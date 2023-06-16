225
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 25) Dog Gone

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2023
If last week was shrinking this week is – well very small indeed. With the re-packaged, bundled crap out removed we’re down to less than a handful of new releases even worth mentioning.

New release highlight: The very awesome looking Dordogne and uh, there’s more games on sale this week in the Winter Sale, including the 1500 from the week before. Maybe pick up something there.

CurrentlyUsually
Alchemic Cutie$30.18 
Anime Beauty Girl Puzzle – Love Game History Adventure$1.59 $22.99 
Annalynn$7.50 
Arcade Archives MEGABLAST$10.50 
Beat ‘Em Up Archives (QUByte Classics)$15.00 
BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-$30.00 
Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs$6.00 $7.50 
Cave of Past Sorrows$2.99 $22.50 
Dordogne$29.95 
Fall of Porcupine$25.07 $29.50 
Forest Golf Planner$16.20 $18.00 
Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt$21.95 
Gramik Paint Roller$2.99 $45.00 
Hoppy Hop$7.50 
Jack Jeanne$75.00 
Lost Lands: Sand Captivity$10.50 
ProtoCorgi$9.95 
Sqroma$12.99 
STAY OUT OF THE HOUSE$26.50 
Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale$18.00 $22.50 
Tails of Trainspot$14.80 $16.50 
The Fairy’s Song$15.99 
Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle$1.99 $14.90 

