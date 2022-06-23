Nintendo Download Updates (Week 25) Wreck, Roller and Fall
Oh boy wowee what a week of games. Earlier in the week we got the free to play duo of Roller Champions (which hadn’t even been dated for Switch) and the long awaited Fall Guys. Now it’s Friday and we’ve got Capcom Fighting Collection, ElecHead, three Shadowrun games, Wreckfest, Sonic Origins and of course Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. We’ve got a review of that one too.
Oh yep, just a little bit you could spend this weekend.
Lucky for you there’s not too much in the way of greatness on sale. But if we had to list some, it would include: Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for 63% off, Descenders for 60% off, KeyWe for 33% off, No Straight Roads for 33% off, both Sam & Max Save the World and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space have discounts and finally inbento for under $4 is some tidy fun.
Anything for you this week?
✚ Airborne Motocross – $9.99
✚ Arcade Archives Soldier Girl Amazon – $10.50
✚ Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition – $29.97 (Usually $59.95)
✚ BROKEN MIND – $15.00
✚ Capcom Fighting Bundle – $85.49
✚ Capcom Fighting Collection – $56.99
✚ Cube Decider – $5.40 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Cyber Engine – $1.50
✚ Drunken Fist 2 : Zombie Hangover – $9.59 (Usually $11.99)
✚ ElecHead – $14.50
✚ Fall Guys – Free Download
✚ Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $79.95
✚ Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX – $27.00
✚ Gum+ – $3.00 (Usually $12.00)
✚ Him & Her Collection – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Husky’s Adventures – $7.50
✚ Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star – $22.50
✚ Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll – $9.60 (Usually $12.00)
✚ Pocky & Rocky Reshrined – $45.00
✚ Puzzle Cube: Magic Urbik Game – $4.50
✚ R00M – $1.39
✚ REDO! – $12.75 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Roller Champions – Free Download
✚ Ruggnar – $21.00
✚ Sakura Spirit – $15.99
✚ Shadowrun Returns – $30.00
✚ Shadowrun Trilogy – $60.00
✚ Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut – $30.00
✚ Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition – $30.00
✚ Sonic Origins – $59.95
✚ Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe – $67.95
✚ Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! – $37.50
✚ Sudocats – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Super Hero Flying School – $15.00
✚ The Legacy: Forgotten Gates – $10.50
✚ Viki Spotter: Shopping – $7.50
✚ Why Pizza? – $7.50
✚ Wreckfest – $59.95
Includes all releases up to 00:00 AEST on Thursday 24th of June.
✚ 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 ! (SUCCESS) – $6.47 (Usually $19.05, ends 09/07) – 66% off
✚ #1 Pastime Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $7.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/07) – 38% off
✚ 39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 20/07) – 33% off
✚ 8 Ball Clash (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ A Good Snowman is Hard to Build (Draknek) – $7.38 (Usually $12.30, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek) – $18.90 (Usually $25.20, ends 13/07) – 25% off
✚ A Street Cat’s Tale (CFK) – $8.76 (Usually $10.95, ends 06/07) – 20% off
✚ A Winter’s Daydream (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ AQUA KITTY UDX (Tikipod) – $3.29 (Usually $10.99, ends 07/07) – 70% off
✚ ASTRO AQUA KITTY (Tikipod) – $7.58 (Usually $18.95, ends 07/07) – 60% off
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/07) – 70% off
✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/07) – 60% off
✚ AntVentor (Loopymood) – $4.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/07) – 55% off
✚ Arcade Archives KOUTETSU YOUSAI STRAHL (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives MAGMAX (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives RADICAL RADIAL (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA CRESTA (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TUBE PANIC (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/07) – 63% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $29.58 (Usually $79.95, ends 05/07) – 63% off
✚ Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $94.50 (Usually $135.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $94.50 (Usually $135.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX (KOEI) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad (The Media Indie Exchange) – $9.56 (Usually $12.75, ends 06/07) – 25% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 78% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition (Dovetail Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ Big Crown: Showdown (Fireshine Games) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 07/07) – 80% off
✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley (RedDeerGames) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/07) – 72% off
✚ Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Bonfire Peaks (Draknek) – $20.16 (Usually $25.20, ends 13/07) – 20% off
✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Brain Meltdown – Into Despair (CFK) – $7.66 (Usually $10.95, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Bright Paw (Rogue Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ Calculator (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $1.60 (Usually $22.90, ends 23/07) – 93% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 13/07) – 78% off
✚ Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/07) – 40% off
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $5.85 (Usually $11.70, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Construction Machines Simulator (SimFabric) – $25.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Cosmic Express (Draknek) – $7.38 (Usually $12.30, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Critadel (Nicalis) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 07/07) – 40% off
✚ DOTORI (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy (Nomad Games) – $6.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Deponia Collection (Daedalic Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Descenders (No More Robots ) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/07) – 60% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Disjunction (Fireshine Games) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Dracula Frames (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/07) – 75% off
