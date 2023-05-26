666
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 21) Bobble Break

by Daniel VuckovicMay 26, 2023
For the last couple of weeks it’s been very quiet on the eShop. Developers moving out of the way of the Tears of the Kingdom train no doubt.

Then we have this week, where there’s more than 70 new games and/or bundles releasing as you can see below. Not sure what’s better, releasing against Zelda, or waiting two weeks and getting caught in the flood.

New release highlights: The biggest one of the week is probably Cassette Beasts, a Pokémon slash Zelda looking monster battler. Then there’s the likes of Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition you can tell its on the Switch because it has it in the title. There’s double Bobble of Puzzle Bobble with the brand new Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! and Puzzle Bobble / Bust-a-Move bundle (16-bit console versions) both released this week. Then there’s Terracotta, Bat Boy, Skye Tales and Maquette to round out the list.

Did we miss anything big or something you’ve been waiting on? Let us know.

CurrentlyUsually 
AKAIITO HD REMASTER$17.25 
ANIMALITY Nintendo Switch™ Version$7.50 
AOISHIRO HD REMASTER$17.25 
Arcade Archives ROLLING THUNDER 2$10.50 
Bat Boy$22.50 
Bee in The Valley$7.50 
Best Forklift Operator$30.00 
BlackSmith HIT$6.75 
Boreal Tenebrae Deluxe Extended Edition$2.99 $12.30 
Cassette Beasts$29.99 
Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath$30.00 
Coloring Pixels: Collection 3$10.95 
CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story™$44.95 
CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story™ Deluxe Edition$54.95 
Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition$52.50 
Dark Quest 3$27.99 
Dice & Spells$15.00 
End of Lines$24.99 
Fantasy Tower Defense$3.99 
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch™ Edition$59.99 
Fights in Tight Spaces$30.55 $35.95 
Finally, in Love Again$43.95 
Fitness Circuit$75.00 
Gerda: A Flame in Winter – Modstand Bundle$35.05 
ghostpia Season One$29.99 
Glitch Busters: Stuck On You$29.95 
Golden Idol Mysteries: Spider of Lanka Bundle$29.07 $32.31 
Hello Goodboy$17.56 $21.95 
Home Sweet Home$15.00 
HORSE CLUB Adventures: Lakeside Collection$90.00 
Hush Hush$28.35 
Isle of Jura Fishing Trip Ultimate Edition$2.98 $21.30 
Johnny Trigger$6.00 $7.50 
Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!$50.95 
Laser Brain Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade$7.50 $15.00 
Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost-$48.95 
Loco Parentis$10.68 $13.35 
Maquette$29.95 
Marlon’s Mystery: The darkside of crime$15.00 
Moonleap$12.00 
Mystical Mixing$3.75 $7.50 
Need for Drive – Car Racing$1.66 $14.99 
Octo Curse$15.00 
Onigo Hunter$20.25 $22.50 
Protodroid DeLTA$29.95 
Pulling no Punches$15.00 
Puzzle Bobble / Bust-a-Move (16-Bit Console Version)$11.99 
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!$59.99 
Racing Drift Taxi Car Simulator Ultimate$1.99 $14.99 
REPLIKATOR$15.99 
RINA:RhythmERROR$4.20 $6.00 
Round People$12.00 
Santa´s Monster Shootout$3.00 
Serene Hike$5.25 $7.50 
Skye Tales$36.99 
Slasher – Sword RPG Impact Simulator$1.66 $14.99 
Spectrolite$16.80 $21.00 
Star Gagnant$30.60 $51.00 
Sunshine Shuffle$14.50 
Super Night Riders$6.75 $7.50 
Terracotta$21.96 $27.45 
THAT’S A COW Premium Edition$2.99 $10.50 
The Blind Prophet$3.00 $37.50 
The Case of the Golden Idol$25.95 
To The Rescue!$23.60 $29.50 
TORINTO$6.00 $7.50 
True Disc Golf$22.50 
Vaccine Rebirth$10.99 
Waifu Space Conquest$6.39 $7.99 
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun$32.99 
World War: Combat Guardian$22.99 
おいでませ、こくりさん – Welcome Kokuri-san –$29.85 

