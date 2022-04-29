Nintendo Download Updates (Week 17) Sportasauras
Time to end the month with a bang with a huge amount of games and some real standout titles. Nintendo Switch Sports is the clear favourite this week, but don’t sleep on any other the games we’ve highlighted.
New release highlights: Nintendo Switch Sports, Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition, Bugsnax, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Parkasaurus
New sales highlights: This week they’ve got their own article over here.
✚ Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic – $24.00
✚ Arcade Archives YOUKAI DOUCHUKI – $10.50
✚ ARIA CHRONICLE – Necroknight Amazon Bundle – $60.00
✚ Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition – $15.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ As Far As The Eye – $22.05 (Usually $31.50)
✚ Ashland Dossier – $16.00
✚ Base Jump Wing Suit Flying – $15.00
✚ Bugsnax – $29.96 (Usually $37.45)
✚ Bunny Reversi – $3.00
✚ Cardful Planning – $10.00
✚ Catie in MeowmeowLand – $15.25 (Usually $17.95)
✚ Cricket 22 The Official Game Of The Ashes – $90.00
✚ Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Get Packed: Couch Chaos – $18.00
✚ LandingHero haneda 787 – $39.99
✚ Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute – $37.80 (Usually $42.00)
✚ Light Fairytale Episode 1 – $13.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ LilyDeux Black Lily Warning – $21.84
✚ LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates – $4.05
✚ Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom – $13.50 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Marble Maid – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Marco & The Galaxy Dragon – $24.90
✚ NEW TERRA® – $33.88
✚ Nintendo Switch Sports – $56.00
✚ Nintendo Switch Sports + Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (3 months – 90 days) – $67.95
✚ Our Ninja World – $17.48
✚ P.3 – $3.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Panmorphia: Awakened – $10.99
✚ Parkasaurus – $28.35 (Usually $31.50)
✚ Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles – $9.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Ping Pong Arcade – $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado – $6.75
✚ RESEARCH and DESTROY – $29.95
✚ Rogue Lords Day One Edition – $45.00
✚ SOTANO – Puzzle Escape Room – $6.00
✚ TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight – $25.20
✚ The Serpent Rogue – $27.99
✚ The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story – $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
✚ The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – $34.99
✚ Threaded – $15.00
✚ Transiruby – $18.75
✚ TURN TACK – $18.45
✚ Unsouled – $20.16 (Usually $25.20)
✚ Virtual Piano – $15.00
✚ WAIFU IMPACT – $6.37 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Watcher Chronicles – $26.99
✚ Whisper Trip – $7.99
✚ Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $75.00