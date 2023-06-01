Nintendo Download Updates (Week 22) Royal Odyssey
There’s a bit of variety this week, which is always fun. If you’re into Etrian Odyssey then you’ve got triple the reason to be happy with the release of the HD Collection. On the other side of the spectrum if you’re into creepy horror games then Decarnation will be for you. It’s remake time yet again, this one is for We Love Katamari fans.
Baseball fans will be happy with the release of Super Mega Baseball 4 as well.
Anything for you this week?
New release highlights: Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, Etrian Odyssey III HD, Decarnation, Super Mega Baseball 4, We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie
