Nintendo Download Updates (Week 21) Bobble Break
For the last couple of weeks it’s been very quiet on the eShop. Developers moving out of the way of the Tears of the Kingdom train no doubt.
Then we have this week, where there’s more than 70 new games and/or bundles releasing as you can see below. Not sure what’s better, releasing against Zelda, or waiting two weeks and getting caught in the flood.
New release highlights: The biggest one of the week is probably Cassette Beasts, a Pokémon slash Zelda looking monster battler. Then there’s the likes of Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition you can tell its on the Switch because it has it in the title. There’s double Bobble of Puzzle Bobble with the brand new Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! and Puzzle Bobble / Bust-a-Move bundle (16-bit console versions) both released this week. Then there’s Terracotta, Bat Boy, Skye Tales and Maquette to round out the list.
Did we miss anything big or something you’ve been waiting on? Let us know.