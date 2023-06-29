Nintendo Download Updates (Week 27) Everybody Spend
It’s the end of the financial year and what better way to spend your tax return which you haven’t yet received on a bunch of new games. There’s a lot of big releases this week, there should be something for everybody.
New release highlights: Oh boy, where to start? Maybe it’s Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (review very soon), or for the wrasslin’ fans AEW: Fight Forever, then we’ve got Everybody 1-2-Switch! which was only just announced a month ago. Then we’ve got the wonderful, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Lara Croft makes her Switch debut with The Lara Croft Collection, and last but certainly not least the very awesome Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Huge week!