✚ Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Dry Drowning (LeonardoInteractive) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/07) – 60% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $6.07 (Usually $12.15, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Dungreed (Nicalis) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ Dwarf Journey ( Orube Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 10/07) – 70% off
✚ ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) – $22.39 (Usually $31.99, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 60% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 13/07) – 69% off
✚ Eternum Ex (Flynns Arcade) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/07) – 83% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (Flynns Arcade) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Fairy Knights (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Family Feud® (Ubisoft) – $9.88 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/07) – 67% off
✚ Farm Expert 2018 for Nintendo Switch™ (SimFabric) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Farm Mechanic Simulator (SimFabric) – $25.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Farm for your Life (Secret Item Games) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Farmers Co-op: Out of This World (Rising Win Tech.) – $11.44 (Usually $16.35, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Fatum Betula (Baltoro Games) – $1.93 (Usually $8.25, ends 24/07) – 77% off
✚ Fighting Fantasy Legends (Nomad Games) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Fisti-Fluffs (Rogue Games) – $15.49 (Usually $30.99, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Football Manager 2022 Touch (SEGA) – $27.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire (Flynns Arcade) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Galacticon (Flynns Arcade) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeerGames) – $2.84 (Usually $18.99, ends 22/07) – 85% off
✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $2.70 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 88% off
✚ Gleamlight (D3 Publisher) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 13/07) – 80% off
✚ Glyph (Bolverk Games) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Him & Her Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/07) – 25% off
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $8.76 (Usually $10.95, ends 06/07) – 20% off
✚ Hourglass (Secret Item Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 05/07) – 80% off
✚ Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $9.03 (Usually $25.80, ends 23/07) – 65% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ Iconoclasts (Bifrost Ent.) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/07) – 60% off
✚ Island Farmer (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 10/07) – 33% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/07) – 30% off
✚ JUST DANCE 2022 (Ubisoft) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 05/07) – 60% off
✚ Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (The Media Indie Exchange) – $15.41 (Usually $20.55, ends 06/07) – 25% off
✚ Jeopardy!® (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/07) – 60% off
✚ Just Dance® 2021 (Ubisoft) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 05/07) – 60% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $8.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 09/07) – 20% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 19/07) – 50% off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/07) – 70% off
✚ KeyWe (Fireshine Games) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/07) – 33% off
✚ Kittens and Yarn (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 10/07) – 33% off
✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3 Publisher) – $2.42 (Usually $22.05, ends 13/07) – 89% off
✚ Kolumno (Flynns Arcade) – $1.80 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ LOVE (Mokuzai Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $3.90, ends 07/07) – 62% off
✚ Lambs on the road : The Beginning (Flynns Arcade) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $7.49 (Usually $49.95, ends 05/07) – 85% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Little Friends: Dogs & Cats (Fireshine Games) – $39.99 (Usually $79.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Little Misfortune (Killmonday Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 65% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/07) – 75% off
✚ Lumberhill (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 24/07) – 40% off
✚ Lust for Darkness (SimFabric S.A.) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition (SimFabric) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch™ + MONOPOLY Madness (Ubisoft) – $35.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 05/07) – 55% off
✚ MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 80% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ MazM: The Phantom of the Opera (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $5.49 (Usually $18.30, ends 07/07) – 70% off
✚ Milli & Greg (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Miracle Snack Shop (CFK) – $23.35 (Usually $25.95, ends 06/07) – 10% off
✚ Mo:Astray (RAYARK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Monochrome World (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 06/07) – 85% off
✚ Monster Puzzle (Flynns Arcade) – $1.80 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ MotoGP™21 (Milestone) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 06/07) – 75% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 60% off
✚ Move or Die: Unleashed (Those Awesome Guys) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ My Butler (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Mystic Vale (Nomad Games) – $14.17 (Usually $28.35, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Märchen Forest (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $9.79 (Usually $48.95, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/07) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/07) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/07) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.4 (CFK) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ NORTH (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Nakana Bundle #1 (Soul Searching + A Night at the Races + Infini) (Nakana.io) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Nakana Bundle #2 (Mythic Ocean + Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret) (Nakana.io) – $24.00(Usually $30.00, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) (Nakana.io) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Night Vision (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ No Straight Roads (Fireshine Games) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/07) – 33% off
