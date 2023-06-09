Nintendo Download Updates (Week 24) Shrinkage
Advertisement
We had a bit of an uplift last week with a bunch of great releases, this week it retract yet again and the list is quite small.
Maybe people were expecting shadow drops at the Northern Hemisphere Games Fest or something. Anyway, that’s the list of new releases – unless you’ve been pining for one of them – you’re better off looking at the list of 1500 games on sale in the winter sale.
New release highlights: Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Loop8: Summer of Gods, MotoGP23, Bleak Sword DX
|Currently
|Usually
|A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
|$10.50
|Angel Symphony
|$3.00
|$3.34
|Arcade Archives BRAVOMAN
|$10.50
|Avia corporation
|$22.20
|Bleak Sword DX
|$15.00
|Bloo Kid
|$10.49
|Brain Show
|$22.50
|Cat Souls
|$7.99
|Cubic Figures 2
|$1.50
|Demon Sword: Incubus
|$15.00
|$18.75
|Dogotchi: Virtual Pet
|$2.98
|$19.50
|Dreamy Trail
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Dungeon & Tales: Warriors and Dragons
|$6.00
|Eastern Exorcist
|$26.95
|Flannel Amethyst
|$15.00
|Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
|$33.69
|$37.44
|Hatsune Miku – The Planet Of Wonder And Fragments Of Wishes
|$28.80
|$36.00
|Healthy Recipes
|$6.00
|Inhabit
|$4.85
|$7.50
|Loop8: Summer of Gods
|$74.95
|Mask of the Rose
|$28.50
|MotoGP™23
|$69.95
|Nocturnal
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
|$45.00
|S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope – Silver Edition
|$1.50
|$26.25
|Sakura Dungeon
|$24.79
|$30.99
|SENSEs: Midnight
|$18.00
|$22.50
|Speed Crew
|$29.99
|Super Drunken Guy
|$10.50
|Talk to Strangers
|$7.50
|The Rumble Fish 2 – Deluxe Edition(Game+3 Characters Bundle)
|$56.70
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments