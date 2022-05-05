625
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 18) Sleeper

by Daniel VuckovicMay 5, 2022

On any given week there are usually around forty to fifty new releases and bundles on the eShop. This week there’s just over twenty – so uh that’s weird. A lot of the new releases are just bundles of games that are already out too. Still there’s still some highlights here, let’s take a look.

New release highlights: Citizen Sleeper has been getting a lot of great press, we’ve also got a review in progress. Wildcat Gun Machine as well has been showing up on my timeline this week too. There’s also seemingly no Arcade Archives release this week.

New sales highlights: A reminder that the Action Packed sale is still on, but this week we’ve got some good discounts on Boomerang Fu (50% off), Lost in Random, FRAMED Collection, Neo Cab, and No Longer Home.

Best Month Ever! – $30.00
Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games – $12.00
Chefy-Chef – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
Citizen Sleeper – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
Flatout Pixel Racing – $6.39
Fly Cat – $7.50
Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle – $34.50
Kid’s Art Coloring Book – $2.99 (Usually $7.49)
Mahjong: Magic Casual Puzzle – $15.00
Nirvana – $2.99 (Usually $9.99)
Raven’s Hike – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
Rifftrax: The Game – $10.99 (Usually $12.99)
Slap the Rocks – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game – $9.99
STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack – $60.41 (Usually $80.55)
Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game – $15.00
The Hong Kong Massacre / BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Bundle – $59.99
War Mines Collection – $4.49 (Usually $5.99)
Wildcat Gun Machine – $17.60 (Usually $22.00)
Wingspan + European Expansion – $27.99 (Usually $39.99)
Wingspan + European Expansion + Seasonal Decorative Pack – $31.70 (Usually $45.95)

✚ 雨音スイッチ -AmaneSwitch- (CyberStep) – $10.44 (Usually $17.40, ends 18/05) – 40% off
✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 23/05) – 33% off
✚ #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.59 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 82% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.64 (Usually $9.30, ends 03/06) – 82% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 30% off
✚ ASOBU Tights (Caerux) – $24.16 (Usually $26.85, ends 25/05) – 10% off
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/05) – 65% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 20% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 16/05) – 67% off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/05) – 60% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/05) – 40% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 80% off
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 65% off
✚ Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $5.91 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/05) – 70% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Dracula Frames (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $6.07 (Usually $12.15, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Dwarf Journey ( Orube Game Studio) – $3.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 23/05) – 65% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/05) – 60% off
✚ Equestrian Training (Microids) – $36.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/05) – 30% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/06) – 86% off
✚ FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ FRAMED Collection (Surprise Attack) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $14.93 (Usually $17.99, ends 03/06) – 17% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Freedom Finger (Wide Right Interactive) – $2.84 (Usually $9.99, ends 12/05) – 72% off
✚ Genesis Noir (Fellow Traveller) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 19/05) – 70% off
✚ Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Fellow Traveller) – $16.39 (Usually $20.49, ends 11/05) – 20% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 75% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ I Saw Black Clouds (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/05) – 30% off
✚ In Other Waters (Fellow Traveller) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/05) – 50% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $3.46 (Usually $11.55, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/05) – 20% off
✚ LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.59 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 82% off
✚ Lost in Random (Electronic Arts) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 19/05) – 20% off
✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Magical Girls Second Magic (Caerux) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Monomals (Rogue Games) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $20.65 (Usually $59.00, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Negative Nancy (Feed Interactive) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Nira (Graffiti Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Nirvana (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/06) – 70% off
✚ No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $3.49 (Usually $34.90, ends 11/05) – 90% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/06) – 25% off
✚ Paradise Killer (Fellow Traveller) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 40% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 05/06) – 86% off
✚ Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Popeye (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 30% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 30% off
✚ Puzzletronics (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Raven’s Hike (QUByte Interactive) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/05) – 25% off
✚ Red Ronin (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $24.59 (Usually $40.99, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $3.29 (Usually $32.95, ends 18/05) – 90% off
✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $12.72 (Usually $18.99, ends 25/05) – 33% off
✚ Savage Halloween (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $30.32 (Usually $45.95, ends 02/06) – 34% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 04/06) – 73% off
✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/05) – 60% off
✚ Suzerain (Fellow Traveller) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 04/06) – 73% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/06) – 67% off
✚ The Church in the Darkness (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $4.91 (Usually $19.65, ends 24/05) – 75% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ The Stillness of the Wind (Fellow Traveller) – $2.76 (Usually $17.25, ends 11/05) – 84% off
✚ Treadnauts (Topstitch Games) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 66% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 19/05) – 35% off
✚ Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $6.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 16/05) – 83% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ War Mines Collection (Silesia Games) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 25% off
✚ War Solution – Casual Math Game (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ War of stealth – assassin (LLC KURENTER) – $2.49 (Usually $12.45, ends 24/05) – 80% off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 50% off

