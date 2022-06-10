Nintendo Download Updates (Week 23) Charged Up
While this week is all about that massive Super Sale, which we put into another story because WordPress crashes with 1500 games in it.
But even if you’re not interested in something older, and on sale there’s news stuff this week. Here’s what’s floating the boat. (or something like that).
New release highlights: Mario Strikers: Battle League Football of course, you should read our review on it too. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords has arrived and it has some bugs, but that’s just part of the charm. We’re also told that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles super popular and we had to mention it.
✚ Ampersat – $12.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Arcade Archives MOTOS – $10.50
✚ Bundle: 2 cats + 1 dog – $1.50 (Usually $22.59)
✚ Delivery From the Pain – $9.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – $99.95
✚ even if TEMPEST – $71.99
✚ Freshly Frosted – $13.05 (Usually $14.50)
✚ Ignatius – $5.25 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Jewel Match – $3.90
✚ Legend of Arcadieu Bundle – $10.39 (Usually $12.99)
✚ Lost Ruins – $30.00
✚ Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – $79.95
✚ METAL MAX Xeno Reborn – $54.00 (Usually $60.00)
✚ METAL MAX Xeno Reborn: Digital Deluxe Edition – $67.50 (Usually $75.00)
✚ Mini Gardens – $3.59 (Usually $4.49)
✚ My Lovely Wife – $22.50
✚ Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia – $7.42 (Usually $8.25)
✚ One Last Memory – Reimagined – $14.99
✚ Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle GTA ULTIMATE – $19.99
✚ Pro Gymnast Simulator – $7.49 (Usually $29.99)
✚ Puzzle Bundle: inbento + Golf Peaks – $12.00
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon Extended Edition – $2.47 (Usually $8.25)
✚ Sokocat – Combo – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Spacewing War – $8.40 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Square Keeper – $6.37 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle – $39.75
✚ Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – $21.00
✚ Steam Engine – $1.50
✚ The Wizard and The Slug – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ Zeus Quest – The Rebirth of Earth – $14.99