Nintendo Download Updates (Week 22) Wonderful
It’s winter, it’s cold – time to stay inside and play some games. You probably were anyway. But here’s some reasons.
New release highlights: Wonder Boy Collection, Card Shark, Silt, Souldiers and The Big Con.
New sales highlights: Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for 50% off, Crysis Remastered for 60% off, Deadly Premonition Origins for 30% off. There’s also Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut and a whole bunch of other Shantae on sale too.
✚ Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA – $10.50
✚ Beach Boys: The Perfect Date – $7.50
✚ Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery – $16.65 (Usually $18.50)
✚ Bike Jump – $15.00
✚ Boxerpunk Stories – $10.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Buck Bradley 2 – $1.50 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Card Shark – $30.00
✚ Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag – $6.51 (Usually $9.30)
✚ Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: PAINT – $2.70 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Cool Animals – $11.00
✚ DEATHRUN TV – $14.70 (Usually $21.00)
✚ Dungeon Village 2 – $16.50
✚ EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! – $5.85 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Fishing Paradiso – $18.90 (Usually $21.00)
✚ Flewfie’s Adventure – $9.99
✚ Gravitar: Recharged – $13.50
✚ Hentai: Make love not war – $3.30
✚ Horizon Midnight Sky Combat Aircraft – War Arena Flight Simulator 2022 – $19.99
✚ Horse Stable: Herd Care Simulator – $14.99
✚ Jigsaw Fun 3-in-1 Collection – $44.99
✚ KnightOut – $13.99 (Usually $19.99)
✚ Lamplight City – $22.50
✚ LOOPERS – $37.50
✚ Mr. Prepper – $16.27 (Usually $23.25)
✚ Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers – $22.50
✚ Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis – $11.99
✚ Pirates Jigsaw Puzzle – Education Adventure Learning Children Puzzles Games for Kids & Toddlers – $22.50
✚ Pretty Girls Speed – $7.19 (Usually $8.99)
✚ QUByte Classics: Jim Power: The Lost Dimension by PIKO – $11.25 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Raft Life – $15.00
✚ Repentant – $15.00
✚ Samurai Riot Definitive Edition – $14.85
✚ Secrets of Magic 3: Happy Halloween – $15.00
✚ Shishi : Timeless Prelude – $14.95
✚ Silt – $20.25 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Souldiers – $30.00
✚ STRIKER MODES – $7.50
✚ Surface Rush – $6.37 (Usually $7.50)
✚ TEN – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION – $18.75
✚ The Minesweeper: Crew Bomber Expedition – $6.00
✚ TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity – $15.00
✚ Tricky Doors – Free Download
✚ Wonder Boy Collection – $39.99
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/06) – 90% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Black Hole (Dufgames) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/06) – 50% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ Car Driving Simulator (Game Mavericks) – $8.70 (Usually $29.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag (HitGrab) – $6.51 (Usually $9.30, ends 08/06) – 30% off
✚ Clustertruck (tinyBuildGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/07) – 67% off
✚ Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 29/06) – 70% off
✚ DEATHRUN TV (Merge Games) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/06) – 30% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/07) – 75% off
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 75% off
✚ Deadly Premonition Origins (TOYBOX) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Doom & Destiny Advanced (Heartbit) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/06) – 34% off
✚ Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Fancy Solitaire (Pipedream Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/06) – 80% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Filament (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $8.92 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/06) – 65% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 03/07) – 79% off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Fobia (Evgeny Lazebny) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ Garage (TinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Gearshifters (Numskull Games) – $20.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild LLC) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/07) – 80% off
✚ Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ House of Golf (Atomicom) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Immortus Temporus (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ JCB Pioneer: Mars (Atomicom Limited) – $16.65 (Usually $33.30, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/06) – 50% off
✚ Jin Conception (Jin Wave Studio) – $11.63 (Usually $19.39, ends 08/06) – 40% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 28/06) – 50% off
✚ Kill It With Fire ( tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story (AbsoDev) – $7.03 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/06) – 33% off
✚ Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Luna’s Fishing Garden (AbsoDev) – $8.04 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/06) – 33% off
✚ MEMBRANE (Perfect Hat) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/06) – 80% off
✚ MONSTER HUNTER RISE (Capcom) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/06) – 50% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $24.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 30/06) – 75% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Mail Mole (Undercoders) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/06) – 33% off
✚ Merchant of the Skies (AbsoDev) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/06) – 33% off
✚ Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/06) – 40% off
✚ Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (CAPCOM) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/06) – 50% off
✚ Monument (D-Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/06) – 70% off
✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/07) – 50% off
✚ Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ My Coloring Book 2 (Baltoro Minis) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/07) – 50% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/06) – 75% off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Off And On Again (subSilico) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 75% off
✚ Phantom Trigger (tiny Build Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Plunderer’s Adventures (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ Power Racing Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $20.68 (Usually $41.37, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Punch Club (TinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital (Numskull Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ RICO: London (Numskull Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game (Game Mavericks) – $8.70 (Usually $29.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 80% off
✚ Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 75% off
✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 5 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 6 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $24.95, ends 15/06) – 10% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.90 (Usually $30.95, ends 15/06) – 68% off
✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Road Z Survival: The Last Winter (Game Mavericks) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Robot Car War: Transform Battle Machines (Game Mavericks) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $2.09 (Usually $10.49, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/06) – 85% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/06) – 85% off
✚ Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/06) – 60% off
✚ Secret Neighbor (tinyBuild Games ) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ Shantae (WayForward) – $8.71 (Usually $12.45, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) – $12.15 (Usually $24.30, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward) – $25.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (WayForward) – $18.22 (Usually $36.45, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WayForward) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (WayForward) – $6.30 (Usually $12.60, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Shark Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/06) – 60% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Shipwreck Escape (Ocean Media) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 40% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $5.98 (Usually $29.90, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/06) – 65% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 75% off
✚ Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1 (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.49, ends 03/07) – 93% off
✚ Speed Truck Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $5.47 (Usually $21.90, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck (SuperPowerUpGames) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ SpelunKing: The Mine Match (Ocean Media) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 40% off
✚ Stealth (LLC KURENTER) – $1.53 (Usually $6.15, ends 21/06) – 75% off
✚ Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Suicide Guy Collection (ChubbyPixel) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/06) – 60% off
✚ Super Cyborg (Drageus Games) – $5.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/07) – 43% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/07) – 80% off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/06) – 75% off
✚ Talisman: Digital Edition (Nomad Games) – $2.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/06) – 90% off
✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ The Forgotten City – Cloud Version (Ubitus) – $40.45 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/06) – 10% off
✚ The Game is ON (Bigosaur) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/07) – 85% off
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/06) – 70% off
✚ The Seven Chambers (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $14.80 (Usually $74.00, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/07) – 86% off
✚ Threaded (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers (Four Fats) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 09/06) – 10% off
✚ Totally Reliable Delivery Service (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Train Station Renovation ( Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 29/06) – 90% off
✚ Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/06) – 40% off
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/06) – 70% off
✚ Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/07) – 80% off
✚ Wild & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/06) – 60% off
✚ Wild & Horror Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/06) – 60% off
✚ Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 22/06) – 50% off