✚ Nosferatu Lilinor (neon) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 06/07) – 20% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 23/07) – 90% off
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $8.13 (Usually $32.55, ends 23/07) – 75% off
✚ Number Place 10000 (Success) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (SIGONO) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/07) – 20% off
✚ OPUS: Rocket of Whispers (SIGONO) – $12.92 (Usually $16.15, ends 13/07) – 20% off
✚ OPUS: The Day We Found Earth (SIGONO) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/07) – 20% off
✚ Office Lovers (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $28.35 (Usually $40.50, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll (Dolores Ent.) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/07) – 20% off
✚ Paint (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Paperball Deluxe ( Cliax Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Pato Box (Bromio) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Phantom Breaker: Omnia (Rocket Panda Games) – $38.25 (Usually $51.00, ends 07/07) – 25% off
✚ Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Preventive Strike (SimFabric) – $1.50 (Usually $2.70, ends 13/07) – 44% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Puzzletronics (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ QV (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ REDO! (Top Hat Studios) – $12.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 15% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/07) – 60% off
✚ Rack N Ruin (Secret Item Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Radical Rabbit Stew (Fireshine Games) – $6.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $6.48 (Usually $16.20, ends 29/06) – 60% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ Red Ronin (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Redout (Nicalis) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/07) – 30% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $23.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ RemiLore (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Rivals of Aether (Dan Fornace) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ SOTANO – Puzzle Escape Room (M9 GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/07) – 25% off
✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/07) – 10% off
✚ Saboteur II: Avenging Angel (SimFabric S.A.) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Saboteur SiO (SimFabric) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Saboteur! (SimFabric) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Sam & Max Save the World (Skunkape Games) – $19.78 (Usually $28.26, ends 07/07) – 30% off
✚ Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (Skunkape Games) – $23.16 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ Savage Halloween (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.57 (Usually $22.95, ends 05/07) – 67% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Silent World (CFK) – $2.64 (Usually $6.60, ends 06/07) – 60% off
✚ Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 07/07) – 35% off
✚ Sokobond (Draknek) – $7.38 (Usually $12.30, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 75% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Spectacular Sparky (Nicalis) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 05/07) – 80% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Spy Alarm (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 40% off
✚ Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/07) – 85% off
✚ Stela (Skybox Labs) – $8.09 (Usually $26.99, ends 07/07) – 70% off
✚ Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ Super Rebellion (Cube Games) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 80% off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/07) – 69% off
✚ Tennis (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 78% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/07) – 65% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ The Kids We Were (GAGEX) – $15.39 (Usually $21.99, ends 07/07) – 30% off
✚ The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ The Tower of Beatrice (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Truck Mechanic Simulator (SimFabric) – $25.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $4.65 (Usually $9.30, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Unavowed ( Wadjet Eye Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/07) – 25% off
✚ Under: Depths of Fear (Rogue Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Unsouled (NEOWIZ) – $12.09 (Usually $25.20, ends 07/07) – 52% off
✚ VVVVVV (Nicalis) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ Valis II (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 23/07) – 10% off
✚ Valis III (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 23/07) – 10% off
✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 23/07) – 10% off
✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (Edia) – $47.65 (Usually $52.95, ends 23/07) – 10% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Wanna Survive (Nicalis) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ War Mines Collection (Silesia Games) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 10/07) – 25% off
✚ War Solution – Casual Math Game (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/07) – 50% off
✚ What Comes After (Flynns Arcade) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Wheel of Fortune® (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/07) – 60% off
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 06/07) – 70% off
✚ Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town (LeonardoInteractive) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/07) – 30% off
✚ Wing of Darkness (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Wurroom (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $3.87 (Usually $25.80, ends 23/07) – 85% off
✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $19.95 (Usually $35.00, ends 13/07) – 43% off
✚ Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Disney Interactive) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ inbento (7Levels) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/07) – 50% off
✚ kuso (Mokuzai Studio) – $2.59 (Usually $6.49, ends 07/07) – 60% off