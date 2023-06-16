Nintendo Download Updates (Week 25) Dog Gone
If last week was shrinking this week is – well very small indeed. With the re-packaged, bundled crap out removed we’re down to less than a handful of new releases even worth mentioning.
New release highlight: The very awesome looking Dordogne and uh, there’s more games on sale this week in the Winter Sale, including the 1500 from the week before. Maybe pick up something there.
|Currently
|Usually
|Alchemic Cutie
|$30.18
|Anime Beauty Girl Puzzle – Love Game History Adventure
|$1.59
|$22.99
|Annalynn
|$7.50
|Arcade Archives MEGABLAST
|$10.50
|Beat ‘Em Up Archives (QUByte Classics)
|$15.00
|BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-
|$30.00
|Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Cave of Past Sorrows
|$2.99
|$22.50
|Dordogne
|$29.95
|Fall of Porcupine
|$25.07
|$29.50
|Forest Golf Planner
|$16.20
|$18.00
|Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt
|$21.95
|Gramik Paint Roller
|$2.99
|$45.00
|Hoppy Hop
|$7.50
|Jack Jeanne
|$75.00
|Lost Lands: Sand Captivity
|$10.50
|ProtoCorgi
|$9.95
|Sqroma
|$12.99
|STAY OUT OF THE HOUSE
|$26.50
|Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale
|$18.00
|$22.50
|Tails of Trainspot
|$14.80
|$16.50
|The Fairy’s Song
|$15.99
|Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle
|$1.99
|$14.90
