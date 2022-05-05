Nintendo Download Updates (Week 18) Sleeper
On any given week there are usually around forty to fifty new releases and bundles on the eShop. This week there’s just over twenty – so uh that’s weird. A lot of the new releases are just bundles of games that are already out too. Still there’s still some highlights here, let’s take a look.
New release highlights: Citizen Sleeper has been getting a lot of great press, we’ve also got a review in progress. Wildcat Gun Machine as well has been showing up on my timeline this week too. There’s also seemingly no Arcade Archives release this week.
New sales highlights: A reminder that the Action Packed sale is still on, but this week we’ve got some good discounts on Boomerang Fu (50% off), Lost in Random, FRAMED Collection, Neo Cab, and No Longer Home.
✚ Best Month Ever! – $30.00
✚ Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games – $12.00
✚ Chefy-Chef – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ Citizen Sleeper – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Flatout Pixel Racing – $6.39
✚ Fly Cat – $7.50
✚ Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle – $34.50
✚ Kid’s Art Coloring Book – $2.99 (Usually $7.49)
✚ Mahjong: Magic Casual Puzzle – $15.00
✚ Nirvana – $2.99 (Usually $9.99)
✚ Raven’s Hike – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Rifftrax: The Game – $10.99 (Usually $12.99)
✚ Slap the Rocks – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game – $9.99
✚ STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack – $60.41 (Usually $80.55)
✚ Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game – $15.00
✚ The Hong Kong Massacre / BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Bundle – $59.99
✚ War Mines Collection – $4.49 (Usually $5.99)
✚ Wildcat Gun Machine – $17.60 (Usually $22.00)
✚ Wingspan + European Expansion – $27.99 (Usually $39.99)
✚ Wingspan + European Expansion + Seasonal Decorative Pack – $31.70 (Usually $45.95)
✚ 雨音スイッチ -AmaneSwitch- (CyberStep) – $10.44 (Usually $17.40, ends 18/05) – 40% off
✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 23/05) – 33% off
✚ #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.59 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 82% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.64 (Usually $9.30, ends 03/06) – 82% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 30% off
✚ ASOBU Tights (Caerux) – $24.16 (Usually $26.85, ends 25/05) – 10% off
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/05) – 65% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 20% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 16/05) – 67% off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/05) – 60% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/05) – 40% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 80% off
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 65% off
✚ Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $5.91 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/05) – 70% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Dracula Frames (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $6.07 (Usually $12.15, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Dwarf Journey ( Orube Game Studio) – $3.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 23/05) – 65% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/05) – 60% off
✚ Equestrian Training (Microids) – $36.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/05) – 30% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/06) – 86% off
✚ FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ FRAMED Collection (Surprise Attack) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $14.93 (Usually $17.99, ends 03/06) – 17% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Freedom Finger (Wide Right Interactive) – $2.84 (Usually $9.99, ends 12/05) – 72% off
✚ Genesis Noir (Fellow Traveller) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 19/05) – 70% off
✚ Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Fellow Traveller) – $16.39 (Usually $20.49, ends 11/05) – 20% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 75% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ I Saw Black Clouds (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/05) – 30% off
✚ In Other Waters (Fellow Traveller) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/05) – 50% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $3.46 (Usually $11.55, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/05) – 20% off
✚ LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.59 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 82% off
✚ Lost in Random (Electronic Arts) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 19/05) – 20% off
✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Magical Girls Second Magic (Caerux) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Monomals (Rogue Games) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $20.65 (Usually $59.00, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Negative Nancy (Feed Interactive) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Nira (Graffiti Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Nirvana (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/06) – 70% off
✚ No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $3.49 (Usually $34.90, ends 11/05) – 90% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/06) – 25% off
✚ Paradise Killer (Fellow Traveller) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 40% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 05/06) – 86% off
✚ Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 40% off
✚ Popeye (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 30% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/05) – 30% off
✚ Puzzletronics (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ Raven’s Hike (QUByte Interactive) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/05) – 25% off
✚ Red Ronin (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $24.59 (Usually $40.99, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $3.29 (Usually $32.95, ends 18/05) – 90% off
✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $12.72 (Usually $18.99, ends 25/05) – 33% off
✚ Savage Halloween (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $30.32 (Usually $45.95, ends 02/06) – 34% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 04/06) – 73% off
✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/05) – 60% off
✚ Suzerain (Fellow Traveller) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 04/06) – 73% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/06) – 67% off
✚ The Church in the Darkness (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $4.91 (Usually $19.65, ends 24/05) – 75% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/05) – 80% off
✚ The Stillness of the Wind (Fellow Traveller) – $2.76 (Usually $17.25, ends 11/05) – 84% off
✚ Treadnauts (Topstitch Games) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 66% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 19/05) – 35% off
✚ Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 50% off
✚ UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $6.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 16/05) – 83% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/06) – 65% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ War Mines Collection (Silesia Games) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 25% off
✚ War Solution – Casual Math Game (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ War of stealth – assassin (LLC KURENTER) – $2.49 (Usually $12.45, ends 24/05) – 80% off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 50% off