior (Flying Islands Team) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ My Aunt is a Witch (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ My Little Riding Champion (Nacon) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Nirvana (RedDeerGames) – $2.79 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/08) – 72% off
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Notes (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 90% off
✚ OVERPASS™ (Nacon) – $33.58 (Usually $83.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ OkunoKA Madness (Ignition Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Onirike (DevilishGames) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 70% off
✚ Overrogue (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/07) – 10% off
✚ Panmorphia (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Panmorphia: Enchanted (LKMAD) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition (Yooreka Studio) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 10% off
✚ Perfect Truck Bundle (Prison Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 07/08) – 86% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey (Assemble Entertainment) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/08) – 34% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $4.25 (Usually $8.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Popeye (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Premium Pool Arena (Nacon) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Puzzle Game Bundle (Prison Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Quintus and the Absent Truth (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 20% off
✚ Race Track Driver (Pixelmob) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $24.59 (Usually $40.99, ends 27/07) – 40% off
✚ RiMS Racing (Nacon) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Roguebook (Nacon) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/07) – 65% off
✚ Romeow: in the cracked world (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.49, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $12.72 (Usually $18.99, ends 27/07) – 33% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (Green Sauce Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 20/07) – 40% off
✚ Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Singled Out (Matthew Glanville) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Nacon) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Sound waves (LLC KURENTER) – $2.70 (Usually $6.75, ends 27/07) – 60% off
✚ Speed Dating for Ghosts (Copychaser Games Inc.) – $2.97 (Usually $9.90, ends 21/07) – 70% off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Sticks Collection (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ Street Power Football (SFL Interactive) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Struggling (FRONTIER) – $6.64 (Usually $18.99, ends 11/07) – 65% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/08) – 73% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Rebellion (Cube Games) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/07) – 85% off
✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/07) – 85% off
✚ Switch ‘N’ Shoot (Matthew Glanville) – $2.92 (Usually $5.85, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (Nacon) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/08) – 67% off
✚ Tennis World Tour 2 (Nacon) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Tetraminos (Nacon) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Time on Frog Island (Merge Games) – $28.76 (Usually $35.95, ends 25/07) – 20% off
✚ Tower Defense Bundle (Prison Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Undead Battle Royale (SAT-BOX) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ V-Rally 4 (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/07) – 63% off
✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $16.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ WORTH LIFE (HAKAMA) – $30.39 (Usually $37.99, ends 31/07) – 20% off
✚ WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ What the Dub?! (Wide Right Interactive) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Work It Out! Job Challenge (SAT-BOX) – $5.24 (Usually $17.48, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Xeno Crisis (Bitmap Bureau) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ amazin’ George 2 (SPACEFARER GAMES) – $9.94 (Usually $33.15, ends 04/08) – 70% off
✚ amazin’ George Remastered (SPACEFARER GAMES) – $5.23 (Usually $8.72, ends 14/07) – 40% off