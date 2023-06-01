461
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 22) Royal Odyssey

by Daniel VuckovicJune 2, 2023
There’s a bit of variety this week, which is always fun. If you’re into Etrian Odyssey then you’ve got triple the reason to be happy with the release of the HD Collection. On the other side of the spectrum if you’re into creepy horror games then Decarnation will be for you. It’s remake time yet again, this one is for We Love Katamari fans.

Baseball fans will be happy with the release of Super Mega Baseball 4 as well.

Anything for you this week?

New release highlights: Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, Etrian Odyssey III HD, Decarnation, Super Mega Baseball 4, We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie

CurrentlyUsually
7 Horizons$2.98 $19.50 
Aery – The Lost Hero$15.99 
Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS$10.50 
Arcade Paradise | High Score Edition$45.00 
Axis Football 2023$29.25 
Beat Them Up – Street Fight Band Simulator$1.59 $7.99 
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley GOTY Edition$2.99 $14.25 
Boxville$15.99 
Breakfast Bar Tycoon Co-op Edition$1.50 $9.75 
Constellations$6.00 $7.50 
Decarnation$22.50 
DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Legendary Edition$2.98 $19.80 
Etrian Odyssey HD$59.95 
Etrian Odyssey II HD$59.95 
Etrian Odyssey III HD$59.95 
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection$119.95 
GyroGunner$7.80 $9.75 
Hidden Bunny$1.50 
Highway Traffic Racer – Car Racing Simulator$1.99 $7.99 
Homebody$29.50 
Horoscope Signs: Discover the meaning of your sign$4.50 
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sweets Shop$6.74 $13.49 
Johnny Trigger: Sniper$7.50 
Killer Frequency$30.00 $37.50 
Kitten Island$15.00 
Korokoro Harley$3.00 $4.50 
Kuroi Tsubasa$7.99 
LASERPITIUM$18.00 $22.50 
Legendary Tales: Cataclysm$10.50 
Loop8: Summer of Gods$74.95 
Mad Road – Apocalyptic Shooter Survival Killer$1.99 $14.90 
Math Fight – Multiplayer Game$6.70 
Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook$75.00 
Move The Pin: Classic Logic Puzzle$7.50 $15.00 
Mythargia$5.27 $8.79 
NoEvidence – Scary Horror Quest Survival Story$1.62 $12.99 
nOS new Operating System Special Edition$2.98 $61.50 
Powers of Hex$0.99 
Prison Simulator$30.00 
Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward$26.99 $29.99 
Puzzle by Nikoli S Yajilin$7.50 
So Much Stuff Collector’s Edition$22.50 
Super Mega Baseball 4$69.95 
Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition$89.95 
The Battle of Polytopia – Deluxe$47.99 
The Tartarus Key$29.50 
To Hell With The Ugly$27.00 $30.00 
Undead Horde 2: Necropolis$25.99 
We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie$44.95 
We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Special Edition$59.95 
Zero-G Gunfight$7.50 

