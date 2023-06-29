103
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 27) Everybody Spend

by Daniel VuckovicJune 29, 2023
Advertisement

It’s the end of the financial year and what better way to spend your tax return which you haven’t yet received on a bunch of new games. There’s a lot of big releases this week, there should be something for everybody.

New release highlights: Oh boy, where to start? Maybe it’s Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (review very soon), or for the wrasslin’ fans AEW: Fight Forever, then we’ve got Everybody 1-2-Switch! which was only just announced a month ago. Then we’ve got the wonderful, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Lara Croft makes her Switch debut with The Lara Croft Collection, and last but certainly not least the very awesome Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Huge week!

CurrentlyUsually
11111Game$15.15 
A Tale for Anna$16.50 
Abandon Ship$37.50 
AEW: Fight Forever$99.95 
AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition$129.95 
Akai Katana Shin$45.00 
Arcade Archives COP 01$10.50 
Athanasy$15.99 
Boo Party$11.99 $14.99 
BroodStar$15.00 
Bruxa$15.00 
Burnhouse Lane$26.99 $29.99 
Bus Tycoon Night and Day$15.00 
Charade Maniacs$63.75 $75.00 
ChronoBreach Ultra$7.99 
Classic Racers Elite$45.00 
Constellations: discover the universe$4.50 
Crime O’Clock$25.50 $30.00 
Deadliest Catch: The Game$30.00 $37.50 
Dolmenjord – Viking Islands$3.60 $4.50 
Enclave HD$29.95 
Everybody 1-2-Switch!$49.95 
Forever Lost: Episode 3$11.70 
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective$44.95 
I’LL KILL HER$6.00 
Inner Ashes$24.00 
Little Friends: Puppy Island$60.00 
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE$79.95 
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Digital Deluxe Edition$129.95 
Medieval Royal Chess: Classic Board Game$15.00 
Move The Box: Classic Block Puzzle$4.50 $15.00 
Moving Blocks Puzzle$3.00 
Noob – The Factionless$55.99 
Offroad Truck 4×4 Dirt Simulator – Rally Racing Game$1.59 $14.90 
Picontier$37.50 
Pirates: The Legend of the Kraken$9.00 
Placid Plastic Duck Simulator$13.50 
Raging Bytes$20.25 $22.50 
Ray’z Arcade Chronology$69.99 
RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection$59.99 
SHIMAZU$16.65 
Shootvaders: The Beginning$10.50 
Sokoball Dreams$8.99 
SOULVARS$25.45 
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life$59.95 
Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams$9.60 $12.00 
Superfidos$27.00 
Switch Sides 2 – Sea Sandwich$3.30 
The Book of Death
The Lara Croft Collection$37.99 
The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival$14.90 
The Lost and The Wicked$15.00 
The Medium – Cloud Version$63.75 $75.00 
Tower Up$4.50 
Vision Soft Reset$15.00 
Volleyball Heaven$22.39 $27.99 
WW2: Bunker Simulator$19.50 
Your Computer Might Be At Risk$18.00 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment